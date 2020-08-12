Us china trade war

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PREPARED BY- Milind Hali TRADE WAR ESCALATING TRENDS- EFFECTS ON INDIA
 when one country raises tariffs on another country's imports in response to increased tariffs from the first country.  ...
 Protects domestic companies from unfair competition  Increases demand for domestic goods  Promotes local job growth  ...
 Increases costs and induces inflation  Causes marketplace shortages, reduces choice  Discourages trade  Slows economi...
 Balance trade deficits.  Nations refuse to make a compromise.  Shielding domestic businesses and jobs from foreign com...
 Protects domestic companies from unfair competition.  Increases demand for domestic goods.  Promotes local job growth....
 Increases costs and induces inflation.  Causes marketplace shortages, reduces choice.  Discourages trade.  Slows econ...
 Trade deficit was 420 billion dollars  To strengthen the US economy  Reducing the outflow from the country  China, be...
 January 2018: Trump ordered a Section 301 enquiry into Chinese Intellectual Property Theft.  April 2, 2018: The US impo...
 Until May 10, 2019, The US imported $539 billion worth of Chinese goods in 2018. As it stands, a 25 percent tariff is im...
• Negative impact on the economies that are directly linked to China’s supply chain • European companies whose production ...
•A trade war may improve a nation’s trade deficit in the short run but it could cost warring nations their economic growth...
 Global economy is already slowing (IMF)  Trade war as a boon for developing nations  The average growth of Asian regio...
 Kuwait due to Chinese tariffs on American propane  Malaysia due to exports of electronic integrated circuits to the US ...
 According to world bank a full blown trade war can effect:  Reduce global exports by up to 3 percent (at a cost of US$6...
•India •Brazil •Malaysia •Mexico •Pacific islands of Micronesia •Nauru •Kuwait
•Opportunity for exporters. •Apple shifting base. •Investment destination. •Improve implementation of support policies. •‘...
Us china trade war
Us china trade war
Us china trade war
Us china trade war
Us china trade war
Us china trade war
Us china trade war
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Us china trade war

16 views

Published on

Gives you a perspective about the trade war and the sequence of events that lead to a full-blown trade war between the US and China.

Published in: News & Politics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Us china trade war

  1. 1. PREPARED BY- Milind Hali TRADE WAR ESCALATING TRENDS- EFFECTS ON INDIA
  2. 2.  when one country raises tariffs on another country's imports in response to increased tariffs from the first country.  side effect of protectionist policies.  controversial.  protect national interests and provide advantages to domestic businesses.  ultimately hurt local companies, consumers, and the economy.
  3. 3.  Protects domestic companies from unfair competition  Increases demand for domestic goods  Promotes local job growth  Improves trade deficits  Punishes nation with unethical trade policies
  4. 4.  Increases costs and induces inflation  Causes marketplace shortages, reduces choice  Discourages trade  Slows economic growth  Hurts diplomatic relations, cultural exchange
  5. 5.  Balance trade deficits.  Nations refuse to make a compromise.  Shielding domestic businesses and jobs from foreign competition.
  6. 6.  Protects domestic companies from unfair competition.  Increases demand for domestic goods.  Promotes local job growth.  Improves trade deficits.  Punishes nation with unethical trade policies.
  7. 7.  Increases costs and induces inflation.  Causes marketplace shortages, reduces choice.  Discourages trade.  Slows economic growth.  Hurts diplomatic relations, cultural exchange.
  8. 8.  Trade deficit was 420 billion dollars  To strengthen the US economy  Reducing the outflow from the country  China, being US’s largest trading partner, the latter has the largest trade deficit exposure with the Asian giant.  Promises during the election campaign  Fair trade between the nations
  9. 9.  January 2018: Trump ordered a Section 301 enquiry into Chinese Intellectual Property Theft.  April 2, 2018: The US imposed tariffs on goods from all countries on January 22, 2018 and March 8, 2018. On April 2, 2018, China retaliated with tariffs of up to 25 percent on US products.  July 2018: The US levied a 25 percent tariff on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports; China responded with tariffs on $34 billion worth of US imports.  August 2018: The US released a list of $16 billion worth of Chinese goods to be subject to 25 percent tariffs. China answered it with 25% duties on $16 billion of US goods.  September 2018: The US implemented 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods which were to increase to 25 percent on January 1, 2019. China retaliated with duties on $60 billion of US goods.
  10. 10.  Until May 10, 2019, The US imported $539 billion worth of Chinese goods in 2018. As it stands, a 25 percent tariff is imposed on $250 billion worth of goods currently. Trump has also threatened to levy an additional 25% tariff on goods worth $325 billion.  Retaliate by increasing tariffs on $60 billion worth of US goods, effective from June 1, 2019.  It imported $120.3 billion of US products in 2018. So far, the country has levied tariffs on $110 billion worth of US imports.
  11. 11. • Negative impact on the economies that are directly linked to China’s supply chain • European companies whose production chains have roots in both the US and China • The south Asian countries will suffer as a result of slowdown in Chinese imports.
  12. 12. •A trade war may improve a nation’s trade deficit in the short run but it could cost warring nations their economic growth in the long term. •The affected countries have signed new trade agreements with other countries and have left US out of the loop. •Vietnam: phone parts, furniture, automatic data process machines. •Taiwan: typewriter parts, office machines, phone parts. •Chile: copper ores, soybeans •Malaysia: electronic integrated circuits, semiconductor devices •Argentina: soybeans
  13. 13.  Global economy is already slowing (IMF)  Trade war as a boon for developing nations  The average growth of Asian region is forecasted between 5.2 to 5.4% as of 6.2% in 2018  Many developing nations are acting as a substitute for the consumers in both China and USA  Brazil exporting almost $6 billion in additional goods relative to the previous year  Pacific islands of Micronesia and Nauru have increased exports by 0.8 percentage points.
  14. 14.  Kuwait due to Chinese tariffs on American propane  Malaysia due to exports of electronic integrated circuits to the US and copper waste and scrap to China  Brazil due to Chinese tariffs on US agriculture products Figure : Changes in exports to the US and China of tariff-affected products
  15. 15.  According to world bank a full blown trade war can effect:  Reduce global exports by up to 3 percent (at a cost of US$674 billion);  Reduce global income by up to 1.7 percent (or US$1.4 trillion)  Half of the global income loss of 1.7 percent would be due to loss of income by developing countries  A third of the global exports decline of 2.7 percent would be due to the loss of exports of developing countries  Trade tensions would depress trade, disrupt global supply chains, and divert trade away from developing countries.
  16. 16. •India •Brazil •Malaysia •Mexico •Pacific islands of Micronesia •Nauru •Kuwait
  17. 17. •Opportunity for exporters. •Apple shifting base. •Investment destination. •Improve implementation of support policies. •‘India : Making for the world’

×