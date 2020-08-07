Successfully reported this slideshow.
Why follow the 7 Steps? 🟢 Win & keep customers more easily, faster 🟢 Improves performance revenue, profitability and forec...
How do you benefit? 🔵 Gives you more focus, flexibility & control 🔵 Keeps you on course, able to adapt to whatever arises ...
1 Prospect
Target market • Success leaves clues • Stratify your existing customer base § Largest to smallest • Understand the pattern...
Step 1: Prospect Your offer • What are the drivers for your target market? • How does your offer match their drivers? • Wh...
Step 1: Prospect • Identify target companies and strategic partners • Create lists, prioritise and rank them • Customer se...
Step 1: Prospect • Your Linkedin profile § Address the needs of your target market • Connect on Linkedin and other platfor...
2 Qualify
Do you let sleeping dogs lie or wake them up? His eyes stay closed unless: • You mention his name • Something he loves - l...
Step 2: Qualify • Selection & de-selection criteria § Qualify / Dis-qualify for next step – Checklist • Questionnaire to s...
Tips • Actively listen to understand your prospect, summarise “it appears that you …” • When they are intrigued and asking...
Seven Steps to Sales Success
  1. 1. www.mikekemball.com mike@mikekemball.com Make your sales f ly ● Break through your sales limitations ● Discover and realise your opportunities to grow Seven Steps to Sales Success
  2. 2. 1 Prospect 2 Qualify 3 Discover 4 Propose 5 Negotiate 6 Close 7 Follow through Seven Steps to Sales Success Make your sales f ly ● Break through your sales limitations ● Discover and realise your opportunities to grow
  3. 3. Why follow the 7 Steps? 🟢 Win & keep customers more easily, faster 🟢 Improves performance revenue, profitability and forecasting 🟢 Provides a roadmap to better sales 🟢 Repeatable steps to take a prospect from awareness to a closed sale
  4. 4. How do you benefit? 🔵 Gives you more focus, flexibility & control 🔵 Keeps you on course, able to adapt to whatever arises 🔵 Minimises wasted time and time wasters
  5. 5. 1 Prospect
  6. 6. Target market • Success leaves clues • Stratify your existing customer base § Largest to smallest • Understand the patterns • Where can you find your ideal customers? Where do they hang out? Events, networks, trade fairs, associations Step 1: Prospect
  7. 7. Step 1: Prospect Your offer • What are the drivers for your target market? • How does your offer match their drivers? • What makes your offer compelling?
  8. 8. Step 1: Prospect • Identify target companies and strategic partners • Create lists, prioritise and rank them • Customer search (directory, database, LinkedIn, Google, Companies House etc.) • Who are the contacts you seek in the company?
  9. 9. Step 1: Prospect • Your Linkedin profile § Address the needs of your target market • Connect on Linkedin and other platforms • Engage (small steps) § Build interest, don’t sell § Messages and posts which give value § Lead into where they gain more value: Webinar, Zoom meeting, workshop etc. • Build rapport • Set up Qualification call (Step 2)
  10. 10. 2 Qualify
  11. 11. Do you let sleeping dogs lie or wake them up? His eyes stay closed unless: • You mention his name • Something he loves - like walky walky How well do you engage your prospect when you’re selling?
  12. 12. Step 2: Qualify • Selection & de-selection criteria § Qualify / Dis-qualify for next step – Checklist • Questionnaire to stay on track – conversational • Elevator pitch (short, punchy, relevant) § Who you are, why you are engaging with the prospect • Permission § “In order to help you best, is it alright if I ask you a number of questions?” • When prospect is qualified à move to next step or de-select • Agree appointment § Who needs to attend, why § Give tasks
  13. 13. Tips • Actively listen to understand your prospect, summarise “it appears that you …” • When they are intrigued and asking questions, channel their curiosity into reasons and urgency for the next step • Sometimes you need to take it away, reverse sell • Keep building rapport

