Zavisne recenice

ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ ПОДСЕЋАМОСЕ И УЧИМО
ИЗРИЧНЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  У главној (вишој, независној) реченици увек постоји глагол говорења, мишљења, опажања или осећа...
Изричне реченице у ужем смислу  Обележје ових реченица су везници ДА и КАКО.  Примери:  Чули смо КАКО НЕКО У ДАЉИНИ ПЕВ...
Зависноупитне изричне реченице  То су упитне реченице у неуправном говору. Имају облик питања, али немају упитно значење....
ОДНОСНЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  Ближе одређују појам на који се односе. Обележје ових реченица најчешће су заменице - који, чиј...
Служба односних реченица  Служба атрибута:  Ово је аутобус КОЈИ ИДЕ ДО ЦЕНТРА ГРАДА.  То је писацЧИЈИ СМО РОМАН ПРОЧИТА...
Служба односних реченица  Служба апозитива:  Срели смо Милоша, КОЈИ ЈЕ СРЕЋАН ЗБОГ ПОБЕДЕ.  Служба субјекта:  КО РАДИ,...
ПРИЛОШКЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  У прилошке зависне реченице спадају оне које имају службу неке прилошке одредбе: за место, вре...
МЕСНЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  Имају службу прилошке одредбе за место. Најчешће почињу прилозима ГДЕ, КУДА, ОДАКЛЕ.  Примери: ...
Не мешај зависне реченице!  Неке зависне реченице почињу истим речима (рецимо прилог ГДЕ). Зато их не треба одређивати са...
ВРЕМЕНСКЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  Имају службу прилошке одредбе за време. Обележје ових реченица најчешће су везници – кад, док...
УЗРОЧНЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  Имају службу прилошке одредбе за узрок, што значи да одговарају на питање ЗАШТО или ЗБОГЧЕГА. ...
ПОСЛЕДИЧНЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  Означавају последицу вршења радње главне реченице. Увек почињу везником ДА. Никада нису у ин...
Узрочне и последичне реченице  Кад променимо редослед реченица, доћи ћемо до закључка да узрочне и последичне реченице ид...
ПОРЕДБЕНЕ (НАЧИНСКЕ) ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  Зависне реченице које означавају НАЧИН вршења радње главне (више) реченице исказан...
Поредбене реченице за једнакост  Обележје ових реченица најчешће су везнички спојеви – КАО ШТО, КАО ДА и прилози КАКО и К...
Поредбене реченице за неједнакост  Обележје ових реченица најчешће су везнички спојеви НЕГО ШТО и НЕГО ДА.  Примери:  И...
НАМЕРНЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  Зависне реченице које означавају циљ, намеру, сврху вршења радње главне (више) реченице зову се...
Примери намерних реченица  Дошли смо у болницу РАДИ ПОСЕТЕ. (Прилошка одредба за циљ, нема зависне реченице)  Дошли смо ...
УСЛОВНЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  Зависне реченице које означавају услов вршења радње зову се УСЛОВНЕ реченице.  Имају службу пр...
Типови условних реченица  Према степену остварљивости радње условне реченице деле се на: 1. Реалне реченице (ако је услов...
ДОПУСНЕ ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ  Зависне реченице које означавају да се радња главне реченице остварује упркос ономе што значи з...
Примери допусних реченица  Стигли смо у школу УПРКОС СНЕГУ. (Прилошка одредба за допуштање, нема зависне реченице)  Стиг...
РЕДОСЛЕД ГЛАВНЕ (ВИШЕ) И ЗАВИСНЕ РЕЧЕНИЦЕ 1. Граматички редослед (када је главна реченица испред зависне, нема запете):  ...
