1 Total Pain Michael Aref, MD, PhD, FACP, FHM Assistant Medical Director of Palliative Medicine
5 Objectives • Discuss models of pain. • Understand pain pathways. • Understand the concept of total pain. • Discuss how b...
6 III PAIN: MODELS
7 Central Neuropathic • Non-dermatomal • Direct central nervous injury • Radiating or specific • Burning, prickling, tingl...
8 4-Step Model of Pain Transduction Transmission Perception Modulation Acute stimulation in the form of noxious thermal, m...
9 Total Pain Social Psychological Physical •Role •Relationships •Occupation •Financial cost •Emotional response •Comorbid ...
10 IV PAIN: PATHWAYS
11 Nocioceptive Nerve Conduction Pathways J Pain. 2010 Aug;11(8):701-9 nobaproject.com/modules/touch-and-pain
12 Neurotransmitters Substance P • Central neurotransmitter, neuromodulator, and immunomodulator. • Degraded by angiotensi...
13 Neurotransmitters γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) • GABA mediates the majority of fast inhibitory transmission. • Wide rangi...
14 Neurotransmitters Serotonin • 5-hydroxytryptamine; 5-HT • Pathogenesis of depression and anxiety is dependent on seroto...
15 Neurotransmitters • Norepinephrine projections from the locus coeruleus innervate the limbic system, which is implicate...
16 Peripheral Nerve and Spinal Neurotransmitters of Pain Nat Rev Drug Discov. 2014 Jul;13(7):533-48 www.rnceus.com
17 Neuronal projections to different brain “centers” Emotional centers NE projections from the locus coeruleus to the hypo...
18 V OPIATES
19 Dose Units Medication Route Real World 15 mg morphine PO 15 mg hydrocodone PO 10 mg oxycodone PO 5 mg morphine IV 4 mg ...
20 Dose Equivalents
21 World Health Organization Analgesic Ladder Strong opioids • Fentanyl transdermal • Hydromorphone • Methadone Moderate o...
22 Descending the Ladder Katrina Disaster Working Group Suggested Tapering Regimens • Decrease dose by 10% every day, • Or...
23 Some Considerations • Opioid-induced nausea = haloperidol PRN (max 2 mg TID) + olanzapine QHS • Neuropathic pain + musc...
24 VI CASE #1
25 Case • 23-year-old white female with chronic abdominal pain, nausea, and food aversion secondary to multiple surgeries ...
26 How is she NOT dead?
27 CDC Grand Rounds, January 13, 2012 / 61(01);10-13 Dose and Overdose
28 Course • Basal opiates increased and discharged home • Patient seen on subsequent hospitalizations for other complicati...
29 Narcotic Bowel Syndrome Chronic or frequently recurring abdominal pain that is treated with acute high dose or chronic ...
30 VII CASE #2
31 Case • 72-year-old white male with metastatic pancreatic cancer, admitted for pain control. • Patient has been on rapid...
32 Opiate-Induced Hyperalgesia • Increasing sensitivity to pain stimuli (hyperalgesia). Pain elicited from ordinarily non-...
33 Course • Patient was switched to fentanyl, but at 75% equianalgesic dose. • Pain controlled, delirium improved, myoclon...
34 QUESTIONS? COMMENTS? CONCERNS? THANK YOU
