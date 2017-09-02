SI - Presentacion

Sistemas Informáticos: SI (Inglés) 1º Desarrollo de Aplicaciones Informáticas IES Doctor Balmis http://si.jorgegonzalez.tv
• Nombre: Jorge González del Arco • E-mail: jorge@iesdoctorbalmis.com • Despacho: Informática (1ª planta) • Web SI ➜ http:...
10. Dudas y preguntas
