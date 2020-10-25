Mike cronin final_intrapreneurialbusinessproposal1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTRAPRENEURIAL BUSINESS PROPOSAL By: Mike Cronin OCTOBER 25, 2020 NEW YORK JETS, LLC New York, NY
Table of Contents 1. External & Internal Business Environment as examined in Intrapreneurial Business Proposal Part #1 Pap...
The New York Jets are a professional football team that plays their home games in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New ...
locally, regionally and even nationally. The Jets fanbase is not restricted to just the state of New York, and they regula...
the league and retired players are still feeling the effects of concussions. This could detract the youth of America from ...
New York Jets fans are some of the most loyal and passionate fans in not only the NFL but in all of sports. It is extremel...
The New York sports market is one of the top sports markets in the entire worlds. There’s a good reason why they call New ...
and according to Yahoo Finance, the Knicks had an average ticket price of $261. It is simply more affordable to go to our ...
sports and entertainment experience.” Our team shares these words as we try to deliver the most exciting sports and entert...
Recently, our organization has been heavily featured in sports news headlines. The combination of a losing team and manage...
rest of our competition, the New York Knicks and New York Yankees both offer different and unique experiences for their fa...
online gaming qualifiers for some of the most popular competitive games right now. Popular gaming website, TheLoadout.com,...
overall cost for these items will be $58,320. Fans that participate in the league will end up spending money on concession...
This is a very exciting time to be a part of the New York Jets organization. There are areas that I believe we can grow th...
Reference Page New York Jets Team History: Pro Football Hall of Fame Official Site. (n.d.). Retrieved October 04, 2020, fr...
Hamilton, B. (2019, November 02). New York sports fans are richer than most residents: Study. Retrieved October 11, 2020, ...
Hore, J. (2020, September 07). The biggest esports games. Retrieved October 24, 2020, from https://www.theloadout.com/bigg...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mike cronin final_intrapreneurialbusinessproposal1

50 views

Published on

New York Jets Intrapreneurial business proposal

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mike cronin final_intrapreneurialbusinessproposal1

  1. 1. INTRAPRENEURIAL BUSINESS PROPOSAL By: Mike Cronin OCTOBER 25, 2020 NEW YORK JETS, LLC New York, NY
  2. 2. Table of Contents 1. External & Internal Business Environment as examined in Intrapreneurial Business Proposal Part #1 Paper 2. Strategic Scanning as examined in Intrapreneurial Business Proposal Part #2 Paper 3. Solving a Need in the Market as examined in Intrapreneurial Business Proposal Part #3 Paper 4. Implementing Innovation as examined in Intrapreneurial Business Proposal Part #4 Paper 5. References
  3. 3. The New York Jets are a professional football team that plays their home games in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Jets organization is a Limited Liability Company, also known as an LLC. The New York Jets franchise is corporately and legally registered as New York Jets, LLC. The New York Jets, like the majority of National Football League teams are not publicly traded on the stock market. The Green Bay Packers are the only publicly owned professional sports team in all of the United States. “The history of the New York franchise in the American Football League is the story of two distinct organizations, the Titans and the Jets. Interlocking the two in continuity is the player personnel which went with the franchise in the ownership change from Harry Wismer to a five-man group headed by David "Sonny" Werblin in February 1963.” (profootballhof.com, 2020). The New York Titans were founded in 1959 by Harry Wismer and would sell the team after three years. The New York Jets would enjoy success in their early years, winning their one and only Super Bowl Championship in 1969. The New York Jets would play their first twenty seasons at Shea Stadium, the home of the New York Mets baseball team. Since leaving Shea Stadium in 1983, The Jets would share stadiums with the New York Giants, at Giants Stadium and are currently playing at MetLife Stadium with the Giants since 2010. The New York Jets organization serves the business to consumer industry. Sports teams are always focused on providing their fans with a good product. The New York Jets organization represents the sports industry, as a member of the National Football League. “The global sports market reached a value of nearly $488.5 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to nearly $614.1 billion by 2022.” (businesswire, 2019). The sports industry continues to grow and expand its reach globally. We have connections
