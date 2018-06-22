Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 Fitness Bloggers On How They Style Their Textured And Afro Hair For The Gym Because sweaty edges aren't cool.
Whether your hair is chemically straightened, curly, kinky or wavy natural hair, or braids, keeping textured hair looking ...
Hannah Bronfman, DJ and founder of fitness and wellbeing website HBFit.com, New York
Try and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn't make you want to workout A post shared by Hannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Mar 18, 2018 at 9:46am PDT
Very excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for aVery excited for the new Wonde...
• Ouidad Climate Control Gel Heat And Humidity Gel BUY 'The main thing with my hair is that I don’t let it get in the way ...
"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivat...
Happy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga...
I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and ...
F R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hur...
'A topknot is my trusty gym hairstyle. When my hair is straight I try and maintain a blowout by tying my hair up in a loos...
BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to ...
Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living y...
and enjoy an amazing hairstyle for a day or two before my workout schedule ruined the look. 'This is absolutely not an iss...
Tamu's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair 'I moisturise my hair every day, and I don't do anything in particular when I workout....
So I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into sum...
Alexandria's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair 'Before and after exercising, spray hair with a hydrating spray and secure with ...
5 Fitness Bloggers On How They Style Their Textured And Afro Hair For The Gym
https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/hair/a25944/black-and-afro-hair-tips-for-the-gym/

  5 Fitness Bloggers On How They Style Their Textured And Afro Hair For The Gym Because sweaty edges aren't cool. BY ELLE BEAUTY TEAM 01/06/2018
  Whether your hair is chemically straightened, curly, kinky or wavy natural hair, or braids, keeping textured hair looking on point becomes even more of a factor when you start to increase your fitness game. So you've gone swimming, but did you factor in that when chlorine mixes with a chemical relaxer it can seriously damage your hair? Running it is. But even then, a sweaty morning run can leave even the bounciest of curly natural 'dos looking limp and flat. Don't even get us started on fixing our braids for that intense underwater spin class... Yup, it's a minefield out there. Which is why we quizzed our go-to fitness bloggers on how to bring gym hair realness to any exercise situation...
  Hannah Bronfman, DJ and founder of fitness and wellbeing website HBFit.com, New York
  Try and tell me that wearing a cute workout outfit doesn't make you want to workout A post shared by Hannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Mar 18, 2018 at 9:46am PDT 'My favourite workouts are definitely hip-hop classes. I love them because they don't feel like work at all. I get into a groove and totally forget that two hours have passed, until I'm soaked in sweat. I'm not afraid to sweat out my blowout, but to maintain my hair I like to keep it in place with a cute French braid when I work out and a colourful headband by Scunci. 'I'm mixed race, so my hair is naturally curly. I've tried everything from surfing to hot power yoga and the outcome with my hair is always the same. Anytime my hair gets wet, whether it's sweat or salt water, it curls immediately — can't fight it!'
  Very excited for the new Wonderlust collection drop from @adidaswomen check my stories for a link to purchase! A post shared by Hannah Fallis Bronfman (@hannahbronfman) on Apr 4, 2018 at 6:23am PDT Hannah's Go-To Hair Products • Oribe Dry Texturising Spray • Purely Perfect Cleansing Crème
  • Ouidad Climate Control Gel Heat And Humidity Gel 'The main thing with my hair is that I don't let it get in the way of my workouts; I love being able to share my personal journey with wellness. Being a role model for young girls is my main priority and of course repping brown girls is another responsibility that I take very seriously. There aren't too many brown girls in the fitness space, so I hope I'm doing them proud!' Hannah's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair 'If there's a shower at the gym I'm working out in then I'll pack a little kit, which includes leave-in conditioner. It's a great way to keep my hair hydrated and soft, plus keep my curls maintained throughout the day.' Sanchia Legister, member of Run Dem Crew and Swim Dem Crew, London
  7. 7. "How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do"How do you stay so motivated and energetic?" On days when my mind says no, I ask my body to do the work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where Ithe work. And when my mind is strong, my body reaches beyond my wildest dreams. On days where I succumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space ofsuccumb to my begrudging mind or body, nothing happens. Nothing! Nothing can happen in a space of nothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondonnothing. So I try to keep out of its way. Sound Mind Sound Body. . . . . . #smsb #imoveLondon #soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste#soundmindsoundbody #asics #runnersnotrunning #running #yoga #yogi #yogahood #namaste #namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing#namaslay #gyalflex #afro #naturalhair #capetown #betterandbadder #motivation #wellness #wellbeing #selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance#selflove #selfcare #tlc #balance A post shared bySanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia LegisterSanchia Legister (@misssanchialege) on Jul 18, 2017 at 12:29am PDT 'I’m hard to miss when I’m running. 'I'm hard to miss when I'm running. I just completed the Hackney Half Marathon and I ran with my full curly afro out, in colourful leggings, with my jewellery on. A little mixed race girl was running with her mum and she spotted me, and said "Mummy, look!" and smiled at me. It was very sweet, because she was at that age where you start recognising self and people who look like you. 'We also have the Run Dem Crew youngers crew and I love that the group is a mix of ethnicities and full of young women who will ask me about running. I've also just started swimming with Swim Dem Crew, which is so fun.
