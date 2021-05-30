Cronin mike year2eventplan (1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. NewYork MetsFan FestYear 2 Proposal Event Proposal for New York Mets Fan Fest Year 2 Friday April 8, 2022 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM Prepared by: Mike Cronin
  2. 2. NewYork MetsFan FestYear 2 Proposal Executive Summary: The First year of the New York Mets Fan Fest was a roaring success and we plan on making the second year even better. The second year of the New York Mets Fan Fest will have all of the amazing activities that made the first year so memorable and so much more. The first year featured a Kids Home Run Derby and virtual meet and greet photo op. Fans would receive their very own customized Topps baseball card with their picture with the New York Mets player. Covid-19 safety guidelines made it impossible for fans and New York Mets players to meet face- to-face so year 2 of the event will give fans the opportunity to safely interact with their favorite New York Mets. This event proposal will go into great detail for why year 2 will be a successful event and why it will be incredibly beneficial for the New York Mets organization. Goals and Objectives: The New York Mets Fan Fest has many goals and objectives that we are striving to accomplish. One of our main goals is to attract children and make them a part of our fanbase. The sport of baseball has seen a decline in young viewers and there are many reasons as to why that decline is happening. You can point your finger at shorter attention spans, social media or other sports and entertainment options. All of these reasons are excuses for Major League Baseball to make but we believe that if we give these kids an unforgettable experience then we can make them fans for life. This all starts with giving the kids and opportunity to interact with New York Mets players and letting them connect with each other on a more personal level. If the fans can
  3. 3. NewYork MetsFan FestYear 2 Proposal relate with our players on a more personal level, then they are more likely to buy the teams merchandise and support the team at home and at the ballpark. The next generation of New York Mets fans will be made at this event. The New York Mets Fan Fest also needs to generate revenue for it to be considered a success. This includes selling tickets, merchandise, meet and greet VIP packages, food and beverages. We will go into further detail for the VIP packages for the Meet and Greet in the Activities and Timeline section of the proposal. We would like to increase our season ticket sales by 10%, increase merchandise sales by 20% and increase TikTok followers by 10%. Lastly, we are living In a world that is controlled by social media, so it only makes sense to grow our social media presence on platforms like Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. The activies section will also go further with social media. Activities:  Meet and Greet Photo Op The Meet and Greet Photo Op will give fans the chance to meet their favorite New York Mets players. Photo Op Packages: Standard- Professional photograph and 8x10 autographed picture. LGM- Professional photograph and 1 piece of memorabilia signed. Topps Ultimate Fan- Professional photograph printed on a Limited-Edition New York Mets Fan Fest Topps Baseball Card, 8x10 autographed picture and 2 pieces of memorabilia signed.
  4. 4. NewYork MetsFan FestYear 2 Proposal This activity will be taking place during the entirety of the event with a rotating cast of Mets players from 10:00 AM - 7:00 PM.  Mr. Met Training Zone Mr. Met will be joined by Mets infielders, Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor and will instruct kids in baseball drills and stretches. This event will take place in the New York Mets Bullpen from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM.  TikTok Grand slam Fans of all ages will get the chance to run the bases off a walk off home run as different Mets players will be waiting at home plate to celebrate with you. All of this will be captured by professional photographers and the best celebrations will be uploaded to the New York Mets official TikTok account. This event will take place on the Citi Field infield from 1:30 PM -3:00 PM.  MLB The Show Tournament Fans will get the chance to compete in an MLB The Show video game tournament. Mets players will randomly be selected to take part in the tournament and face fans head-to-head. Fans will compete for prizes and the grand prize will be a custom PlayStation 5 New York Mets Controller. This activity will be located at the Coca-Cola Corner Section and will take place from 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM.  Kids Home Run Derby
