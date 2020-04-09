Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to get clients on Facebook Instructor: MikeVolkin F r e e l a n c e r M a s t e r c l a s s . c o m
H o w t o g e t c l i e n t s o n F a c e b o o k Be sure you’re hanging out in the right groups! A n s w e r q u e s t i ...
H o w t o g e t c l i e n t s o n F a c e b o o k Go to the Facebook search bar and just type things in like “I need help ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to get freelance clients on Facebook

42 views

Published on

Learn How to get freelance clients on Facebook
YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uRVyjWj6rGA

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

How to get freelance clients on Facebook

  1. 1. How to get clients on Facebook Instructor: MikeVolkin F r e e l a n c e r M a s t e r c l a s s . c o m
  2. 2. H o w t o g e t c l i e n t s o n F a c e b o o k Be sure you’re hanging out in the right groups! A n s w e r q u e s t i o n s i n F a c e b o o k g r o u p s L i ke b u s i n e s s p a g e s o f l o c a l b u s i n e s s y o u w a n t t o w o r k w i t h And be active, like and engage with their posts.
  3. 3. H o w t o g e t c l i e n t s o n F a c e b o o k Go to the Facebook search bar and just type things in like “I need help building a website” or “help with Facebook ads” and you’ll be able to search dozens of public posts and group posts. U s e F a c e b o o k s e a r c h t o f i n d p e o p l e w h o n e e d y o u r h e l p G e t a F a c e b o o k b u s i n e s s p a g e

×