Prezentacija romana Kap spanske krvi

ЗАВОДНИЦА  Прича има историјску позадину која је уметнички преобликована и дограђена.  Главна јунакиња је Лола Монтез, ш...
Лола Монтез Осим њега, опчињеног дражима Лоле Монтез, неодољиве, али и хировите, на моменте зле и прорачунате, па ипак врл...
ГРОФИЦА - РЕФОРМАТОР  Лудвиг Први, упркос државничким и породичним обавезама, не преза од тога да отворено покаже хипноти...
ГРОФИЦА – КУРТИЗАНА...
...И “СИВА ЕМИНЕНЦИЈА”
УСПОН И ПАД  Католичка Баварска, у којој језуити имају снажну базу, у почетку са чуђењем и чак благонаклоношћу гледа на о...
РАСПОЛУЋЕНОСТ  Ово је, попут Флоберове “Госпође Бовари” – романа који припада другој епохи, али је наговештај новина – је...
ПОСТМОДЕРНИСТИЧКИ РОМАН  Линија радње није компликована, углавном се држи Лоле Монтез и онога што она чини по доласку у Б...
ЉУБАВНИ РОМАН  Чулност, путеност, еротски магнетизам, магија, чак фаталност једне посве необичне жене (заправо девојке ко...
ДРУГЕ ДИМЕНЗИЈЕ  Ово је пре свега љубавни роман, како је казао Црњански, али је заправо вишеслојан.  У том другом слоју ...
СЛОБОДА...  Може ли појединац, ма како моћан био, да победи норме и је ли љубав довољан мотив за то, односно да ли је изн...
...И ЛЕПОТА  На крају сигурно да се намеће и естетичко и филозофско питање – да ли је изузетна лепота (магија, привлачнос...
ЧУЛНОСТ  Све у свему, роман који се чита у даху, питак, страствен, покаткад раскошан у чулним запажањима, рафиниран кад ј...
ЛОЛА
ПРЕПОРУКА  Неко ће, превише ситничав, да устврди како ово можда није најбољи Црњански.  Не бисмо се сложили са тим. Пост...
ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИЈА Милан Станковић
  1. 1. ЗАВОДНИЦА  Прича има историјску позадину која је уметнички преобликована и дограђена.  Главна јунакиња је Лола Монтез, шпанска плесачица и заводница ирског порекла (то порекло у роману нема значај). У њу, која има двадесет шест година и, према опису, веома је привлачна, са свим атрибутима који су за то потребни (наглашене сензуалности и еротског набоја), заљубљује се баварски краљ Лудвиг Први, који има 60 година, породицу и многе афере са другим женама.
  2. 2. Лола Монтез Осим њега, опчињеног дражима Лоле Монтез, неодољиве, али и хировите, на моменте зле и прорачунате, па ипак врло страствене, у њу се заљубљују и многи други, знатно млађи и згоднији. Она зато има више љубавника и брачних понуда аристократа, као што такође, задовољства и путености ради, има и младог али сиромашног драгана коме тајно посвећује ноћи пуне телесне насладе.
  4. 4. ГРОФИЦА - РЕФОРМАТОР  Лудвиг Први, упркос државничким и породичним обавезама, не преза од тога да отворено покаже хипнотисаност лепом плесачицом. Додељује јој титулу грофице и уводи у елитне кругове.  Она утиче на слободоумне реформе, у њеном салону, који постаје нека врста дебатног клуба, воде се кључни разговори главних политичара. Сензуална, темпераментна плесачица, куртизана и сива еминенција баварске власти средином 19. века.
  5. 5. ГРОФИЦА – КУРТИЗАНА...
  6. 6. ...И “СИВА ЕМИНЕНЦИЈА”
  7. 7. УСПОН И ПАД  Католичка Баварска, у којој језуити имају снажну базу, у почетку са чуђењем и чак благонаклоношћу гледа на ову либералну жену, да би је под утицајем Цркве, економске кризе и надируће револуције на крају прогнала, уз благослов и подршку самог Лудвига Првог.  Јунакиња одлазећи умало није доживела линч разјарене руље на демонстрацијама које су паралисале Минхен.