  5. 5. NewYork MetsFan FestYear 2 Proposal The Kids Home Run Derby will serve as the "Main Event" of the Fan Fest. Kids from the ages of 10-15 will have two minutes to see how many homeruns they can hit. All contestants will receive prize packages and the grand prize winner will get a signed New York Mets Jersey from the player of their choice and Season Tickets for the 2022 Season. The Kids Home Run Derby will take place at 6:00 PM. Timelines: 1. May 1, 2021  Begin brainstorming innovative ideas for year two of the event. 2. July 1, 2021  Schedule the date for the event and set the goals and objectives for the event. The event will have an increased focus on kids. 3. September 15, 2021  film commercial for the Fan Fest announcement press conference. Make budget estimates and contact Topps to confirm their position as main sponsor. propose sponsorship package to TikTok. Contact vendors and photographers for the event. 4. December 15, 2021  Hold press conference announcing the event and new additions for year 2. Release press release and commercial. Announce on sale dates for tickets. Determine what former Mets players will attend the event. 5. January 15, 2022
  6. 6. NewYork MetsFan FestYear 2 Proposal  Pre-sale for New York Mets Season Ticket holders. Announce full lineup of New York Mets legends attending the event. 6. February 14, 2022  General public tickets go on sale. Mets reveal the Year 2 exclusive bobblehead and merchandise. 7. March 15, 2022  Confirm everything is scheduled as planned with all sponsors, vendors, and guests. 8. April 8, 2022  Day of the New York Mets Fan Fest. Execute the event plan and make the event a success. All the tasks in the timeline will be fulfilled by a hardworking team led by myself. Resources: The event will need vendors serving food, trucks set up outside the stadium for merchandise, as well as merchandise booths inside the stadium. The event will also need security to keep all of the staff, fans and players safe from any unwanted trouble. Topps will be returning as the headline sponsor and will be providing the event with exclusive New York Mets Fan Fest baseball trading cards. Lastly, the event will need photographers to capture all of the best moments from the Fan Fest and find the best shots and angles for the TikTok Grand Slam activity. Stakeholders:
  7. 7. NewYork MetsFan FestYear 2 Proposal The internal stakeholders for the New York Mets Fan Fest are of course the New York Mets Organization and the staff for the event. The New York Mets will be paying for the event so they will be expecting the event to generate revenue. The staff for the event are important internal stakeholders because they have invested time and energy into making sure this event is as good as possible. The external stakeholders are the sponsors like Topps and TikTok, as well as the fans that will be using their hard-earned money to buy a ticket for the Fan Fest. Topps brand is going to be shown off on event signage all over the ballpark and will be included in the name of the event, so they want this event to have a positive impact on their brand and reputation. TikTok will be hoping to gain more users for their app and continue to grow their brand. Lastly, the customers are important external stakeholders because if they are not happy with the event then they are not going to spend their money on the New York Mets product. Risks: There is always a risk that a guest or player is unable to attend the event. This could be due to travel issues, health, etc. The contingency plan would have all players and guests sign 8x10 autograph cards before the event to ensure fans can still get their autograph in case the guess miss the event. Severe weather conditions could potentially delay the events start time or postpone the event to another date. The contingency plan would have tents surrounding activity locations if the weather is poor. If the event is postponed, then we would reschedule the event for over the All- Star break in July.
  8. 8. NewYork MetsFan FestYear 2 Proposal Covid-19 makes planning future events tricky and could potentially jeopardize some of the event activities. A contingency plan would require proof of Vaccination upon entry or a negative Covid Test and face mask. If Covid-19 is still a major risk, then the player and fan interactions would be socially distanced and would be mostly virtual. Summary Budget: Overall expenses for the second year of the event increased by 9%, but with all the income being generated through food, drinks, merchandise and ticket sales we are looking at an increase of 18% income for the second year. Event Success Measures:
  9. 9. NewYork MetsFan FestYear 2 Proposal There are many ways to evaluate If this event will be a success. After the event is over we will look at how the event is trending on social media as well as revenue generated at the event. We will also see if there is an increase in ticket sales for Mets games.

