5 fitness bloggers on how they style their textured and afro hair for the gym
5 Fitness Bloggers On How They Style Their Textured And Afro Hair For
The Gym
Because sweaty edges aren't cool.
BY ELLE BEAUTY TEAM 01/06/2018
Whether your hair is chemically straightened, curly, kinky or wavy natural hair, or braids, keeping textured hair looking on point
becomes even more of a factor when you start to increase your fitness game.
So you've gone swimming, but did you factor in that when chlorine mixes with a chemical relaxer it can seriously damage your
hair? Running it is. But even then, a sweaty morning run can leave even the bounciest of curly natural 'dos looking limp and flat.
Don't even get us started on fixing our braids for that intense underwater spin class...
Yup, it's a minefield out there. Which is why we quizzed our go-to fitness bloggers on how to bring gym hair realness to any
exercise situation...
INSTAGRAM + @HANNAHBRONFMAN/@MISSSANCHIALEGE
Hannah Bronfman, DJ and founder of ﬁtness and wellbeing website HBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.comHBFit.com, New York
Try and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workoutTry and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn’t make you want to workout
A post shared byHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Mar 18, 2018 at 9:46am
PDT
'My favourite workouts are definitely hip-hop classes. I love them because they don’t feel like work at all. I get into a groove and
totally forget that two hours have passed, until I’m soaked in sweat. I’m not afraid to sweat out my blowout, but to maintain my
hair I like to keep it in place with a cute French braid when I work out and a colourful headband byScunciScunciScunciScunciScunciScunciScunciScunciScunciScunciScunciScunciScunci.
'I’m mixed race, so my hair is naturally curly. I’ve tried everything from surfing to hot power yoga and the outcome with my hair is
always the same. Anytime my hair gets wet, whether it’s sweat or salt water, it curls immediately — can’t fight it!'
Very excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for a
link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!link to purchase!
A post shared byHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis BronfmanHannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Apr 4, 2018 at 6:23am PDT
Hannah's Go-To Hair Products
• Oribe Dry Texturising Spray BUY
• Purely Perfect Cleansing Crème BUY
• Ouidad Climate Control Gel Heat And Humidity Gel BUY
'The main thing with my hair is that I don’t let it get in the way of my workouts; I love being able to share my personal journey
with wellness. Being a role model for young girls is my main priority and of course repping brown girls is another responsibility
that I take very seriously. There aren’t too many brown girls in the fitness space, so I hope I’m doing them proud!'
Hannah's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair
'If there's a shower at the gym I’m working out in then I'll pack a little kit, which includes leave-in conditioner. It’s a great way to
keep my hair hydrated and soft, plus keep my curls maintained throughout the day.'
Sanchia Legister, member of Run Dem Crew and Swim Dem Crew, London
"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do
the work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where I
succumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space of
nothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondon
#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste
#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing
#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance
A post shared bySanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia Legister (@misssanchialege) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:29am PDT
'I’m hard to miss when I’m running. I just completed the Hackney Half Marathon and I ran with my full curly afro out, in
colourful leggings, with my jewellery on. A little mixed race girl was running with her mum and she spotted me, and said
"Mummy, look!" and smiled at me. It was very sweet, because she was at that age where you start recognising self and people who
look like you.
'We also have the Run Dem Crew youngers crew and I love that the group is a mix of ethnicities and full of young women who will
ask me about running. I’ve also just started swimming with Swim Dem Crew, which is so fun.
Happy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on a
basic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain't
cos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef and
hoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a little
more selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussing
out the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly where
I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.
Watch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcare
#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder#selflove #wellness #wellbeing #lovethyself #love #afro #naturalhair #bhujangasana #betterandbadder
#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem#realtalk #humpday #gyalflex #breatheandstop #gyaldem
A post shared bySanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia Legister (@misssanchialege) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:55am PDT
'I love my hair but I definitely don’t let it get in the way of what I want to do and achieve with my fitness! For swimming I put
organic olive oil on my hair the day before, which acts as a barrier for the chlorine. Co-washing has really helped too.'
Sanchia's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair
'I love Speedo swimming caps. When you're putting one on, I advise making your bun as small as possible. The great thing about
afro hair is that it’s so versatile you can make it big and small. So I make a small bun and then compress it to put my cap on.
Having your ears outside of the cap is not as attractive, but it provides a snug fit and lets less water in.'
Cantara Armah, ﬁtness, health and lifestyle blogger at simplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.comsimplycantara.com, London
F R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & it
doesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hours
so I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't wait
to get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomen
A post shared byCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantara (@simplycantara) on Apr 8, 2016 at 10:28am PDT
'My blog is about my personal journey with fitness and I love being able to share what I’ve been up to. I enjoy lifting weights the
most, as I love feeling stronger and getting muscle tone.
