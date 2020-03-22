Topic planning a trip

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2020
旅行に行く前に考えないといけないことは 何ですか。 行き先 目的 そこで何を しますか。 いくらお金が ありますか。 どのぐらい行 きますか。 どうやって行 きますか。 どこに泊ま りますか。 どんな問題がある でしょうか。
ミッション  あなたは友達と旅行に行きます。  予算は、一人30万円です。(お小遣いを含む)  行き先、行き方、旅行の期間、日程を作ります。  ウェブサイトや広告を見て、日本語で計画を立てま す。  話し合いのときも、もちろん日本語で...
日本のどこに行きた いですか。 (日本に行ったことがあった ら、) どこに行きましたか 。どんな所 でしたか。説明 できますか。
（１）この旅行で行く場所を 上の地図でさがして、順番に 「→」を書きましょう。 （２）2日目（4月15日）は どんなスケジュールですか。 （３）この旅行では、どこに 泊まりますか。 （４）この旅行には食事が 何回ついていますか。 「自由行動」で...
（１）近江八幡の特徴は何ですか。 （２）近江八幡はどこにありますか。京都から近江八幡にはどのように行きますか。 （３）あなたは近江八幡で何がしたいですか。下のア～カから選んでください。 また、それができる場所を地図の①～⑧でさがしましょう。 ア...
まず、話し合いに必要な言葉を復習しよう  When is your holiday?  休暇はいつですか。  I have a plan on that day in fact.  その日は、予定があるんです。・あります。  I wa...
役に立つ文法  ～たいです  ことができます  ことが好きです  ～たり、～たり  時  ても  仮定形 (conditional forms, ～と、～たら）  ～と思っています  んです  可能形 (potential ...
しなければならないこと  情報収集する http://travel.yahoo.co.jp/ , http://www.tour.ne.jp/  http://www.his-j.com/kokunai/kanto/  旅行の日程を作る ...
パワーポイントの中に。。。  次の点を含めてください。  行き先  旅行期間  行き方  宿泊先  滞在中の交通手段  日程とその理由  行き先は何で有名ですか。  問題が起こったとき、どうやって解決しますか。  旅行のとき...
