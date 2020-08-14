The straight answer is the clarified butter is the milk fat that gets converted from butter when water and milk solids are separated from milk fat by shimmering milk butter in a slow cooking process. It is a traditional dairy product, which is believed originated from India and predominantly was popular in cooking Asian cuisine as ghee. However, recently clarified butter ghee has gained wide popularity for its list of health benefits if added to diet. When butter is cooked further and the shimmering butter gets free from lactose and casein, the milk protein, it becomes more clarified that its milk butter stage and it is called clarified butter.