  8. 8. РАСПОЛУЋЕНОСТ  Ово је, попут Флоберове “Госпође Бовари” – романа који припада другој епохи, али је наговештај новина – једно од оних дела које пишу мушкарци, а у коме је главна јунакиња жена.  Јунакиња је располућена, као да је гледамо у дуплим огледалима.Она је, са једне стране, рационална и умна, њени ставови и резони надилазе епоху у којој живи. Ни интересни моменат јој није стран, поиграва се осећањима и страстима својих обожавалаца. На другој страни, она није способна да се одупре провалама путености и страсти, бујног темперамента, што њену природу чини комплексном.
  9. 9. ПОСТМОДЕРНИСТИЧКИ РОМАН  Линија радње није компликована, углавном се држи Лоле Монтез и онога што она чини по доласку у Баварску, после бројних скандала по разним европским метрополама.  Има само неколико мањих дигресија од те основне линије.  На основу поступака ликова тешко их је упознати у њиховој пуноћи, осим главне јунакиње, све се своди на пишчев опис њихових карактера, а они се манифестују кроз однос са Лолом. Нема такозваних ликова у развоју, што се дешава у модернистичким и постмодернистичким романима.  Неко би рекао да је то слабост романа, а неко да му недостаје епска ширина, гледано класичним, односно реалистичким мерилима. Овај роман објављен је 1970. године и, по речима самог писца, то је један “тежак, туђински роман”.
  10. 10. ЉУБАВНИ РОМАН  Чулност, путеност, еротски магнетизам, магија, чак фаталност једне посве необичне жене (заправо девојке која има мање од 30 година) дочарани су са јаким уметничким набојем и уверљивошћу. Они пружају велико уживање читаоцу.
  11. 11. ДРУГЕ ДИМЕНЗИЈЕ  Ово је пре свега љубавни роман, како је казао Црњански, али је заправо вишеслојан.  У том другом слоју он садржи друштвену, политичку, па и филозофску димензију.  Најпре о питању слободе и односа према њој. Зашто је слобода за просечне, обичне и исподпросечне више терет него привилегија?  Због чега се од слободе радије бежи у ушушкани свет вековних предрасуда и догми?
  12. 12. СЛОБОДА...  Може ли појединац, ма како моћан био, да победи норме и је ли љубав довољан мотив за то, односно да ли је изневерена љубав (или шта год то било) довољан разлог да се одустане – питања су која се намећу, на нека од њих одговори за пажљивог читаоца постоје у роману.  Не треба, наравно, заборавити ни можда најјаче дејство, а то је оно економско,где се очекује да ред, поредак и чврста рука донесу резултате и где је онда све остало у другом плану.
  13. 13. ...И ЛЕПОТА  На крају сигурно да се намеће и естетичко и филозофско питање – да ли је изузетна лепота (магија, привлачност) кобна и фатална не само за конзументе, већ и за оне који су њоме обдарени, чак и онда када није дар наивнима?  Биће да има истине у ономе да је карактер човекова судбина, у чему препознајемо елементе разних биографија.
  15. 15. ЧУЛНОСТ  Све у свему, роман који се чита у даху, питак, страствен, покаткад раскошан у чулним запажањима, рафиниран кад је реч о детаљима који чине заводљивост и лепоту, фаталност и тај магнетизам једне јединствене жене, од кога се мушко срце и глава тешко бране.То, међутим, не траје дуго.
  16. 16. ЛОЛА
  17. 17. ПРЕПОРУКА  Неко ће, превише ситничав, да устврди како ово можда није најбољи Црњански.  Не бисмо се сложили са тим. Постоји једна реч коју смо неколико пута овде употребили. Она би најбоље могла да опише роман “Кап шпанске крви”.  Неодољив.
  18. 18. ПРЕЗЕНТАЦИЈА Милан Станковић