  4. 4. locally, regionally and even nationally. The Jets fanbase is not restricted to just the state of New York, and they regularly receive nationally televised games for the entire country to watch. It is incredibly difficult to get into this business. There is little to no threat to the organization from the threat of new entrants. There is no need for another New York football team as there is already three teams based out of New York, and since the Giants and us play our home games in New Jersey it fills the need of a New Jersey NFL team. The NFL has not had an expansion team since 2002, as the inclusion of new teams is not common in the current industry. NFL teams don’t come cheap, as the Dallas Cowboys are valued at $5.7 billion and the cheapest team is the Cincinnati Bengals, valued at $2 billion. We are valued at $3.55 billion, which is the sixth most valuable franchise in the NFL and the seventeenth most valuable franchise in all professional sports worldwide. Despite this, we could always end up being substituted by another team. If our on-field product is not satisfying the consumers, then they could decide to spend their money on different teams. The NFL is always looking to grow not only nationally, but globally. The NFL has pondered the thought of adding an expansion team based out of London, England. The expansion of the league could be coming sooner than you think, as the NFL looks to maintain their momentum. “The NFL already has more teams than the MLB, NBA and NHL, but getting 36 seems inevitable. They would rearrange divisions to accommodate for the growth, putting six teams in six different divisions across two leagues.” (fantasypros, 2020). I believe that the expansion of the league is the next big thing to happen in our industry. There are some threats to the overall industry as we look to the future. One of the biggest threats to the industry is player health. The league has been looking at extending the NFL season to 18 games, which would only increase the rate of injuries. Another threat is head injuries. Head injuries are commonplace in
  5. 5. the league and retired players are still feeling the effects of concussions. This could detract the youth of America from playing football in school and choosing a sport that has less of an injury risk factor. We as an organization offers a variety of product and services to our consumers. the most obvious product that we sell is tickets for New York Jets home games at MetLife Stadium. Fans get to see a variety of NFL teams face off against our team in exciting and action- packed professional football contests. If you look at our official New York Jets online team store you will find a variety of merchandise and products to purchase. Fans can represent their favorite New York Jets players when they purchase authentic jerseys made by Nike. The team store prices do not differ that much compared to other NFL teams because all the team stores are connected to the same NFL online shop. The same cannot be said for ticket and vendor prices at games. Prices are set by the teams based on several factors including, location, attendance and overall competitiveness. We averaged in the bottom ten of average single ticket prices in the league with an average $139 per ticket. The New England Patriots had an average ticket price of $549 which led the entire league. This was found using NFL Gameday Calculator which takes the average price from all available options. Our ticket prices are positioned this way due to the less than stellar on field quality of the team over the last decade. It is only natural for ticket prices to be lowered when a team is in a team roster rebuild. Despite all of this, we had the second highest average attendance in the entire NFL in 2019, at an average of 78,523 people in attendance according statista.com. This shows the loyalty of our fanbase to stick with us through the tough times.
  6. 6. New York Jets fans are some of the most loyal and passionate fans in not only the NFL but in all of sports. It is extremely important that we know our customers and can use that information to deliver them the best possible product. Whether that be on the field or off the field with merchandise and other means. First, we must determine who the customers exactly are. To figure out the demographics for our audience, I used a website named, Dstillery.com which is a website that uses data to help companies and businesses with connecting with their target audiences. Our fans are mostly made up of males in the 35-44-year-old age range. Our fans want to be rewarded for their passion and seamlessly never-ending loyalty with a winning football team. Our fans also want high quality merchandise to show off how passionate they are about the New York Jets. New York Jets fans can be found all across the United States but are most commonly found in the New York-New Jersey Metropolitan Area. “According to Seat Geek, the Jets are the most popular team in the five boroughs, on Long Island, in northern New Jersey and in the New York and Connecticut suburbs just north of the city. Overall, they are the top team in 26 U.S. counties.” (WFAN, 2018). Our on-field product satisfies our fans by providing them with a competitive team that will hopefully bring great successes in the coming years. Our fans are also provided with authentic New York Jets jerseys that make fans feel like they are a part of the team, as well as high quality merchandise of all varieties. If we take a look at census data, we will find that our fans are generally wealthier than the average New Yorker. “Long-suffering Jets aficionados are the least well-off, but Gang Green fans are still 91.2 percent more likely to make $250K a year than New Yorkers as a whole, according to the study, which pulled data from more than 1,000 fan cell phones on one recent game day for each team and compared those numbers with census information.” (Hamilton,2019).
