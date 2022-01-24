Successfully reported this slideshow.
How To Start A Designer Merchandise Business No Fakes or Knock-Offs

Jan. 24, 2022
Business

There has been a myth floating around that individuals like youself CANNOT sell real authentic designer merchandise. This is a complete lie. This myth was started by the same designer companies to discourage people like yourself form getting into this business. You can make a full time living selling real authentic designer merchandise from your home. All you need is to know how to contact the right companies and the right people who are in this industry. This ebook will give you some information that will help you become the go to person when your friends , family and community want real designer merchandise, no fakes or knock-offs.

  1. 1. HOW TO START & HOW TO START & OPERTATE A OPERTATE A PROFITABLE PROFITABLE DESIGNER MERCHANDISE DESIGNER MERCHANDISE BUSINESS BUSINESS Build A Business Selling Real, Authentic Designer Merchandise M A R I S S A M O N R O E
  2. 2. The Designer Merchandise Industry Is A Very Profitable Industry When I mention the term designer merchandise you don't have a problem understanding what I mean. The designer merchandise industry is an evergreen market that will never die down. All around the world women and men desire to wear the best designer merchandise and look good in it! There are so many different designers in the market today some of the most popular are: Gucci Prada Coach Love Moschino
  3. 3. to name a few. I would be willing to bet, that if you were to approach 100 women and ask them if they like designer handbags, they would tell you yes and also tell you who their favorite designer is. This industry is extremely lucrative, so much to the point, that it has had this cloud of mystery hanging above it that indicates a separation between those who can walk in this industry and those who can't! Take a walk down the Vegas strip or in the high end hotels, and you will see a large variety of high-end designer stores. Places like Rodeo Drive in California or New York City or even the magnificent mile is Chicago, all of these places have many, many designer merchandise stores. Now I don't know your financial situation but, have you ever walked into one of these stores? if so, did you feel the atmosphere when you came through the door? That's the cloud that I was talking about.
  4. 4. This is the mind-set of most people when you mention starting a business in this industry. There has been a myth that has been floating around for years that no one can enter this business unless you have a high-end store, brick and mortar building and a internationally recognized brand. Is This Industry Locked Down? Is This Industry Locked Down? Then it is said that , you have to be approved and it is almost impossible to get approval, also you have to have tens of thousands of $$$ to get your first stock of merchandise.
  5. 5. Let's Look At The Truth! Okay, let's get to the truth! The truth of the matter is, yes you can enter into this business! You heard me right, you can enter into this business so don't believe the myths! Why Are The Myths Out There? These myths were actually started by the industry giants and the brands which we love! They started these myths and made it extremely hard for you enter into this business because they have to preserve their brands. The fact is, if everyone could sell their products their brands would lose substance and they could not sell their products at such high prices. So, would you like to know how you can get in? Continue to the next page.
  6. 6. What do I Need To Get Into This Business? There a few things that every business needs in order to be successful It really does not matter what area of business you enter into, you need these things. Also, it does not matter if you offer a product or a service you need these few things. Once you have these things in place you just build from there! There must be a demand for your product. 1. Let's say that I am a inventor and I invent a product that will make it easier for you breed crickets. I went through all of the steps, inventing, prototype, testing etc.
  7. 7. This product is ready to go but, if there is no demand for this type of product, I have wasted my time and my money! Every products or service for sale need what we called an audience. These are the people who have an interest in what you are selling. You want to have people that are interested in your products, because you wouldn't try to sell knitting yarn to a wood craftsman would you? It is very important that there is a demand for what you are selling and you get in front of the right people. The good news is that there are 10 billion dollars spent on designer handbags alone every year. I would say that there is a demand for this business and plenty of people looking to buy!
  8. 8. The GREAT news is, you can build your business to offer all types of designer products like, handbags, accessories, shoes, clothing, perfumes etc. There is an absolute huge demand/market for all of it. 2. Suppliers for your products Okay we know that there is a huge demand for designer merchandise, we also know that there are people who shell out the bucks for this at the tune of 10 billion dollars a year! So, now you need to have some GOOD sources for your merchandise. This maybe one the most important This maybe one the most important parts of parts of entering into this business, entering into this business, let me tell you why? let me tell you why?
  9. 9. You Need Suppliers Of Authentic Designer Merchadise No Fakes or Knock-offs! This has to be the most important part of this book! It is the whole foundation of your business. Providing real authentic merchandise for your customers will put you in a position to gain some very loyal customers fast. Why so fast? It's simple, when people who love designer merchandise know where they can get real authentic merchandise they tend to stick with their source. I don't know if you have ever experienced this but, I know a few women in my family who love to carry designer handbags and they love to show them off to everyone. One Christmas my cousin came to Christmas dinner showingoff a new Prada cross shoulder bag that she had just bought.
