LENGUA Y LITERATURA Nombre de la Institución: Colegio Técnico Miguel de Santiago Tema del proyecto: Guía de recursos digit...
https://app.diagrams.net/: Esta app sirve para hacer diseñar mapas conceptuales, mentales, etc. Y también hay gran varieda...
http://www.canva.com/: Bueno esta app me ayudó mucho a hacer mis infografías es muy fácil de utilizar además que tiene par...
  1. 1. LENGUA Y LITERATURA Nombre de la Institución: Colegio Técnico Miguel de Santiago Tema del proyecto: Guía de recursos digitales Nombre del estudiante: Milena Monserrat Chiza Mullo Curso: 9no Paralelo: 9no “F” Tutor: Pricila Quinteros Año Lectivo: 2020-2021
  2. 2. https://app.diagrams.net/: Esta app sirve para hacer diseñar mapas conceptuales, mentales, etc. Y también hay gran variedad de formas, colores realza mucho más mi creatividad me ayuda a tener un concepto mejor
  3. 3. DESARROLLO HUMANO INTEGRAL Nombre de la institución: Colegió técnico Miguel de Santiago Tema del proyecto: Guía de recursos digitales Nombre del estudiante: Milena Monserrat Chiza Mullo Curso: 9no Paraleló: “F” Tutor: Pricila Quinteros Año lectivo:2020-2021
  4. 4. http://www.canva.com/: Bueno esta app me ayudó mucho a hacer mis infografías es muy fácil de utilizar además que tiene para elegir modelos de infografías, etc. Además, también puedo escoger la letra que quiera puedo también decorar con imágenes puedo hacer muchas más cosas es una de las mejores apps que he utilizado.
  5. 5. http://www.canva.com/: En esta app hay muchos prototipos de mapas, organizadores, etc. Casi la mayoría de trabajos que eh hecho ha sido por canva y la verdad ha sido muy fácil además de que los diseños me ayudan a tener una idea de cómo voy a hacer mis trabajos los tipos de letras para los títulos y subtítulos hacen que mi trabajo se vea aún mejor.
  6. 6. https://es.slideshare.net/: Esta app es muy buena nosotros podemos almacenar nuestras diapositivas y publicarlas o mantenerlas en privado además es más fácil presentar nuestros trabajos por slideshare que por otra aplicación.
  7. 7. https://www.canva.com/: Incrementa el diseño gráfico y tiene demasiadas plantillas de posters, logos, etc. Es muy fácil de usar, tiene una buena presentación una ventaja es que no necesitamos tengamos grandes conocimientos para utilizarlo.
  8. 8. https://es.slideshare.net/: Es un sitio web que sirve a los usuarios para subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas en PowerPoint, documentos de Word, Open Office, PDF, Portafolios.