'As much as I like cardio, high intensity workouts wreak havoc on my hair when I've straightened it. I have afro, curly hair with a
mixture of curl patterns. It is on the coarser end of the scale yet it straightens really well.
'A topknot is my trusty gym hairstyle. When my hair is straight I try and maintain a blowout by tying my hair up in a loose topknot
with a soft hair tie to minimise kinks and I wear a headband. Post workout I'll blow dry my roots to remove the sweat and the
frizz, having my hair tied up means the ends of my hair don't get sweaty.
BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔
On the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. Every
cloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping I
get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕
A post shared byCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantara (@simplycantara) on Jun 25, 2016 at 5:13am PDT
'That said, I've started straightening my hair less and less, partly because I'm trying to minimise heat damage and partly because it
became ridiculous having to plan my workouts around my hairstyle or vice versa. When it’s curly I default to the topknot style too.
It's quick, easy and having my hair up and out of my face means I can get as sweaty as I want.
'If my hair is curly then I won't even attempt to straighten my hair post-workout as it will take well over an hour and I'm sure
other ladies in the changing rooms will complain! Instead I prefer a wash-and-go, so I'll pack a leave-in conditioner and my trusty
Classic Wet Brush.'
Cantara's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair
'I love the The Classic Wet Brush by The Wet Brush, which a hairdresser introduced me to. Before this, I would detangle my hair
with a wide toothed comb, parting my hair into small sections and it would take ages. The bristles of the Wet Brush adjust so it
glides through my hair easily without pulling. Detangling is a breeze now.'
Tamu Mcpherson, editor and founder of All The Pretty Birds, Milan
Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com
#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea
A post shared byAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty Birds (@tamumcpherson) on May 5, 2018 at 5:09am PDT
'I alternate between workouts and get in about 25 sessions per month when I'm not travelling. My favourite workouts are running
and strength training. Right now I have natural tight curls. When I had relaxed hair, I would visit my hairstylist on a weekly basis
and enjoy an amazing hairstyle for a day or two before my workout schedule ruined the look.
'This is absolutely not an issue with natural hair; I've had very few days where I've had a hair crisis after working out. Wearing my
hair cropped short in a TWA (tiny weenie afro) style is totally workout friendly.
Time for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of the
body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.How are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fit
today? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkout@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas
A post shared byAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty Birds (@tamumcpherson) on May 22, 2018 at 3:24am PDT
'With my website and Instagram feed, I didn't set out to be a role model. I just want to encourage a balanced lifestyle. The key to
maintaining our health is through solid nutrition habits and physical activity. I just want to communicate that the benefits of
putting good things in our bodies and being active helps prevent disease and promotes longevity.'
Tamu's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair
'I moisturise my hair every day, and I don't do anything in particular when I workout. I use natural oils like jojoba, coconut, argan
and castor. They seem to do the trick all year round.'
Alexandria Williams, triathlete, sports nutritionist and co-founder of SportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.com ,
Dallas, Texas
So I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has me
running in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST in
Texas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decided
instead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach and
answer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting with
yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙
💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙
A post shared byAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-Dawkins (@alexandriawill) on May 22, 2018 at 12:57pm
PDT
'I love running beyond the health aspects; I am a member of the National Black Marathoner Association. I've seen what this group
of runners has done to help change lives in the community. It’s also great watching myself get fitter and also encouraging others
through fitness. I also love medals, as well as beer and tacos, which are provided at most races so it’s a great motivation, not to
mention all the great friends I've made.
'I learned very quickly with my natural hair that creating a regimen is key. Just like having a 10k training plan, your hair needs a
routine too. Know what days are wash and blowdry days, and what days you’ll rock your natural curly style.
'Once you find a regimen, keep your hairstyles and product stash simple, to keep your hair in good shape and decrease stress while
training. For my triathlon training I had products I used specifically before and after a swim, as well as hats for my running days.
When training for my triathlon, my love of wigs was also born!'
Alexandria's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair
'Before and after exercising, spray hair with a hydrating spray and secure with headbands, a hat or scarf.UnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmour has some
of the best headbands andBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni Bands are a good alternative too.
'Also be aware that jumping and running with heavy weaves or box braids overtime can cause friction on the hair, so always keep
hair secured in a hat, headband or your go-to preferred hairstyle.'
#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was
running/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months while
training?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magic
of @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsored
A post shared byAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-Dawkins (@alexandriawill) on May 30, 2018 at 10:56am
PDT
How To Twist Natural And Textured Hair
How To Grow Natural And Textured Hair
Be the first to comment