  10. 10. She Had No Idea! She Had No Idea! She was wanting everyone to pay attention to her new purse. So, me being in the business I asked her "when you bought it did you get the authenticity? or a dust bag? Then I asked if I could look inside of the purse and when I did, it was clear that this was not an authentic PRADA handbag, it was a really good knock-off from China. She was very angry because she paid so much for the purse. Fakes & Knock-offs have been a real problem for this industry. So many people have been ripped off by knock-off's from China that when they find a good supplier of real authentic designer merchandise they stick to them! So the most important thing for you to do is build a reputation of being a go-to for the real authentic designer merchandise. The big question is, where do I get this merchandise especially since the designer companies have been trying to be so secret?
  11. 11. The Search Is On! The first thing you would think to do is to Google search " Wholesale designer merchandise". If you do, you see will pages upon pages of sites claming to have authentic designer merchandise. The truth is, I have tried quite a few of those sites and they have not been reliable. HOW I FOUND MY SOURCE I was on the search for real authentic merchandise and for months I searched online and wrote letters of interest to different companies only to come up with nothing. It wasn't until I went to a trade show that was in town that I finally found what I was looking for.
  12. 12. I was walking through the trade show looking at all of the different merchandise that was being offered, and I came across a man that was selling designer handbags, designer sunglasses and some other accessories, I was very skeptical at first because all of the rumors about China knock-offs. So I approached him and asked if I could take a look at a COACH handbag that he had, and he said "sure" and he got it down and handed to me. I just wanted to see if it was a real authentic bag, so I started looking inside and at the stiching and I asked the man " If I buy this purse will it come with authenticity proof? and he said " yes it sure will, all of my merchadise here is 100% authentic and comes with proof!" He was very confindent about his products.
  13. 13. It Took All Of The Courage I Could Get! I said thank you and I started to walk away and I thought," If this guy has the real authentic merchandise, he has to be getting it somewhere! So, I put together all of the courage that I could and I turned around and asked him " Excuse me sir, I have a question? I am trying to start a designer merchandise business and every supplier that I have come across has been no good, will you consider sharing with me at least one source so i can get started? He said " Well sure I will, I'll give you the same information that was given to me when I was looking to start this business, that was about 3 years ago and now I have built my business to be what you see here.
  14. 14. It Was Like He Handed Me A Bag Full Of Money! He went over to his table and wrote something down and came back with a peice of paper with some writing on it. Then he said " I'm not going to just give the source of one supplier, I'm going to show you how to get the list of hundreds of them. These are not just any suppliers, they are the people and companies that deal with designer companies and their distribution, over runs, over stock etc,
  15. 15. He said that this list was put together by people who work in the designer merchandise field. They work with the very designers that we love, and they are the people that handle the distribution of thsese products. As major brands move in the new designs and move out the old. This man told me all about how the companies on this list deal directly with authentic designer merchandise. I couldn't wait to get home and go online with the information he gave me! I pullled out my laptop and I went to the site and I get my access to the list, I was amazed at how many companies there where and all of the designer merchandise that was available at low wholesale prices.
  16. 16. There were even some companies that are willing to dropship to your customers. I was amazed at how much information that was there. With this list I also got information on how to create a business relationship with the companies. I realized that I could spend years trying to find these companies on my own through trial and error, or I can use a list compiled by those who know this business and save time by getting hundreds of companies that have been tested & proven. I started emailing the contacts and companies on the list to start building business relationships and many of them responded right away! I got my first supplier who agreed to sell to me at wholesale prices,
  17. 17. Setting Up Your Business I don't know what the requirments are where you live as far as business registration is concern, I advise you to check out the rules in your city and state. That being said, I found out that there are lot of people who start selling merchandise first to build up some capitol and work out the wrinkles in their business and then they register business later on. Which way you go is totally up to you. You can go to your local clerks office and register your business with a business name and get a re- sell number etc. Or, you can do like i did, I started with buying a few items wholesale and showing them to friends and family.
