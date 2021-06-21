Increasing demand for telehealth in covid pandemic

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced an unprecedented level of modification and redesign in medical fields. One obvious sign is the influence of telehealth from edge to mainstream. The impact of telehealth on nature and cost of care continues unknown mainly. As methods promoting this transition are driven to expire with the public health emergency announcement, necessary arrangements regarding its expected role are in a situation of flux. Defining telehealth’s post-pandemic will be difficult and important also should be grounded in a value-based proposition. This post benefits from the natural experiment provided by the COVID-19 pandemic and proposes a value-driven telehealth policy and research plan.