  7. 7. The New York sports market is one of the top sports markets in the entire worlds. There’s a good reason why they call New York, “The Mecca”. New Yorkers are made up with some of the most passionate and hardworking people in the world and that extends to their undying love for their favorite sports teams. Every New York sports organization is competing with each other over the fans hard earned money. Our biggest competitors are not just limited to other NFL teams but primary other New York sports teams. The top three competitors to our organization are the New York Giants of the NFL, the New York Knicks of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Yankees of Major League Baseball (MLB). These three teams are some of the most iconic and recognizable sports teams in the whole world and they just happen to share the same market as the New York Jets. The New York Giants offer the same product as we do, so they are our biggest direct competitor. They even share the same stadium as us, so our stadium is not a selling point when comparing to this competitor. Currently speaking, the Giants and we are both struggling on the field but remain popular with fans. The Giants, Knicks and Yankees are all long standing franchises in each of their sports and have die hard loyal fans and rich histories of winning. These teams are almost looked at as being bigger than the sports that they play, and their fans take tremendous pride in that. New York Giants ticket prices have generally been the more expensive and hot ticket compared to our team. This can be attributed to on field success, but often is thanks to the long-storied history of the Giants organization compared to the Jets. An article as recent as 2017 discussed the variance in ticket prices for the Jets and Giants. “The average resale price for NFL tickets as of late August was $213, according to SeatGeek.com. For the Jets, it was $139. For the Giants, it was $257.” (Brennan, 2017). Our biggest advantage that we have against our competitors is our pricing. According to Statista.com, the Yankees had an average ticket price of $145
  8. 8. and according to Yahoo Finance, the Knicks had an average ticket price of $261. It is simply more affordable to go to our games and families and large groups of people are more likely to take the cheaper option. Our organization is positioned as being a cheaper choice, but just as glamourous as our competitors. The New York Jets offers an experience that is unlike anything else in sports. Our fans are the most passionate and die-hard fans in the entire National Football League. A big time New York Jets game has an atmosphere like none other as 82,000 loyal Jets fans are screaming at the top of their lungs. When the fans do their famous, “J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS” chant, you know that you are a part of something truly special. Other fan bases might have more tradition or a richer history, but we have undying loyalty. Our organization has a management front office that is filled with some of the most respected veterans in the entire NFL. Our front office is made up of CEO and Owner, Christopher Johnson and General Manager Joe Douglas. Douglas is a 21-year industry veteran and is responsible for helping build Super Bowl championship winning rosters in Baltimore and Philadelphia. We have Adam Gase as our Head Coach, who has been in the league since 2003 and served as the Offensive Coordinator for the Denver Broncos during Peyton Mannings time as a Bronco. Customer feedback is one of the best ways for any company or business to determine how successful they are. Sports organizations are no different. Our organization has the most passionate fans, and it is important that we listen to their positive and negative feedback and adjust accordingly. The National Football League has a mission statement that reads, “We unite people and inspire communities in the joy of the game by delivering the world's most exciting
  9. 9. sports and entertainment experience.” Our team shares these words as we try to deliver the most exciting sports and entertainment experience to our fans. We also have a mission statement that refers to the “Play Football” organization “The New York Jets are committed to growing the game of football, removing barriers of access and improving safety through a comprehensive outreach program designed to provide opportunities for underserved communities to play football.” The organization does a tremendous job at giving all fans and their communities the chance to play football. Our team has a combination of shared attitudes, values, goals, practices, and expectations that characterize our organization and creates our corporate culture. To get a better idea of the corporate culture, it is smart to take a look at reviews of the organization on glassdoor.com. The New York Jets have 48 reviews from current and former employees. The average star rating is 3.9 out of 5. We scored a 4.1 out 5 stars for the culture and values category. This shows that our employees generally enjoy working for and with us and have positive things to say. A majority of reviews mention a great work environment and a fun experience. Our organization has good corporate transparency. Major and minor actions are observable by outsiders. When something happens in our organization you can surely count on a sports reporter to break the news to the public. The sports industry is experiencing trends happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those trends is the rise and overwhelming success of Esports. “Against the backdrop of COVID-19, there has also been a distinct rise in the attention share of gaming and esports, which continue to see huge viewership figures and increasing sponsorship revenues.” (Hopkins, 2020). It would be smart for our organization to get involved in the Esports scene and capitalize on this boom period of gaming.
