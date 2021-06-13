Branislav nusic sumnjivo lice

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. КОМПОЗИЦИЈА  Експозиција (увод):  Јеротије Пантић, срески капетан, воли да чита туђа писма, због чега је изгубио службу у пошти. Његовој кћери, Марици, упућено је писмо од момка које он отвара без њеног знања. Јеротије обавештава супругуАнђу.
  2. 2. Заплет  Из Министарства полиције стиже депеша са шифрованом поруком. Писар Вића, необразован, али лукав и препреден “заменик” Јеротијев, и сам Јеротије, после неуспешних покушаја, одгонетају значење. У њиховом срезу појавило се сумњиво лице које жели да наштети угледу династије. Цео државни апарат у малој варошици креће у акцију хватања сумњивог лица.
  3. 3. Кулминација (врхунац радње)  Неспретни и комични државни чиновници, уз велику галаму, и без већег напора успевају да ухапсе сумњиво лице. Капетан Јеротије, надајући се напредовању у служби, јавља Мнистарству да је сумњиво лице ухваћено и креће испитивање сумњиве особе.
  4. 4. Перипетија (преокрет)  Ухапшеном младићу узимају личне ствари, а међу њима и писмо које је добио од своје девојке. Писмо открива ко је сумњиво лице –Ђока, апотекарски помоћник, момак капетанове кћери Марице. Она је у писму оцрнила оца као старовременог и глупог, али и његовог писара Вићу, називајући га клипаном који личи на петла.
  5. 5. Расплет  Из Министраства стиже нова депеша да је сумњиво лице ухваћено, али у неком другом срезу (округу). Да би спасио себе и своју каријеру, Јеротије са ћерком и зетом (Ђока “сумњиво лице” му постаје зет) одлази у Београд да све “објасни”, а страда подмукли и покварени Вића.
  6. 6. ЛИКОВИ – Јеротије Пантић  За разлику од других књижевних дела, у којима су главни јунаци позитивни или мање позитивни, комедија тражи негативце за главне ликове.  Јеротије је главни јунак. Одан је династији па му се опраштају сви прекршаји, нарочито корупција којој је склон, као и његови службеници.
  7. 7. “Одан династији”  Јеротије око себе окупља послушне људе опраштајући им противзаконито богаћење. Кћерка Марица каже да је старовремен и глуп, али су његови сарадници још глупљи.Читање туђих писама, уместо да га скупо кошта, у таквом режиму помаже му да напредује и постане први човек округа.
  8. 8. Вића  То је бескрупулозни, подмукли каријериста, све би урадио да напредује у служби. Јеротијева десна рука. Жели да се ожени Марицом да би учврстио положај. За њега је династија “крава музара” и на њој зарађује тако што без разлога хапси људе, а онда их уз велику надокнаду ослобађа. Могло би се за њега рећи – “закон, то сам ја.” Марица у писму каже да је клипан, лопов и да личи на петла.
  9. 9. Жика  То је неизлечива пијаница. Јеротијев сарадник. За разлику од Виће, он се у корупцији задовољава ситним потребама, пићем и кућним потрепштинама. Ишао је по две, па и три, године у исти разред да би “испекао” занат. Кад не дође на посао, капетан му гледа кроз прсте, јер му такви неспособни, а корумпирани сарадници одговарају.
  10. 10. Срески шпијун Алекса Жунић  Још један типичан представник ондашњег, и не само ондашњег друштва. Шпијуни обично скривају свој идентитет, а он то јавно истиче и хвали се јер га тако више уважавају! Припрост је, али је открио да може профитирати на људској склоности ка потказивању других.
  12. 12. Остали ликови  Марица иЂока једине су позитивне личности, а њихова веза је узрок комедије.Обоје желе да се отргну из учмалог друштва и да живе неки другачији живот.  Газда Миладин, лукави сељак, жели да по други пут неком јаднику наплати дуг, рачунајући на корумпирану власт.  Газда Спаса, растура лажне динаре, рачунајући на подршку корумпиране власти.  Анђа, капетанова супруга, слична је њему. “Нашла врећа закрпу.”  ПисариТаса, Милисав и пандур Јоца уклапају се у Јеротијев круг.
  13. 13. Каква је ово комедија?  Нушићево “Сумњиво лице” спада у посебну врсту комедија које се зову КОМЕДИЈЕ НАРАВИ, за ралику од “Покондирене тикве” Јована Стерије Поповића која је комедија карактера.  То је комедија која исмева негативне појаве у друштву, мане, недостатке и наопака схватања једне средине. У њој увек има доста САТИРЕ (сетите се “Мртвог мора” Радоја Домановића).
  14. 14. Комедија нарави  Оваква комедија може бити сукоб старог и новог, сукоб двеју генерација, различитих обичаја или нарави.  То је исмевање негативних особина као што су: каријеризам, корупција, борба за власт, заосталост, статичност, примитивизам, бирократија, потказивање зарад користи, подмуклост моћних, улизивање потчињених...  Нушићев узор био је велики руски писац Николај Гогољ.
  15. 15. Остале поједности  Књижевни род: драма  Књижевна врста: комедија нарави (сатирична комедија)  Тема: исмевање власти и чиновничког апарата у време династије Обреновић  Време радње: пред крај 19. века  Место: нека варош у Србији
  16. 16. ПОРУКЕ  “Дај човеку власт и видећеш његово право лице”  Не ваља кад чиста корист и корупција превладају знање и образовање  Глупак остаје глупак, чак и када је моћан  Превише гласни обично су кукавице  ______________________________________ ______________________________________  (ваша порука)
  17. 17. Цитат  “ЈЕРОТИЈЕ: Његова је струка политика и на њој, боме, добро зарађује. Највише зарађује на династији. За њега је династија крава музара. А музе, брате, вешто!Тек видиш, притвори каквог газду, вели: “Лајао против династије!” и натовари му оволика акта...седам, осам, дванаест сведока... Пет година робије. А једног дана тек, нестало акта, или искази сведока сасвим друкче гласе него кад си их први пут читао, и онај...тек видиш – у слободи. Ето, тако, иде му тај посао од руке. Е, то је, видиш, домаћин човек, таквог зета дај, а неЂоку.”

