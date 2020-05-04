Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Thomas Hobbes “Leviatán”
LA NATURALEZA HA HECHO A LOS HOMBRES IGUALES TANTO EN CUERPO COMO ESPÍRITU
Los hombres difícilmente llegan a creer que haya muchos tan sabios como ellos mismos, cada uno ve su propio talento a la m...
DE LA IGUALDAD PROCEDE LA DESCONFIANZA; SI DOS HOMBRES DESEAN LO MISMO, SE VUELVEN ENEMIGOS
“Alguien vendrá, para desposeerle y privarle del fruto de su trabajo, su vida y su libertad.Y el invasor, a su vez, se enc...
“Y de la desconfianza procede la guerra.”
“El hombre domina por medio de la fuerza o la astucia a todos los hombres que pueda hasta que ningún otro poder sea capaz ...
CAUSAS PRINCIPALES DE LA DISCORDIA: 1. Competencia: impulsa a los hombres a atacarse para lograr un beneficio; 2. Desconfi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Hobbes

16 views

Published on

Hombres iguales por naturaleza

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hobbes

  1. 1. Thomas Hobbes “Leviatán”
  2. 2. LA NATURALEZA HA HECHO A LOS HOMBRES IGUALES TANTO EN CUERPO COMO ESPÍRITU
  3. 3. Los hombres difícilmente llegan a creer que haya muchos tan sabios como ellos mismos, cada uno ve su propio talento a la mano, y el de los demás hombres a distancia.
  4. 4. DE LA IGUALDAD PROCEDE LA DESCONFIANZA; SI DOS HOMBRES DESEAN LO MISMO, SE VUELVEN ENEMIGOS
  5. 5. “Alguien vendrá, para desposeerle y privarle del fruto de su trabajo, su vida y su libertad.Y el invasor, a su vez, se encuentra en el mismo peligro con respecto a otros.”
  6. 6. “Y de la desconfianza procede la guerra.”
  7. 7. “El hombre domina por medio de la fuerza o la astucia a todos los hombres que pueda hasta que ningún otro poder sea capaz de amenazarle.”
  8. 8. CAUSAS PRINCIPALES DE LA DISCORDIA: 1. Competencia: impulsa a los hombres a atacarse para lograr un beneficio; 2. Desconfianza: para lograr seguridad; 3. Gloria: para ganar reputación.

×