Laringotraqueitis Mileyda Serna (710621) Paula Avilorio (710491)
DEFINICIÓN La Laringotraqueitis (LT) es una infección viral en gallinas, faisanes y pavos reales caracterizada por infiltr...
SINONIMOS Bronquitis infecciosa Influenza de las aves Difteria aviar Laringotraqueitis infecciosa
IMPORTANCIA ECONÓMICA Caídas de postura y mortalidad en reproductoras y ponedoras comerciales. Disminución en el crecimien...
RESEÑA HISTÓRICA La enfermedad fue reportada por primera vez H.May y R.Tittsier en USA en 1925. En 1930 se dio a conocer q...
EN COLOMBIA 1973: 8 granjas del sector. Morb.48% Mort. 5% . 1974 – 1980: Brotes en La Pradera, Palmira, etc. Morb. Del 30 ...
FRECUENCIA Una vez que ha sido introducida a una bandada susceptible, el virus la ILT se propaga rápidamente por contacto....
INCIDENCIA Y DISTRIBUCIÓN La principal vía de entrada de la LTI es respiratoria y conjuntival, estableciéndose en las vías...
ETIOLOGÍA Virus DNA Familia: Herpesvirus Subfamilia: Alfa/Beta/Gamaherpesvirus. Géneros: • Simplexvirus • Varicellovirus •...
PERIODO DE INCUBACION La LT tiene generalmente un periodo e incubación de 6 a 12 días La enfermedad se puede evidenciar a ...
TRANSMISION TRANSMISIÓN INDIRECTA Bebederos, comederos, jaulas contaminados y aves silvestres que entran a la explotación ...
SINTOMAS Entre los primeros síntomas encontramos tos, estornudos, dificultad para respirar Las aves están deprimidas, se s...
LESIONES MACRO-MICROSCOPICAS MACROSCÓPICAS •Se observan en traque y laringe •Los cambios varían desde un aumento del exuda...
DIAGNOSTICO •Historia clínica de las granjas • Signos y síntomas • Técnica de necropsia • Histopatología: corpúsculos de i...
CONTROL La vacunación frente a un brote limitará la diseminación viral y acortando la duración de la enfermedad. En aves d...
TRATAMIENTO No hay un tratamiento específico pero la vacunación ante la inminencia de un brote acortará el curso de la enf...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA http://www.elsitioavicola.com/publications/6/enfermedades-de-las- aves/272/laringotraqueitis/ http://www.scie...
Laringotraqueitis
Laringotraqueitis

laringotraqueitis aviar

Laringotraqueitis

