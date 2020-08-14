Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. When you read in magazines or you are suggested by our health freak friends at random that clarified butter is a unique dairy staple, the question may pop up in your mind that what is clarified butter? The straight answer is the clarified butter is the milk fat that gets converted from butter when water and milk solids are separated from milk fat by shimmering milk butter in a slow cooking process. It is a traditional dairy product, which is believed originated from India and predominantly was popular in cooking Asian cuisine as ghee. However, recently clarified butter ghee has gained wide popularity for its list of health benefits if added to diet. When butter is cooked further and the shimmering butter gets free from lactose and casein, the milk protein, it becomes more clarified that its milk butter stage and it is called clarified butter. With further cook, clarified butter gets its caramelized color and becomes dense in its consistency. However if you compare clarified butter vs. ghee, you will find plenty of similarities like higher smoking point, loads of milk fat in the product, lactose and casein eliminated dairy, and longer shelf life. What makes ghee a popular cooking ingredient is a matter of extensive explanation.
  2. 2. Apparently, it is seen that the versatile use and homemade preparation formula was one of the reasons for using this dairy product in kitchen. But recent research on this product has revealed some more benefits of using clarified butter ghee in cooking. What makes ghee cooking friendly? There three apparent reasons for cooking with ghee. Rather there are three reasons that has made this milk day a kitchen friendly product. These three reasons are: Ghee has higher smoke point: Unlike other cooking oils, ghee enjoys higher smoke point and that makes this anhydrous fats safe for cooking in higher temperature. Oils with low smoke point offers low burning point, which means these low smoke point oils burns faster and tend to produce more free radicals. Cooking with ghee is safer for its higher smoke point. Ghee can be used for all types of cooking: Ghee can be used for high temperature cooking like baking, deep frying, sautéing, etc. Furthermore, you can cook veg, non-veg, as well as dessert dishes with ghee. Versatility is one of the advantages of cooking with ghee. Ghee can be stored for long in kitchen:
  3. 3. Ghee is a shelf stable dairy product, which you can store in kitchen in an airtight container in a dry place. Good quality grass fed cow ghee offers 12-18 month shelf life if stored properly. Hence buying ghee in larger quantity is a wise decision. What makes ghee health friendly? Cooking with ghee is not only good for adding taste in prepared meal, this dairy product helps in enjoying some special health benefits. Some of these benefits are:  It is loaded with saturated fats, which helps ghee in working as a filler food. Ghee is high in calorie and that is why on moderate consumption with tea coffee, etc. the drink can provide your energy.  It contains CLA, a type of fatty acid that supports in weight loss.  Ghee in diet helps in maintaining heart health. It helps in controlling harmful cholesterol count in blood.
  4. 4.  Pure cow ghee contains butyrate and that helps in maintaining a clean and healthy gut. In short ghee is diet is a great remedy to reduce the bout of constipation.  Clarified butter is good for pregnancy diet and it was believed in ancient Indian Ayurveda that ghee diet helps in natural development of fetus.  Ghee in diet at daily course along with active lifestyle can improve natural immunity of the consumers.  Facing problem in concentration and memory retention? Try ghee diet in moderation. How to make anhydrous milk fat recipe: Homemade DIY process When making ghee, unsalted butter is recommended to obtain a pure and no salty flavor butter. Cut the unsalted butter into small pieces to facilitate heat penetration, place the butter pieces into a saucepan to melt at low heat slowly without stirring it and don’t let it brown. Separate milk solids from butterfat, as the butter melt you can see it separate into three layers; The top layer is thin and foamy; this represents some of the milk solids. The middle layer is the bright golden butterfat. The bottom layer is made up of water and milk solids.
  5. 5. When the butter starts boiling, skim off the white foam with a spoon. When the butter is finished melting and there is no more foam on top, you can remove the pan from the heat and let it be cool for about 5 minutes or more so that the solids in the pan gets settled at the bottom. Skim off the left over bits of the foam that flow to the surface of the saucepan, slowly decant or pour off the clear butterfat into a glass liquid measuring cup carefully to leave much of the solid behind as you can. Line a fine mesh strainer with several layers of cheesecloth and set it over a heat proof container, pour the warm butterfat through the cheesecloth to filter out any remaining milk solids. You can store your clarified butter ghee in an airtight container, in a fridge to keep freezed for several months.
  6. 6. Clarified butter is not a usual dairy product, it is a complete natural product that is helpful for maintaining a well- balanced lifestyle. According to modern research pure cow ghee is better than any other cooking oil or dairy butter if can be used in moderation. Grass fed cow ghee is being considered as the best variety of clarified butter. Always go for the best quality of pure cow ghee in your cooking to enjoy ghee benefits. Where to buy clarified butter? Now the question is where to buy clarified butter? You can buy it online or offline but it has to be of pure quality. Check if the product, you have selected, is free from synthetic color, flavor, or preservatives. If you have doubt if can you buy clarified butter online, you can be rest assured that you can buy it, provided you know the manufacturer, the reliability of the profile, and the quality assurance certificate of the clarified ghee you have shortlisted so far. ❏ Organic cow ghee online ❏ Best organic cow ghee ❏ Best organic grass-fed ghee ❏ Organic ghee online