  10. 10. Recently, our organization has been heavily featured in sports news headlines. The combination of a losing team and management decisions have left fans and outsiders angry and scratching their heads. A recent article on Forbes talks about problems that the Jets have. “New York Jets Ownership Must Empower Someone to Oversee Their Coaching Staff” (Pelzman, 2020). Pelzman talks about the woes that the Jets have experienced over the past couple of years and how that can be attributed to the front office and coaching. The consensus among the public appears to be that the New York Jets owner, Christopher Johnson needs to loosen his grip on the on-field decision making for the team. This would start by letting the General Manager Joe Douglas make important decisions like managerial hires, free agency signings and draft selections. The public perception is highly negative, but this can be fixed quickly if we listen to our fans and other industry professionals. Our fans are some of the most knowledgeable fans in all of sports and they let us know what they think of the team and products that we offer on a daily basis. Our fans or customers experience our product or service in a variety of ways. They experience our product by watching the games on their television or by purchasing tickets to see the game live. With COVID-19, seeing the Jets play at MetLife Stadium is not a possibility, but hopefully that will not be the case for the 2021-2022 season. We get to engage with our fanbase in a variety of ways. We can hear what the fans think about the team on social media platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. We can also get honest feedback for fan experiences at MetLife Stadium on Yelp.com. After reading through some reviews it can be determined that fans are mostly positive about the stadium. Some of the negative complaints involve complaints about parking, long bathroom lines and a lack of originality in the stadium design. The New York Giants have similar reviews of their experiences at games since they also play at MetLife Stadium. As for the
  11. 11. rest of our competition, the New York Knicks and New York Yankees both offer different and unique experiences for their fans. Madison Square Garden offers fans an experience like none other even when the Knicks are one of the worst teams in the league. They remain a hot ticket thanks to celebrity appearances and exciting halftime shows. On the other hand, the Yankees do not need to rely on gimmicks or extravagant fan experiences because their team has consistently been one of the best baseball teams on a yearly basis. This fan experience isn’t as crucial for the Yankees because they know that their fans are there to see them win baseball games first and foremost. It is crucial that we give our fans experiences that make them want to come back to more games and buy merchandise. The clear path to achieving this is by giving the fans a winning team, but that is unfortunately easier said than done. The next best way to keep the fans happy is by giving the fans another reason to go to the games. Fans are complaining about the stadium not having an identity and how there's nothing unique. Having Esports at Jets games would be a way to give the fans an extra experience and reason to go to the games. Every company or business needs to know if their customers are satisfied with the product and whether there is a business opportunity to help address the areas that need fixing. Sports organizations are no different and our organization should take advantage of a rising trend in the sports and entertainment industry. Video games have gone from being a niche, nerdy activity to an activity that is mainstream and is at the forefront of pop culture. Video games are more popular than ever and attract a wide range of consumers, including sports fans and professional athletes. Esports is an incredibly popular form of sport competition using video games. Our organization should capitalize on this and offer our fans their own version of Esports. We will call it, “New York Jets Gaming League”. The plan is to have our fans enter
