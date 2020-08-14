Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRETEST/POST TEST EXAMINATION Name: _______________________________________________ Score:________ Grade & Section :______...
_____12. Who is the German Philosopher says that our Sun and its planets formed together from a rotating cloud of interste...
_____33. The first close-up views of Mercury came from the U.S. robot ________________which photographed half of the plane...
_____49. Two moons of Mars were mentioned by English writer Jonathan Swift in 1727, long before they were actually discove...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pre test]post-test2020-2021

32 views

Published on

earth science

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pre test]post-test2020-2021

  1. 1. PRETEST/POST TEST EXAMINATION Name: _______________________________________________ Score:________ Grade & Section :___________________________________ Date:_________ Direction: Read carefully the statements below and write the letter of your chosen answer on the space provided before each number. _____1.What theory stated the planetary system that was formed from materials removed from the sun by great gravitational attraction? A. Planetesimal Theory B. Nebular Theory C Dust Cloud Theory D. Big Bang Theory _____2. The original nebula was so massive that on further contraction and flattening, it broke into separate clouds or called the protoplanet. Who is this scientist proposed the protoplanet hypothesis during 1949? A. Immanuel Kant B. Gerald P. Kuoper C. Sir Isaac Newton D. Carl Friedrich _____3.Who is the scientist stated the heliocentric theory during the middle ages? A. Nicolaus Copernicus B. Galileo Galilei C. Tycho Brahe D. Aristotle _____4.During the middle ages, he discovered the four moons circling Jupiter by using his newly invented telescope.Who is this scientist? A. Nicolaus Copernicus B. Galileo Galilei C. Sir Isaac Newon D. Johannes Kepler _____5.Besides his work on universal gravitation on plane Earth, he also developed the three laws of motion.Who is this scientist? A. Nicolaus Copernicus B. Galileo Galilei C. Sir Isaac Newon D. Johannes Kepler _____6.Who is the Greek Philosopher who gave the idea that the Earth was the center of the universe ( geocentrism) and the sun and the moon moved in perfect circles around the Earth? A. Nicolaus Copernicus B. Galileo Galilei C. Tycho Barhe D. Aristotle _____7.Who is this Astronomer living in Egypt about 120 AD supported Aistotle’s theory? A. Nicolaus Copernicus B. Cladius Ptolemy C. Tycho Barhe D. Sir Isaac Newton _____8. What do you mean by the word HELIOCENTRISM? A. The Earth was the center of the universe. B. The Sun is the center of the universe. C. The Planets are center of the universe. D. Neither A nor C _____9. Based on the picture, all of the planets revolve, or travel around, the Sun in the same direction as their originator clouds, or counterclockwise as seen from above. Most moons orbit the same way. Which properties of the solar system is correct? A. Shows the modern heliocentrism or sun centered of planetary motions. B. Shows the geocentrism or earth centered plan known as the “Ptolemaic System”. C. Nebular theory is supported by the properties of the solar system observed today. D. Both A & C _____10.Who is this Italian Astronomer who supported the claims of Copernicus until his death he was misunderstood and unappreciated? A. Nicolaus Copernicus B. Galileo Galilei C. Sir Isaac Newton D. Johannes Kepler _____11. What do you call the region of the sun that came from Greek term “color ball,” which means is a thin, transparent layer that extends about 10,000 km (6000 miles) above the photosphere? A. Corona B. Chromosphere C. Photosphere D. Core Republic of the Philippines Department of Education Region IV-A CALABARZON Division of Quezon Sariaya