  18. 18. How Do I Let People Know That I Sell Designer Merchandise? I did some research and I can up with a few different ways for you to get started finding customers for your designer merchandise business. Show Your Merchandise To Family & Friends You can start just like I did. Once I got the list and made a connection with a supplier, I bought a few peices of authentic merchadise, a couple of handbags and sunglasses and a gucci scarf. I took those items and showed them to my family and friends and to my surprise I sold two of my items the scarf and a handbag. This is about the easiest way to start in this business. It wasn't long before I sold the rest to some friends, and I was told by some of my friends to make sure
  19. 19. that as soon as I get some more merchandise to let them know. So as you can see, you can easily start building your business by showing to family and friends and allowing word of mouth to get others on your customer list for future sales! I now have built a large list of customers who are always asking for my latest merchandise. When I get new items I send them all a pictures of them via email and my phone starts ringing! This is a great way to get started! Social Media As you may know, there are millions of people on social media everyday. Facebook, instagram, Pinterest etc. Let's look at Facebook, I don't know if you have a Facebook account but it is very easy to get one. If you don't know how to set up an account, just go to YouTube.com there plenty of videos teaching you how to do this.
  20. 20. If you already have a Facebook account, then start a Facebook fan page. This is where you can post information about designer merchandise and you can post pictures of your available merchandise. I don't suggest you sell from your page because Facebook is kinda picky about designer merchandise because of the people who push the fakes and knock-offs But rather use this page to post all types of merchandise, informatiom about your merchndise etc. Use this page to engage with others. What I did was, I joined differnent facebook groups like fashion and style or women's groups where a lot of women may be members. Once I joined the groups I engaged with the members and commented of many posts and after a few days I started posting about my business
  21. 21. I posted about having real authentic designer merchandise, not fakes, not knock-offs. and if they were interested in anything to please contact me via messenger or I would send them a friend request and I would send the pictures of new merchandise and they love it! Instagram With Instagram all I do is post nice pictures of designer merchadise everyday and interested people contact me. Classified Ads Online Craigslist Free Classified Ads .com Global Classified Ads Locanto Classified Ads Free Ad Forum Classified Ads I think that a lot of people don't give classified ads the credit they deserve. I simply place classified ads online with these sites
  22. 22. Here is one of my most effective Classified ads, " Exclusive limited selection of real authentic designer merchadise availabe right now, for a limited time! No fakes or Knock- Offs 100% authentic. Each item comes with proof. Please contact me for information." This ad is simple and to the point and it works! I have gotten so many leads and sales from this ad. I just place it in those classified ad sites I gave you and people respond. This could be another way you can grow your business. Purse Parties Once you build up some money you can host what's called purse parties. It's simple, you buy a variety of merchandise at wholesale cost, and invite your freinds and family to the party. Its best to have refreshments and other things to do also before you start presenting your wares.
  23. 23. what I like to do is find certain topics to talk about over wine, it may be a certain TV show or movie or even a new book that comes out, this gets everyone on the same page and after that you justs start your presentation. I also have certain items listed that my guests can actually order, I take a deposit (usually 50%) and when I get the merchandise I contact the customer for the balance. You Might Be Able To This If You Don't Have Money To Start With I tried this method just to see if it would work for people who don't have money to buy thier first merchandise. I went to google.site.com this is a platform from Goolge which allows you to build a simple websites. I simply put up some pictures and some content and descriptions I made sure it
  24. 24. was good looking and i would send people there who responded to my ads. Here's how it works, let's say there is a COACH wallet posted there for $125 and there is a customer who wants that wallet? That customer would contact me via email about their interest in the wallet. I in turn would use paypal to invoice them the cost of the wallet and any other costs like taxes or shipping etc. This invoice is sent to them with my business name and logo on it ( you can set this up through paypal) Once the customer receives the invoice and pays it, I in turn order the wallet at my wholesale cost let's say $60, you keep the $65 profit, when you recieve the wallet you ship it to the customer. I have another tip for you, I got a credit card that offered cash/points back when you use it, and I use that credit card to buy the merchandise I show at my parties. I get cash back and most of the time I sell all of the merchandise before the first payment is due.
  25. 25. I Wish You All The Luck In The World! I really want you to be successful in this business! I hope that some of the ideas in this small book will give you better ideas to help grow your business. Don't forget this most important point, all of the business building tips won't matter unless you have a good list of suppliers that can send the REAL AUTHENTIC merchandise you need for your customers, believe me, you do not want to give your customers fakes or knock-offs! I have to say that I would not have the business I have today if that nice man had not given me the information to get access to the list of all of these businesses and people who I now do business with.
  26. 26. Did I have my doubts in the back of my mind about the merchandise? Of course I did, but I took the giant step and got access to this list and I ordered some merchandise that proved to be exactly what I needed it to be. I'm going to give you the same opportunity that was given me, I am going to give you access to this list just like that nice man gave me. I want you to be able to buy the real merchandise for your business and not the China garbage people are selling at the flea markets. I wish you luck in your business! ** Please Click Here To Get Access To The List ** *Take a few minutes to listen like I did and get access to all of this info!*

