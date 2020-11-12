Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
A GOOD MENTAL HEALTH FOR A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
Let's discuss! From the next statements, what are true and what are false to you? Explain your choice.
"Mental illnessess are less common than physical illnessess."
"Mental illness can affect only to teenagers."
"A mental illness is not a choice or a failure."
"It�s the same to be sad as to be depressed."
"Mental illnesses are disorders as a result of our imagination."
"Mental illnesses are brain function disorders that affect how we feel, think and act."
A good mental health
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

A good mental health

12 views

Published on

-

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

A good mental health

  1. 1. A GOOD MENTAL HEALTH FOR A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE
  2. 2. Let's discuss! From the next statements, what are true and what are false to you? Explain your choice.
  3. 3. "Mental illnessess are less common than physical illnessess."
  4. 4. "Mental illness can affect only to teenagers."
  5. 5. "A mental illness is not a choice or a failure."
  6. 6. "It�s the same to be sad as to be depressed."
  7. 7. "Mental illnesses are disorders as a result of our imagination."
  8. 8. "Mental illnesses are brain function disorders that affect how we feel, think and act."

×