  2. 2. _____12. Who is the German Philosopher says that our Sun and its planets formed together from a rotating cloud of interstellar gas and dust called the solar nebula about 5 billion years ago? A Immanuel Kant B. Nicolaus Copernicus C. Aristotle D .Ptolemy _____13. What do you call the sun’s region wherein it came from the Latin “crown,” is the outermost atmosphere just above the chromosphere? A. Corona B. Chromosphere C. Photosphere D. Core _____14. The average distance between Earth and the Sun, called the astronomical unit (AU), which is about __________ million km (93 million miles). A. 150 million km B. 160 million km C. 170 million km D. 180 million km _____15. More than how many chemical elements have been identified in the Sun’s spectrum where the Sun’s outer layers likely have the same chemical composition as the Sun had at birth: about 71 percent hydrogen, 27 percent helium, and 2 percent other elements by weight? A .70 B. 80 C.90 D.100 _____16. The period of rotation, or the length of time for one complete turn, is fastest at the Sun’s equator is about _________ days, slower at middle latitudes, and slowest at the poles is about 35 days. A. 25 days B. 35 days C. 45 days D. 55 days _____17. Normally during a total eclipse of the Sun the chromosphere glows red due to its _______ gas. A. Helium B. Hydrogen C. Nitrogen D. Methane _____18. About how many minutes does it take for sunlight to travel 1 AU? A. About 8.1 mins. B. About 8.2 mins. C. About 8.3 mins. D. About 8.4 mins. _____19.What do you call the huge sphere of very hot glowing gas that when grouped them together we call them constellation? A. star B. sun C. planet D. comet _____20. What is the Sun’s luminosity L° wherein the Solar energy is practically inexhaustible? A. 3.85 × 1026 watts B. 4.85 × 1026 watts C. 5.85 × 1026 watts D. 6.85 × 1026 watts _____21.What planet has the coldest planetary atmosphere in the solar system? A. Jupiter B. Neptune C. Saturn D. Uranus _____22. What planet have is interior is mainly made of ice and rock? A. Jupiter B. Neptune C. Saturn D. Uranus _____23.Who is the scientist announced its discovery on planet Uranus on March 13, 1181? A. Sir William Herschel B. John Couch C. Anders Johan Lexell D. John Flamsteed _____24.How many rings does planet Uranus have? A. 10 B. 11 C.12 D. 13 _____25.How long does I take the Earth to orbit the sun once complete time? A. One Year B. About 365 days C. One Day D. Both A & B _____26. What do you call the largest moon found on planet Neptune that is darker and redder, possibly colored by ultraviolet light and magnetospheric radiation acting on its atmospheric and surface methane? A. Triton B. Titan C. Titania D. Miranda _____27. Six small, dark moons discovered by ________ and five by enhanced ground-based telescopes remain close to Neptune’s equatorial plane. A. Voyager 1 B. Voyager 2 C. Mariner 2, D. Mariner 10 _____28.Planet and its known moon. If planet Saturn: Titan; Neptune: Triton , Uranus: __________? A. Miranda B. Ganymede C. IO D. Europa _____29. What known moons has the planet that has coldest surface, with active geyser like eruptions? A. Io:Jupiter. B. Miranda:Uranus. C. Titan:Saturn. D. Triton:Neptune _____30. What are the four Galilean Moons? A. Miranda, Ariel, Oberon, Titania B.Miranda, Ariel, Umbriel,, Titania B. IO, Callisto, Europa, Ganymede,IO D. Phobos , Deimos, Luna,Miranda _____31.What planet that has deep canyons known as the largest, Valles Mariner (Mariner Valley), which has a complex network of rocky valleys extending 5000 km (3000 miles)? A. Mercury B. Venus C. Earth D. Mars _____32. What planet shows many craters on it which suggest that meteorites has bombarded this long ago? A. Mercury B. Venus C. Earth D. Mars