  12. 12. online gaming qualifiers for some of the most popular competitive games right now. Popular gaming website, TheLoadout.com, has listed the most popular Esports games of the year. Taking this information into account, the games that would be played in our league would be Rocket League, Rainbow Six: Siege and Madden NFL 21. Madden is not featured on the list of most popular games, but it makes sense to have football fans play the most popular football video game in our gaming league. After the online qualifying rounds, we will select the top 8 Rocket League teams consisting of 4 players, top eight Rainbow Six teams consisting of 5 players each and the top 8 Madden players. Once the teams are selected, we will host online tournaments and games that will air during halftime on our teams YouTube channel and team website. The grand plan is to have our participants play their games at MetLife Stadium during the pregame for New York Jets home games and have the games air during halftime at the stadium, as well as on YouTube and the team website. This will only be achievable once Covid restrictions are lifted and fans are let back in the stadium at full capacity. Until then, all the games will be played online. There will be weekly cash prizes for the winners and at the end of the NFL season we will crown a champion for each respective video game involved in the gaming league. No matter how innovative or exciting this proposal is, it would mean nothing if it had little or no benefit for the organization. By attracting people that play video games, we would be seeing an increase in our younger audience. According to data tracking website Statista, 38% of video game players in the United States in the year 2020 are in the age range of 18-34. The online qualifying rounds would not require any spending because the players would be using their own consoles and games. Once the stadium can allow fans at full capacity, we will need 80 PlayStation 4 Consoles, 80 Gaming monitors and 80 Gaming headsets. The gaming monitors will be Acer 27’ monitor and the headsets will be the HyperX Cloud Alpha S headset. The
  13. 13. overall cost for these items will be $58,320. Fans that participate in the league will end up spending money on concessions and merchandise while they are at the stadium, thus helping turn a profit. This could also attract new fans that aren’t necessarily big football fans into watching the sport and spending money on the product. The action plan would include a marketing campaign for the gaming league during the Summer of 2021. The online qualifiers would be held in August of 2021 and the league would be expected to begin at the start of the New York Jets regular season home opener. The resources needed would be the gaming consoles and equipment. The indicators of success would be an increase in younger viewership and sales as well as YouTube and social media viewership of the gaming league. It is extremely important to know when it is the right time to determine when to take this risk. Video games are in the mainstream and there is great potential for crossover appeal for our organization. Our football team is one of the youngest rosters in all of the NFL and video games would be a great way for them to connect with our fans. I would give up on this idea if I had no support from anyone in the organization. It is important to find a mentor and have someone in your corner when pitching the idea. I would approach the Vice President of Marketing, Tim Kemp. “Tim Kemp, now in his fourth year with the New York Jets, is responsible for all strategic marketing, advertising and branding for the team. In his role, Kemp oversees the ongoing promotion of all Jets platforms including ticket sales, events, sponsor initiatives, content and fan engagement programs.” (Newyorkjets.com, 2020). I would give my mentor weekly to monthly updates on the project. I would take all his advice and try to see how I could improve weak points with my project. Lastly, I would ask my mentor to accompany me when approaching management if they initially seem to be against the project proposal.
  14. 14. This is a very exciting time to be a part of the New York Jets organization. There are areas that I believe we can grow this organization in and make it a more youthful and energetic organization. Technology is quickly changing the way we live our everyday lives, and this could be our opportunity to lead the way for the NFL in the technological department.
