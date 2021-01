You decided you are only going to eat “healthy” or “eat clean”. You only buy food that contains keywords such as organic, all-natural, sugar-free, probiotic, prebiotic, pasture-raised, superfood, gluten-free, grass-fed, GMO-free, cage-free, free-range, Omega-3, local-grown, etc… Most of these foods are found on the health food aisle in your grocery store.