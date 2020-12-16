Successfully reported this slideshow.
HELPDESK LEERLINGEN / DOCENTEN / ANDEREN
WAT DOET DE HELPDESK ?
WAT WIJ DOEN = ? Wij helpen mensen die problemen hebben met hij / zij device .
WAT ZIJN VEEL VOORKOMENDE PROBLEMEN ? . Ik ben mijn wachtwoord vergeten . Ik weet mijn gebruikersnaam niet meer . Ik s...
WAT DOET DE HELPDESK ALS ZE HET NIET WETEN ? In boeken & Mappen & op internet zoeken Want niemand weet alles je leert elke...
MAAR WIJ MAKEN VOOR JULLIE INSTRUCTIE FILMPJES JE KAN ZE OP DE VOLGENDE YOUTUBE KANALEN BEKIJKEN Milan Damink Daniel Van...
WIJ WERKEN MET EEN AANTAL PROGRAMMA’S OM MENSEN TE HELPEN WE ZULLEN ZE HIER NEER ZETTEN VOOR U 1 : Team Viewer 2. Quic...
U KAN ONS MAILEN OP : wijhelpenjeverder@gmail.com Of scan de QR code
OOK VOOR HET MEE HELPEN KAN U MAILEN NAAR : wijhelpenjeverder@gmail.com Of scan de QR code
DIT WAS DE PRESENTATIE VAN DE HELPDESK VOOR LEERLINGEN / DOCENTEN / ANDEREN
Helpdesk Leerlingen / Docenten / Anderen

We hebben even een korte presentatie gemaakt

Published in: Technology
Helpdesk Leerlingen / Docenten / Anderen

