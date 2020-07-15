Revolución Educativa, sin Tecnología

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Revolución Educativa ¿Sin Integrar las Herramientas Tecnológicas en el Aula? Por: Milfred Valdez
Objetivos *Enumerar algunas ventajas y desventajas del uso de la tecnología. *Mostrar opiniones sobre la tecnología. *Expl...
Introducción. Con el pasar de los años, y en todas partes del mundo, el modelo educativo ha cambiado mucho. La forma en la...
Cont. Sin embargo, es muy común que a estas alturas existan dudas sobre si realmente la tecnología ayuda o daña el desarro...
Para responder algunas de las misma veamos lo siguiente sobre, el uso la Tecnología en la Educación. 5
La Tecnologia en la Educación. Algunas Ventajas 6
Pricipales Ventajas 1-Permite diseñar materiales didácticos alternativos y novedosos en vez de los tradicionalistas. 2-Fav...
Cont. 5-Favorece el aprendizaje basado en problemas 6-Se puede establecer comunicación con estudiantes que en clase normal...
La Tecnologia en la Educación. Algunas Desventajas 9
1-Acentúa las desigualdades sociales ya que no todos los estudiantes tienen acceso a éstas. 2-Los alumnos pueden volverse ...
5-El maestro puede usarlo como “niñera” de los estudiantes, dejándolos por tiempo completo utilizándolo sin supervisión o ...
8-Por parte del centro de trabajo requiere de inversión en la compra de los equipos. 9-Es necesario un mantenimiento preve...
La gran duda es: SERES SOCIALES O SERES TECNOLÓGICOS 13
Algunas opiniones Tati Hernández, abogada, blogger y entusiasta de la tecnología Dom. > Dependencia. > Deshumanización > D...
Sin embargo, hay que reconocer que la tecnología es muy importante en la vida de los seres humanos puesto que sirve para m...
Place your screenshot here 16 En casa del herrero, cuchillo de palo Silicon Valley, meca mundial del desarrollo tecnológic...
¿Por qué la educación y la tecnología son aliados inseparables? 17
18 Hoy en día los más jóvenes se caracterizan por pertenecer a la generación de los nativos digitales, esa parte de la pob...
19 Internet y el acceso a dispositivos móviles cada vez más intuitivos ha puesto un cambio de paradigma en el uso de la te...
¿Cuál sería la solución para esta dicotomía tecnología? 20
Guía mediático entre la tecnología y la realidad 21 consejos Involucrate Establece horarios Vigila
22 ¿ Entonces, que opinan ustedes hay Revolución Educativa, sin Tecnología?
23 Muchas Gracias! ¡Preguntas, dudas, comentarios!
