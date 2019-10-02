Stage 3 a minna l26 ndesu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.***.com ～んです To express reasons
www.***.com ～んです(か) https://www.erin.ne.jp/en/lesson16/basic/index.html https://www.erin.ne.jp/en/lesson16/explanation/ind...
www.***.com ～んですか Situation 1 When asking for explanations of a situation. どうしたんですか。 。。。ちょっと気分が悪いんです。 Here, んです is used to...
www.***.com ～んですか Situation 2 When the speaker asks for explanations of the reason or the cause. どうして遅れたんですか。 。。。バスが来なかったん...
www.***.com ～んです(か) Situation 3 Confirming your assumption. 雨が降っているんですか。 日本語が上手ですね。日本に住んでいたんですか。 。。。ええ、15才まで東京に住んでいました。 (ポ...
www.***.com ～んですか Situation 4 When the speaker asks for information. おもしろいデザインのくつですね。どこで買ったんですか。 。。。エドヤストアで買いました。 。。。エドヤスト...
www.***.com ～んです んです is used when stating the reason or cause as an answer and also when the speaker adds the reason or th...
www.***.com ～んですが、～ ～んですが is used to introduce a topic. Often followed by a request, an invitation or an expression seekin...
www.***.com 文型 – structure - Plain forms of Verb い-adj な-adjな Nounな + んです（か） With noun and な-adj, you need な
www.***.com れんしゅうしましょう 例 雨が降っています。 → 雨が降っているんですか。
www.***.com れんしゅうしましょう １ 山へ行きます。 → 山へ行くんですか。
www.***.com れんしゅうしましょう ２ エレベーターに乗りません。 → エレベーターに乗らないんですか。
www.***.com れんしゅうしましょう ３ シュミットさんが作りました。 → シュミットさんが作ったんですか。
www.***.com れんしゅうしましょう ４ 眠いです。 → 眠いんですか。
www.***.com れんしゅうしましょう p5 ex2 例：いいかばんです・どこで買いましたか。（フリーマーケット） いいかばんですね。どこで買ったんですか。 …フリーマーケットで買いました。 １．きれいな写真です・どこで撮りましたか（金閣...
www.***.com タラ： Ed, what’s the matter? エド： I am looking for some water. I feel a bit ill. タラ： Oh, are you? Here you are. エ...
www.***.com タラ：エドさん、どうしたんですか。 エド：水をさがしているんです。ちょっと気分が悪いんです。 タラ：ああ、そうですか。これをどうぞ。 エド：あ、ありがとうございます。 タラ：だいじょうぶですか。 エド：はい。きのう、遅く...
www.***.com ミア： I want to sell clothes which I don’t need, what should I do? たかし： Well… there aren’t many charity shop in ...
www.***.com ミア：いらなくなったようふくを売りたいんですが、どうしたらいいですか。 たかし：そうですね。。。チャリティーショップは、あまり日本にないんです。 リサイクルショップかフリーマーケットに聞いたらいいと思いますよ。 ミア：フ...
