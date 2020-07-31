Tilde general, tilde roburica y tilde diacrítica

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Integrantes : Docente : Mag. Claudia María Dávalos Mamani Curso : Comunicación y Razonamiento Verbal UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA D...
 En nuestra lengua castellana , el acento y la tilde son 2 conceptos que se relacionan , pero que son diferentes ya que e...
3  Contextualiza la situación o ambiente  Mejora la calidad de los textos  Otorga carácter a las palabras Importancia d...
4 Acento diacrítico : Se utiliza para distinguir las palabras y darles diferentes significados a la sílaba tónica (que es ...
 Las palabras monosílabas se pueden clasificar en tónicas (tienen acento prosódico) y átonas (no tienen acento prosódico)...
6 × Cuando hablamos de la tilde general nos referimos a las reglas para tildar las palabras según la ubicación de la sílab...
7 • Ejemplo: callar, feliz, maní, supresión, etc. • Pe|rú • In|te|rés, • Ca|mi|ón • ca|llar • fe|liz Agudas Son aquellas q...
8 Ejemplos • Fá|cil • Fút|bol • Ár|bol • Li|bro • Sa|lu|dan|do Graves Llevan la mayor fuerza de voz en la penúltima sílaba...
9 Ejemplos: • Ma|te|má|ti|ca • Ti|mi|do • Hi|po|pó|ta|mo • Es|drú|ju|la Esdrújulas Son las que llevan la mayor fuerza de v...
10 Ejemplos: • Plá|ci|da|men|te • Gá|na|te|lo • Dí|ga|me|lo • Llé|va|se|lo Sobresdrújulas Son aquellas palabras que llevan...
11 Ejercicios • R i d i c u l o • M a n i • I n m o v i l • C o m e d o r • P a p e l • M o r a l • P e n i n s u l a • C ...
12 Concepto  Un diptongo es el conjunto de dos vocales que se pronuncian en una misma sílaba. Diptongos
13 Reglas  Las palabras con diptongo llevan tilde cuando lo exigen las reglas generales de la acentuación de las palabras...
14 Concepto  Es el conjunto de tres vocales que se pronuncian en una misma sílaba. Reglas  Las palabras con triptongo ll...
15  La tilde robúrica es aquella que va sobre la vocal cerrada cuando es tónica y está precedida o seguida de una vocal a...
Muchos años después, frente al pelotón de fusilamiento, el coronel Aureliano Buendía había de recordar aquella tarde remot...
Sierva María no entendió nunca qué fue de Cayetano Delaura, por qué no volvió con su cesta de primores de los portales y s...
Ejercicios: 18 × a) Solo el sabe lo que tiene en la cabeza. × b) Pues si que te lo he advertido alguna que otra vez. × c) ...
22 ● LOS MONOSÍLABOS
24 INTERROGATIVOS Y EXCLAMATIVOS 24
26
27 a) 1 b) 4 c) 3 d) 5
28 a) 6 b) 5 c) 3 d) 8 e) N.A.
  1. 1. Integrantes : Docente : Mag. Claudia María Dávalos Mamani Curso : Comunicación y Razonamiento Verbal UNIVERSIDAD PRIVADA DE TACNA Tema : Tilde general,robúrica y diacrítica  Dariella Cahuana Condori  Nicol Flores Mamani  John Pastrana Gamero  Milena Walcona García
  2. 2.  En nuestra lengua castellana , el acento y la tilde son 2 conceptos que se relacionan , pero que son diferentes ya que el acento se pronuncia y se opera según la posición en la lengua hablada, y la tilde se escribe y pertenece a la lengua escrita.  Todas las palabras llevan acento , pero no todas llevan tilde , el acento es la mayor intensidad de voz para destacar una sílaba respecto a las demás. 2 Introducción
  3. 3. 3  Contextualiza la situación o ambiente  Mejora la calidad de los textos  Otorga carácter a las palabras Importancia de las tildes
  4. 4. 4 Acento diacrítico : Se utiliza para distinguir las palabras y darles diferentes significados a la sílaba tónica (que es donde se pronuncia el acento de la palabra). Normalmente se utiliza en pronombres personales (tú), adjetivos posesivos o al utilizarlo como afirmación (Sí). Acento ortográfico : Es el más común y hace referencia al signo (´) que se le conoce como tilde. Si la palabra lleva acento en la última sílaba es aguda, en la penúltima es grave o en la antepenúltima, es esdrújula. Acento prosódico :Se pronuncia pero no se escribe, recae en una sílaba, aunque todas las palabras tiene una sílaba tónica para hacer énfasis. Por ejemplo: hamaca, el cual recae en la sílaba ma. Tipos de acentos
  5. 5.  Las palabras monosílabas se pueden clasificar en tónicas (tienen acento prosódico) y átonas (no tienen acento prosódico). Si son las primeras no pueden ser etiquetadas como palabras agudas porque para serlo la condición es ser palabra polisílaba. Las palabras monosílabas se escriben sin tilde: fe, sol, ven, ya, tus, las, bien, dio, vio, los, fue, vio, guion. La excepción son los monosílabos con tilde diacrítica. 5 Acentuación gráfica de las palabras monosílabas