  15. 15. Reference Page New York Jets Team History: Pro Football Hall of Fame Official Site. (n.d.). Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://www.profootballhof.com/teams/new-york-jets/team-history/ May 18, 2. (n.d.). Sports Marketing: The Motor that Drives the Sports Business. Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://knowledge.wharton.upenn.edu/article/sports-marketing-the- motor-that-drives-the-sports-business/ Sports - $614 Billion Global Market Opportunities & Strategies to 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com. (2019, May 14). Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190514005472/en/Sports---614-Billion- Global-Market-Opportunities-Strategies-to-2022---ResearchAndMarkets.com Ozanian, M. (2020, September 25). The NFL's Most Valuable Teams 2020: How Much Is Your Favorite Team Worth? Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2020/09/10/the-nfls-most-valuable-teams-2020- how-much-is-your-favorite-team-worth/ (n.d.). Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://www.bizjournals.com/philadelphia/news/2020/08/04/philadelphia-eagles-worth- 300m-more-than-last-year.html NFL Changes Over The Next Decade (Expansion, Relocation, Rule Changes, Strategy). (2020, May 14). Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://www.fantasypros.com/2020/05/nfl- changes-over-the-next-decade-expansion-relocation-rule-changes-strategy/ Cunningham, S. (2017, November 30). Forget Trump: NFL's Greatest Threat is Its Quest for Nonstop Growth. Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://www.insidehook.com/article/sports/forget-trump-greatest-threat-nfl-need-endless- growth Official Online Store of the New York Jets. (n.d.). Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://www.jetsshop.com/?_s=bm-jets-TopNav-Shop-52518 NFL Gameday Calculator: How Much Does It Really Cost to See Your Team Play? (n.d.). Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://www.onlinegambling.com/nfl-football-gameday- calculator/ Gough, C. (2020, July 30). NFL average attendance by team 2019. Retrieved October 04, 2020, from https://www.statista.com/statistics/283897/national-football-league-teams-ranked-by- average-attendance-2013/ Log In. (n.d.). Retrieved October 11, 2020, from https://app.dstillery.com/ W. (2018, August 30). Survey Shows Jets Are Preferred Team In More Counties Than Giants. Retrieved October 11, 2020, from https://www.radio.com/wfan/articles/news/survey- shows-jets-are-preferred-team-more-counties-giants
  16. 16. Hamilton, B. (2019, November 02). New York sports fans are richer than most residents: Study. Retrieved October 11, 2020, from https://nypost.com/2019/11/02/new-york-sports-fans- are-richer-than-most-residents-study/ Brennan, J. (2017, August 31). Giants and Jets ticket prices headed in very opposite directions. Retrieved October 11, 2020, from https://www.northjersey.com/story/news/new- jersey/2017/08/31/no-such-thing-sellout-anymore-how-get-deals-giants-and-jets- tickets/610185001/ Gough, C. (2020, June 19). Average MLB ticket price 2019, by team. Retrieved October 11, 2020, from https://www.statista.com/statistics/193673/average-ticket-price-in-the-mlb-by- team/ Average Ticket Prices for Each NBA Team. (n.d.). Retrieved October 11, 2020, from https://finance.yahoo.com/news/average-ticket-prices-nba-team- 100000563.html?guccounter=1 Official Site of the New York Jets. (n.d.). Retrieved October 11, 2020, from https://www.newyorkjets.com/team/front-office-roster/joe-douglas Nfl. (2019, May 30). MISSION AND VALUES. Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.nfl.com/news/mission-and-values Official Site of the New York Jets. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.newyorkjets.com/community/play-football/index-new-test Current Employee - Senior Software EngineerCurrent Employee - Senior Software Engineer, Current Employee - Senior Software Engineer, & Employee, A. (2020, September 28). Working at New York Jets. Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.glassdoor.com/Overview/Working-at-New-York-Jets-EI_IE5270.11,24.htm Hopkins, O. (2020). 2020 Sports Industry Trends. Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.statsperform.com/resource/2020-sport-industry-trends/ Pelzman, J. (2020, October 18). New York Jets Ownership Must Empower Someone To Oversee Their Coaching Staff. Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.forbes.com/sites/jppelzman/2020/10/18/new-york-jets-ownership-must- empower-someone-to-oversee-their-coaching-staff/ New York Jets - East Rutherford, NJ. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.yelp.com/biz/new-york-jets-east-rutherford Madison Square Garden - Midtown West - New York, NY. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.yelp.com/biz/madison-square-garden-new-york Yankee Stadium - Concourse - Bronx, NY. (n.d.). Retrieved October 18, 2020, from https://www.yelp.com/biz/yankee-stadium-bronx-3
  17. 17. Hore, J. (2020, September 07). The biggest esports games. Retrieved October 24, 2020, from https://www.theloadout.com/biggest-esports-games Gough, C. (2020, July 24). U.S. average age of video gamers 2019. Retrieved October 25, 2020, from https://www.statista.com/statistics/189582/age-of-us-video-game-players-since-2010/ Official Site of the New York Jets. (n.d.). Retrieved October 25, 2020, from https://www.newyorkjets.com/team/front-office-roster/timothy-kemp

×