  3. 3. _____33. The first close-up views of Mercury came from the U.S. robot ________________which photographed half of the planet on three flybys in 1974–1975. Who took this picture? A. Voyager 1 B. Voyager 2 B. C. Mariner 2, D. Mariner 10 _____34.How many moons does planet Uranus have? A.27 B.28 C.29 D.30 ____35.Which of the following pictures shows the phase of the moon when a solar eclipse occurs? A. B. C. D. _____36. What is the biggest and very intriguing moon on planet Saturn because of its thick, hazy, orange-colored atmosphere that is mostly nitrogen, with hydrocarbons such as methane and prebiotic processes may be going on there? A. Titan B. Ganymede C. Europa D. Callisto _____37. What are the two moons of planet Mars that are small, made up of irregular rock chunks only about 28 km (17 miles) and 16 km (10 miles) long, respectively? A. Europa & IO B. Phobos & Deimos C. Titan & Ganymede D. Callisto & Luna _____38. What is the largest moon in the solar system? A. IO B. Ganymede C. Europa D. Callisto _____39. What planet is made up of about 95 percent carbon dioxide, with 2 to 3 percent nitrogen, 1 to 2 percent argon, and 0.1 to 0.4 percent oxygen, with traces of water vapor and other gases. A. Venus B. Mars C. Earth D. Jupiter _____40. What planet which contains an air about 78 percent nitrogen, 21 percent oxygen, and 1 percent argon, carbon dioxide, and other gases? A. Venus B. Mars C. Earth D. Jupiter _____41. What do you call the largest volcano in the solar system which towers almost 25 km (16 miles) above the mean surface and contains more lava than the U.S. Hawaiian Islands? A. Mount Olympus B. Mount Everest C. Mount Banahaw D. Mount Mayon _____42. What do you call the red planet that reminded the Romans of blood and fire, so they named the planet after their god of war? A. Venus B. Mars C. Earth D. Jupiter _____43. What do you call the planet named for the mythological Roman king of the gods and ruler of the universe ? A. Venus B. Mars C. Earth D. Jupiter _____44. What planet that shines like a rare blue and white jewel in space. It is also called the third planet from the Sun? A. Venus B. Mars C. Earth D. Jupiter _____45. What is the highest mountain on Earth? A. Mount Olympus B. Mount Everest C. Mount Banahaw D. Mount Mayon _____46. What do you call he colorful moon which has active volcanoes that spew sulfur-rich materials that color the surface bright orange, red, brown, black, and white hat made up of sulphur dioxide frost, and its tenuous atmosphere is primarily sulphur dioxide gas? A. IO B. Ganymede C. Europa D. Callisto _____47. What do you call he colossal atmospheric storm that has been observed for over 300 years at varying sizes, brightness, and color? A. Great Red Spot B. Great White Oval C. Great Wall of China D.Great Warrior _____48. What do you call brilliant planet that they appear to follow the Sun across the sky and they are frequently called evening stars at that time and morning stars in the eastern sky? A. Venus B. Mars C. Earth D. Mercury
  4. 4. _____49. Two moons of Mars were mentioned by English writer Jonathan Swift in 1727, long before they were actually discovered in ____________. A. 1877 by U.S. astronomer Asaph Hall (1829–1907). B. U.S./European robot Cassini (1997 ) C. 1986 by Voyager 2 D. Astronomers John Adams (1819–1892) in England and Urbain Leverrier (1811–1879) _____50. Like Uranus, Neptune has a thick hydrogen, __________, and __________ cloud cover that appears bright blue. A. helium and methane C. helium and nitrogen B. nitrogen and oxygen D. methane and nitrogen II. Match each planet to a famous feature visible in a small telescope. ______ 51. Phases. (A.) Mars ______ 52. Polar ice caps. (B.) Jupiter ______ 53. Great Red Spot. (C.) Saturn ______ 54. Rings. (D.) Venus Match common features to correct planet pairs. ______ 55. Alternate, parallel, dark, and light cloud bands. (E.) Mercury and Venus. ______ 56. Many craters and mountains. (F.) Jupiter and Saturn. ______ 57. Thick hydrogen, helium, and methane cloud covers. (G.) Uranus and Neptune. III. Label the Earth Layer 58.__________________________________ 59.__________________________________ 60. _________________________________ GOODLUCK! Prepared by: MLFernandez2020-202160. Upper Mantle 58. Continental Crust 59. Outer Core

×