  8. 8. Happy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on aHappy International Yoga day! It's funny how yoga is seeping through every element of my life on a basic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain'tbasic and more complex level. Things like: No longer impulsively smash with a shoe (and this ain't cos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef andcos me and dem is frens). When manna man cut me up on the road, I find myself grinning teef and hoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a littlehoping they don't do it to the old slightly hot-headed version of me later that day. I've become a little more selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussingmore selfish, but only to find more love, time and patience for those I care about. I've stopped cussing out the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly whereout the PPI people on the phone. I believe more than ever, that where I am right now is exactly where
  9. 9. I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon.I'm supposed to be and that I will buss out a handstand in the middle of a room sometime real soon. Watch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . Debbie Castro . . . . . #yogahood #internationyogaday #yoga #yogi #selfcareWatch me nah! . 'I love my hair but I definitely don't let it get in the way of what I want to do and achieve with my fitness! For swimming I put organic olive oil on my hair the day before, which acts as a barrier for the chlorine. Co-washing has really helped too.' Sanchia's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair 'I love Speedo swimming caps. When you're putting one on, I advise making your bun as small as possible. The great thing about afro hair is that it's so versatile you can make it big and small. So I make a small bun and then compress it to put my cap on. Having your ears outside of the cap is not as attractive, but it provides a snug fit and lets less water in.' Cantara Armah, fitness, health and lifestyle blogger at simplycantara.com, London F R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & it doesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hours so I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't wait to get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomen A post shared by Cantara (@simplycantara) on Apr 8, 2016 at 10:28am PDT 'My blog is
  10. 10. F R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & itF R I Y A Y ✨ Hurrah for the weekend! I'm joining a new gym this weekend and I can't wait! It's tiny & it doesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hoursdoesn't have all the fancy equipment larger gym chains have but it's right by my house & it's 24 hours so I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't waitso I'll always be able to fit it into my schedule. My workouts have been so sporadic recently, I can't wait to get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomento get back on track. What are your plans for this weekend? 😘 Wearing: @gymsharkwomen A post shared byCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantara (@simplycantara) on Apr 8, 2016 at 10:28am PDT 'My blog is about my personal journey with fitness and I love being able to share what I’ve been up to. I enjoy lifting weights the most, as I love feeling stronger and getting muscle tone. 'As much as I like cardio, high intensity workouts wreak havoc on my hair when I've straightened it. I have afro, curly hair with a mixture of curl patterns. It is on the coarser end of the scale yet it straightens really well. ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
  11. 11. 'A topknot is my trusty gym hairstyle. When my hair is straight I try and maintain a blowout by tying my hair up in a loose topknot with a soft hair tie to minimise kinks and I wear a headband. Post workout I'll blow dry my roots to remove the sweat and the frizz, having my hair tied up means the ends of my hair don't get sweaty.