  6. 6. 6 × Cuando hablamos de la tilde general nos referimos a las reglas para tildar las palabras según la ubicación de la sílaba tónica en su interior, las palabras de dos o más sílabas, o también llamadas polisílabas se clasifican de la siguiente manera: Tilde general o tópica Agudas Graves Esdrújulas Sobresdrújulas
  7. 7. 7 • Ejemplo: callar, feliz, maní, supresión, etc. • Pe|rú • In|te|rés, • Ca|mi|ón • ca|llar • fe|liz Agudas Son aquellas que llevan la mayor fuerza de voz en la última sílaba Llevan tilde cuando terminan en: N, S o vocal
  8. 8. 8 Ejemplos • Fá|cil • Fút|bol • Ár|bol • Li|bro • Sa|lu|dan|do Graves Llevan la mayor fuerza de voz en la penúltima sílaba Llevan tilde cuando terminan en cualquier consonante, excepto N, S o vocal
  9. 9. 9 Ejemplos: • Ma|te|má|ti|ca • Ti|mi|do • Hi|po|pó|ta|mo • Es|drú|ju|la Esdrújulas Son las que llevan la mayor fuerza de voz en la antepenúltima silaba Todas llevan tilde sin excepción
  10. 10. 10 Ejemplos: • Plá|ci|da|men|te • Gá|na|te|lo • Dí|ga|me|lo • Llé|va|se|lo Sobresdrújulas Son aquellas palabras que llevan la mayor fuerza de voz en la tras antepenúltima sílaba Todas llevan tilde sin excepción
  11. 11. 11 Ejercicios • R i d i c u l o • M a n i • I n m o v i l • C o m e d o r • P a p e l • M o r a l • P e n i n s u l a • C o l o r • c o r a z o n • c o m e t e l o Esdrújula Aguda Grave Aguda Aguda Aguda Esdrújula Aguda Aguda Sobresdrújula
  12. 12. 12 Concepto  Un diptongo es el conjunto de dos vocales que se pronuncian en una misma sílaba. Diptongos
  13. 13. 13 Reglas  Las palabras con diptongo llevan tilde cuando lo exigen las reglas generales de la acentuación de las palabras agudas, graves y esdrújulas.  Si el diptongo está formado por una vocal abierta y otra cerrada, la tilde se coloca sobre la abierta  Si está formado por dos vocales cerradas, la tilde se coloca sobre la segunda Excepciones  Infiel, adecuar o carey no lo llevan, por terminar en -l, -r e -y; jesuita, vienen, puertas son palabras graves que no llevan tilde, por terminar en vocal, -n y –s Acentuación gráfica de las palabras con diptongos
  14. 14. 14 Concepto  Es el conjunto de tres vocales que se pronuncian en una misma sílaba. Reglas  Las palabras con triptongo llevan tilde cuando lo exigen las reglas generales de la acentuación de las palabras agudas, graves y esdrújulas.  Se debe acentuar gráficamente la vocal abierta de la sílaba tónica , por lo general entre 2 “i”. Acentuación gráfica de las palabras con triptongos
  15. 15. 15  La tilde robúrica es aquella que va sobre la vocal cerrada cuando es tónica y está precedida o seguida de una vocal abierta.  La particular combinación de una vocal cerrada o débil (i, u) tónica y una abierta o fuerte (a, e, o) forma un hiato. Cuando dos vocales contiguas se pronuncian en dos silabas distintas, se produce un hiato. Tilde robúrica
  16. 16. Muchos años después, frente al pelotón de fusilamiento, el coronel Aureliano Buendía había de recordar aquella tarde remota en que su padre lo llevó a conocer el hielo. Macondo era entonces una aldea de veinte casas de barro y cañabrava construidas a la orilla de un río de aguas diáfanas que se precipitaban por un lecho de piedras pulidas, blancas y enormes como huevos prehistóricos. El mundo era tan reciente que muchas cosas carecían de nombre, y para mencionarlas había que señalarlas con el dedo. (Extracto de Cien años de soledad) Ejemplo 1
  17. 17. Sierva María no entendió nunca qué fue de Cayetano Delaura, por qué no volvió con su cesta de primores de los portales y sus noches insaciables. El 29 de mayo, sin alientos para más, volvió a soñar con la ventana de un campo nevado, donde Cayetano Delaura no estaba ni volvería a estar nunca. Tenía en el regazo un racimo de uvas doradas que volvían a retoñar tan pronto como se las comía. Pero esta vez no las arrancaba una por una, sino de dos en dos, sin respirar apenas por las ansias de ganarle al racimo hasta la última uva. (Extracto de Del amor y otros demonios) Ejemplo 2
  18. 18. Ejercicios: 18 × a) Solo el sabe lo que tiene en la cabeza. × b) Pues si que te lo he advertido alguna que otra vez. × c) Yo no quiero mas que 15 o 16 galletas. × d) No se si mi hermano va a venir esta tarde. × e) Tu vete con estos a dar una vuelta que yo me quedo en casa ensayando el do, re, mi, fa, sol, la, si. × f) Dile a Ramirito que le de la mitad a su hermana. × g) Ese es el amigo con el que suele tomar el te por las tardes. × h) Para mi que esta aventura nos ha de costar cara, mas no he de ser yo quien quede por cobarde.
  19. 19. 19
  20. 20. 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. 22 ● LOS MONOSÍLABOS
  23. 23. 23
  24. 24. 24 INTERROGATIVOS Y EXCLAMATIVOS 24
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. 26
  27. 27. 27 a) 1 b) 4 c) 3 d) 5
  28. 28. 28 a) 6 b) 5 c) 3 d) 8 e) N.A.
  29. 29. 29

