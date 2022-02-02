Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Can you use ghee instead of butter? Yes, ghee is a healthy butter substitute. Ghee is a form of clarified butter with a nutty aroma. You can use it to substitute butter in all butter recipes. Ghee works better than butter for three significant benefits.
Read More: https://milkio.co.nz/can-you-use-ghee-instead-of-butter/