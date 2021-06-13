Organizadores graficos correspondientes a la semana 6

Successfully reported this slideshow.
■ BIBLIOGRAFIA: ■ Rovira Salvador, I. (2018). “Estudio de caso: características, objetivos y metodología.” En psicologiaym...
  1. 1. ORGANIZADORES GRÁFICOS CORRESPONDIENTES A LA SEMANA 6 NOMBRE: MILENA JOHANA RUALES GUAJALA. ASIGNATURA: FUNDAMENTACIÓN TEÓRICA METODOLÓGICA DEL TRABAJO SOCIAL. DOCENTE: DRA. RINA NARVAEZ. CICLO: SEGUNDO “A”
  2. 2. ■ GLOSARIO: ■ Investigación empírica: La investigación empírica es cualquier estudio donde las conclusiones se extraen estrictamente de pruebas empíricas concretas y verificables. Esta evidencia puede ser recopilada utilizando estudios de mercado cuantitativos y métodos de investigación cualitativos de investigación de mercado. ■ Estudio exhaustivo: Cuando decimos que se ha hecho un estudio exhaustivo del tema, es porque se lo ha analizado en sus detalles más mínimos, minuciosamente, para conocerlo acabadamente, por completo, hasta agotar todo lo que se sabe de dicha cuestión. ■ Heurístico: La heurística ​ que significa «hallar, inventar» ​ aparece en más de una categoría gramatical. Cuando se usa como sustantivo, se refiere a la disciplina, el arte o la ciencia del descubrimiento. Cuando aparece como adjetivo, se refiere a cosas más concretas, como estrategias, reglas, silogismos y conclusiones.
  3. 3. ■ Idónea: La palabra idóneo es un adjetivo que deriva del latín “idoneus” que indica a todo aquello que posee buena disposición o suficiencia para una cosa. La palabra idóneo es sinónimo de: apto, capaz, habilidoso, eficiente, dispuesto, inteligente, entre otros. ■ Flexibles: Flexible es algo o alguien que tiene la capacidad de doblarse con facilidad. Por ejemplo: 'Esta rama es bastante flexible'. También se aplica a algo o a alguien que no se somete a normas rígidas y que puede adaptarse en función de las circunstancias. ... La palabra 'flexible' procede del latín flexibĭlis. ■ Ecomapas: El ecomapa es una herramienta sencilla, que facilita al médico familiar, y al equipo de salud, a reconocer la presencia o no de recursos de apoyo social extrafamiliares en una persona y/o familia. ... Que permite y facilita la participación en el diseño no solo del paciente índice sino de su familia.
  4. 4. ■ BIBLIOGRAFIA: ■ Rovira Salvador, I. (2018). “Estudio de caso: características, objetivos y metodología.” En psicologiaymente.com. Disponible en: https://psicologiaymente.com/psicologia/estudio-de-caso ■ “Investigación Diagnóstica.” En tesisplus.com. Disponible en: https://tesisplus.com/investigacion- diagnostica/ ■ González, G. (2020). “Investigación diagnóstica: características, técnicas, tipos, ejemplos.” En lifeder.com. Disponible en: https://www.lifeder.com/investigacion-diagnostica/ ■ “Elaboración de un Diagnóstico en trabajo social.” (2019) En trabajo-social.es. Disponible en: https://www.trabajo-social.es/2013/04/elaboracion-de-un-diagnostico-en.html ■ Ramos Chagoya, E. (2018). “Métodos y técnicas de investigación.” En gestiopolis.com. Disponible en: https://www.gestiopolis.com/metodos-y-tecnicas-de-investigacion/