  12. 12. BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔BIG HAIR DON'T CARE About to go and sort out this bush on my head after being ill all week 😷😔 On the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. EveryOn the plus side, a week of having no real appetite has flattened up my bloated tummy a bit. Every cloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping Icloud ey? Oh and these @sweatybetty leggings are on sale at 50% off right now Just hoping I get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕get better soon, I hate being ill! I hope you're all having a lovely weekend 💕 A post shared byCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantaraCantara (@simplycantara) on Jun 25, 2016 at 5:13am PDT 'That said, I've started straightening my hair less and less, partly because I'm trying to minimise heat damage and partly because it became ridiculous having to plan my workouts around my hairstyle or vice versa. When it’s curly I default to the topknot style too. It's quick, easy and having my hair up and out of my face means I can get as sweaty as I want. 'If my hair is curly then I won't even attempt to straighten my hair post-workout as it will take well over an hour and I'm sure other ladies in the changing rooms will complain! Instead I prefer a wash-and-go, so I'll pack a leave-in conditioner and my trusty Classic Wet Brush.' Cantara's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair 'I love the The Classic Wet Brush by The Wet Brush, which a hairdresser introduced me to. Before this, I would detangle my hair with a wide toothed comb, parting my hair into small sections and it would take ages. The bristles of the Wet Brush adjust so it glides through my hair easily without pulling. Detangling is a breeze now.' Tamu Mcpherson, editor and founder of All The Pretty Birds, Milan ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
  13. 13. Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.Here’s to living your best active life this weekend.#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com#howareyoustayingfittoday @mytheresa.com #mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#mytworkout @stellamccartney#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea#sponsored Photo by @lucasprea A post shared byAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty Birds (@tamumcpherson) on May 5, 2018 at 5:09am PDT 'I alternate between workouts and get in about 25 sessions per month when I'm not travelling. My favourite workouts are running and strength training. Right now I have natural tight curls. When I had relaxed hair, I would visit my hairstylist on a weekly basis ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
  14. 14. and enjoy an amazing hairstyle for a day or two before my workout schedule ruined the look. 'This is absolutely not an issue with natural hair; I've had very few days where I've had a hair crisis after working out. Wearing my hair cropped short in a TWA (tiny weenie afro) style is totally workout friendly. Time for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of theTime for my latest @mytheresa.com workout episode. Now that we’ve focussed on specific parts of the body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.body, it’s time to move into mini-circuit sessions for a total body experience.How are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fitHow are you saying fit today? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkouttoday? #mytheresaworkout@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@mytheresa.com@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@stellamccartney@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas@adidas A post shared byAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty BirdsAll The Pretty Birds (@tamumcpherson) on May 22, 2018 at 3:24am PDT 'With my website and Instagram feed, I didn't set out to be a role model. I just want to encourage a balanced lifestyle. The key to maintaining our health is through solid nutrition habits and physical activity. I just want to communicate that the benefits of putting good things in our bodies and being active helps prevent disease and promotes longevity.'
  15. 15. Tamu's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair 'I moisturise my hair every day, and I don't do anything in particular when I workout. I use natural oils like jojoba, coconut, argan and castor. They seem to do the trick all year round.' Alexandria Williams, triathlete, sports nutritionist and co-founder of SportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.comSportyAfros.com , Dallas, Texas ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
  16. 16. So I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has meSo I’m diving into summer running gear to help you all stay cool in these hot temps. My coach has me running in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST inrunning in all weather so I try to get things that are multifunctional but SUMMER IS A BEAST in Texas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decidedTexas. I’ve changed my gear a lot and now I finally understand fabrics matter sooo much!! I decided instead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach andinstead of a fancy YT video and editing blah blah I’m going to do some Facebook Lives to teach and answer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting withanswer your questions honestly and immediately. Also I can talk my behind off and love connecting with yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙yal so it’s a win-win. Stay tuned and sign up for my email list (link in bio) for first notification of info. 💙💙 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 A post shared byAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-Dawkins (@alexandriawill) on May 22, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT 'I love running beyond the health aspects; I am a member of the National Black Marathoner Association. I've seen what this group of runners has done to help change lives in the community. It’s also great watching myself get fitter and also encouraging others through fitness. I also love medals, as well as beer and tacos, which are provided at most races so it’s a great motivation, not to mention all the great friends I've made. 'I learned very quickly with my natural hair that creating a regimen is key. Just like having a 10k training plan, your hair needs a routine too. Know what days are wash and blowdry days, and what days you’ll rock your natural curly style. 'Once you find a regimen, keep your hairstyles and product stash simple, to keep your hair in good shape and decrease stress while training. For my triathlon training I had products I used specifically before and after a swim, as well as hats for my running days. When training for my triathlon, my love of wigs was also born!' ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
  17. 17. Alexandria's Top Tip For Perfect Gym Hair 'Before and after exercising, spray hair with a hydrating spray and secure with headbands, a hat or scarf.UnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmourUnderArmour has some of the best headbands andBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni BandsBoni Bands are a good alternative too. 'Also be aware that jumping and running with heavy weaves or box braids overtime can cause friction on the hair, so always keep hair secured in a hat, headband or your go-to preferred hairstyle.' #waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was#waybackwednesday | This doesn’t feel so long ago but I never posted here because I forgot aka was running/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months whilerunning/Boston training. 😂😂😂. Can yal believe this is all I’ve been doing to my hair for months while training?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magictraining?!! If you see me now I am in a puff because I am out and reordered.) Anywho watch the magic of @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsoredof @julianraddo and @adwoabeauty on my hair for her wash & go video. 💙💛💙💛💙 #notsponsored A post shared byAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-DawkinsAlexandria Williams-Dawkins (@alexandriawill) on May 30, 2018 at 10:56am PDT
