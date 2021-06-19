Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MOVIE HOMAGE
GONE WITH THE WIND - Victor Fleming, 1939.
CASABLANKA – Michael Curtiz, 1942.
THE THIRD MAN – Carol Reed, 1949.
EAST OF EDEN – Elia Kazan, 1955.
THE GIANT – George Stevens, 1956.
VERTIGO – Alfred Hitchcock, 1958.
THE BIRDS – Alfred Hitchcock, 1963.
A BOUT DE SOUFFLE – Jean-Luc Godard, 1960.
2001: A Space Odyssey – Stanley Kubrick, 1968.
A CLOCKWORK ORANGE – Stanley Kubrick, 1971.
FULL METAL JACKET – Stanley Kubrick, 1987.
ULTIMO TANGO A PARIGI – Bernardo Bertolucci, 1972.
NOVECENTO – Bernardo Bertolucci, 1976.
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST – Milos Forman, 1975.
THE DEER HUNTER – Michael Cimino, 1978.
GANDHI – Richard Attenborough, 1982.
9 ½ WEEKS – Adrian Lyne, 1986.
THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS – Jonathan Demme, 1991.
BASIC INSTINCT – Paul Verhoeven, 1992.
FORREST GUMP – Robert Zemeckis, 1994.
TITANIC – James Cameron, 1997.
Presentation Milan Stanković
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Movie homage - a nostalgic view on the great movies in the 20. century

Movie homage is an nostalgic view on movies history in the 20. century. There are pictures only and the names of directors, also the year of the first presentation. Sometimes is good to remember. Enjoy.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Movie homage - a nostalgic view on the great movies in the 20. century

  1. 1. MOVIE HOMAGE
  2. 2. GONE WITH THE WIND - Victor Fleming, 1939.
  3. 3. CASABLANKA – Michael Curtiz, 1942.
  4. 4. THE THIRD MAN – Carol Reed, 1949.
  5. 5. EAST OF EDEN – Elia Kazan, 1955.
  6. 6. THE GIANT – George Stevens, 1956.
  7. 7. VERTIGO – Alfred Hitchcock, 1958.
  8. 8. THE BIRDS – Alfred Hitchcock, 1963.
  9. 9. A BOUT DE SOUFFLE – Jean-Luc Godard, 1960.
  10. 10. 2001: A Space Odyssey – Stanley Kubrick, 1968.
  11. 11. A CLOCKWORK ORANGE – Stanley Kubrick, 1971.
  12. 12. FULL METAL JACKET – Stanley Kubrick, 1987.
  13. 13. ULTIMO TANGO A PARIGI – Bernardo Bertolucci, 1972.
  14. 14. NOVECENTO – Bernardo Bertolucci, 1976.
  15. 15. ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO’S NEST – Milos Forman, 1975.
  16. 16. THE DEER HUNTER – Michael Cimino, 1978.
  17. 17. GANDHI – Richard Attenborough, 1982.
  18. 18. 9 ½ WEEKS – Adrian Lyne, 1986.
  19. 19. THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS – Jonathan Demme, 1991.
  20. 20. BASIC INSTINCT – Paul Verhoeven, 1992.
  21. 21. FORREST GUMP – Robert Zemeckis, 1994.
  22. 22. TITANIC – James Cameron, 1997.
  23. 23. Presentation Milan Stanković

×