Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
What is ghee used for: How it’s related with our daily routine What does ghee taste like –? Ghee tastes nuttier ads a soft...
2 It is lactose free which makes it ideal for anyone who is lactose intolerant. Ghee has a bountiful of benefits and using...
3 I know it sounds crazy to add ghee in coffee, but the results are taste bud boosters. If you are wondering how to use gh...
4 Click to watch videos from Milkio foods channel Shop online and product specifications: 1. GHEE PRODUCT SPECIFICATION 2....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What is ghee used for : how it’s related with our daily routine

19 views

Published on

Ghee tastes nuttier ads a softer and smooth taste to every meal or drinks it combines with. If you are thinking about what is AMF used for then we have got you covered with the all the information you need to know. It is lactose-free which makes it ideal for anyone who is lactose intolerant. Ghee has a bountiful of benefits and using ghee in everyday cooking would add to the wholesome goodness of everything you eat. If you are curious about what is clarified butter used for is known for innumerable benefits right from inner health, human body functionality, flawless skin, build immunity and treat several health issues. Want to know more: https://milkio.co.nz/what-is-ghee-used-for/

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What is ghee used for : how it’s related with our daily routine

  1. 1. What is ghee used for: How it’s related with our daily routine What does ghee taste like –? Ghee tastes nuttier ads a softer and smooth taste to every meal or drink it combines with. If you are thinking what is AMF used for then we have got you covered with the all the information you need to know.
  2. 2. 2 It is lactose free which makes it ideal for anyone who is lactose intolerant. Ghee has a bountiful of benefits and using ghee in everyday cooking would add to the wholesome goodness of everything you eat. If you are curious about what is clarified butter used for is known for innumerable benefits right from inner health, human body functionality, flawless skin, build immunity and treat several health issues. Using ghee in everyday cooking – Ghee has a higher smoke point which makes it ideal for cooking beside it doesn’t produce toxic combinations when subjected to intense heat and hence using ghee in everyday cooking is perfect for overall fitness and wellbeing. How to use ghee for weight loss – The fatty acids combination in ghee helps burn stored fats in our system promoting weight loss. Optimization of cholesterol and sugar levels to promote better absorption of nutrients. People often ask does ghee lead to weight gain or how to use ghee for weight loss. The answer lies in the age- old wisdom by our grandmothers who knew the science behind everything. Using ghee in everyday cooking not just enhances the taste but also aid absorption of nutrients so that you got the best out of everything you eat. Adding ghee in your diets makes you feel full which results in less hunger later in the day and you eventually end up eating less. How to use ghee in coffee? If you are looking for creamy coffee with a nutty texture than ghee coffee is the best for you. The nuttier and sweet taste of ghee would make you skip on the artificial sweeteners, and the goodness of nutrients would make it healthier.
  3. 3. 3 I know it sounds crazy to add ghee in coffee, but the results are taste bud boosters. If you are wondering how to use ghee in coffee, then don’t worry we have got you covered. Just add one or two teaspoons of ghee depending on the amount of coffee you drink. Adjust the quantity to strike the perfect blend of nuttier and sweet ghee with energizing mug of coffee. You may as well turn it to a latte just my emulsifying the mixture until it becomes frothy. Ghee in coffee benefits As delicious as it sounds the ghee in coffee benefits are too good to be true. Opting for ghee made by grass-fed cow’s milk are healthier since it reflects their good health. The higher omega three fatty acids, CLA, medium and long fatty acids chain help reduce tumors, promote good cholesterol, lowers bad cholesterol, controls blood pressure, reduces inflammation and activates fat utilization as a source of energy. The high butyrate concentration acts as a detoxifier, supports healthy insulin levels and improves gut health. Ghee in coffee benefits are endless and above all the combination makes the drink more nutrition dense as it is full of healthy fats and vitamins. We hope the facts have helped you figure out what is ghee used for and its benefits’. Today we have shared the lip-smacking way for a heart-healthy meal and how to use ghee for weight loss. This makes ghee the ideal beverage for your healthy you inside as well as outside. You can buy Milkio branded organic, grass fed cow ghee, which is manufactured in New Zealand under strict quality assurance and proper quality control. Bring home Milkio organic ghee and introduce purity in your kitchen.
  4. 4. 4 Click to watch videos from Milkio foods channel Shop online and product specifications: 1. GHEE PRODUCT SPECIFICATION 2. SHOP NZ 3. SHOP OZ 4. SHOP TAIWAN 5. ORGANIC GHEE ONLINE 6. ORGANIC GHEE PRODUCT SPECIFICATION

×