[ TELECHARGER EN LIGNE. Whispering Hearts

A desperate young woman?s bargain with a wealthy couple is not what it seems. From the #1 New York Times bestselling author and literary phenomenon V.C. Andrews?whose books are now major Lifetime TV movies (Flowers in the Attic, Heaven, Ruby)?comes a gothic tale of big city dreams gone wrong.The English countryside is beautiful, but for Emma Corey it cannot compare with the bright lights of New York City. Tired of performing only in pubs and at church, she announces she?s moving to America?and her conservative father disowns her on the spot. Distraught but undeterred, Emma will become a Broadway star?or die trying. Leaving the comforts of her youth is a thrilling adventure. The largeness of the city, her new friends, the boundless opportunities make everything shine with promise. However, New York has a way of chipping away at a newcomer?s resolve. First a robbery. Then a low-wage job. Then the realization that such a city attracts the young and the talented?competitors all. Just

