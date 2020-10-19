Malaria and Dengue PPT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Epidemiology of Communicable Diseases (Vector Born Disease – Malaria & Dengue) Presented By; Mr.Mihir Patel, Nursing Tutor...
OBJECTIVES After completing this unit, You will be able to; Enumerate common communicable diseases. Name Causative Organis...
VECTOR BORNE DISEASES Vector Borne diseases such as Malaria, Filaria, Kala- Azar, Japanese Encephalitis, Dengue, Chickengu...
MALARIA Malaria is a Protozoal disease caused by Plasmodium and Transmitted by female anopheles mosquito. Among the Many s...
CLINICAL MANIFESTATION AND DIAGNOSIS Malaria is Characterized by Paroxysmal attacks of fever, every 3rd or 4th day. The fe...
CONT….. The Microscopy to identify malarial parasites can be done by making “ Thick” and “Thin” Films both on the single m...
TREATMENT/MANAGEMENT All fever cases suspected to be malaria should be investigated by microscopy or RDT. Principles of Ma...
TREATMENT OF P.VIVAX CASES Chloroquine : 25 mg/kg body weight divided over Three days. i.e. 10 mg/kg on day 1, 10 mg/kg on...
CONT…… Important Point:- Primaquine is contraindicated in infants, pregnant women and individuals with G6PD deficiency 14 ...
TREATMENT OF UNCOMPLICATED P.FALCIPARUM CASES Artemisinin Based Combination Therapy (ACT) : Artesunate 4 mg/kg body weight...
TREATMENT OF UNCOMPLICATED P.FALCIPARUM CASES IN PREGNANCY  1st Trimester : Quinine salt 10 mg/kg 3 times daily for 7 day...
MONITORING  Monitor core temperature (Preferably Rectal), Respiratory Rate and Depth,  Pulse, Blood Pressure and level o...
CRITERIA FOR REFERRAL OF SEVERE MALARIA CASES Persistent of fever after 24 hours of initial Treatment. Continuous vomiting...
MOSQUITO CONTROL MEASURES • Environmental Control • Chemical Control • Biological Control Anti Larval Measures • Residual ...
ANTI LARVAL MEASURES Environmental Control Measures are directed at reducing the mosquito breeding places by environmental...
ANTI ADULT MEASURES Insecticidal Residual Spray of DDT, Malathion and Space Spray (Fogging) of Pyrethrum Extract. Personne...
PATIENT EDUCATION Stop Mosquito Breeding and protect from mosquitoes e.g. Mosquito nets. Take Chloroquine with plenty of w...
DENGUE
DENGUE Dengue is a mosquito borne viral infection transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and...
CONT….. Infected Symptomatic or asymptomatic humans are the main carriers and multiplier of the virus, serving as a source...
TYPES OF DENGUE FEVER All four dengue virus types (den 1,2,3 and 4) infections may be Asymptomatic or may lead to ; Classi...
CLINICAL SYMPTOMS 1. Dengue Fever Flu like symptoms and lasts for 2-7 days. Dengue fever usually occurs after an incubatio...
CONT…. 2. Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF)  Fever and Haemorrhagic manifestation (Positive Tourniquet Test)  Evidence of ...
CONT…… 3. Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS)  Dengue Shock Syndrome is of short duration (12-24 hrs), but can be fatal.  Usuall...
DIAGNOSIS & ASSESSMENT Confirmation of Diagnosis of DF is based on demonstration of IgM antibody specific for dengue viru...
ASSESSMENT Obtain Complete History Physical Examination 1. Head to Toe Examination 2. Check the Vital Signs 3. Perform Tou...
ATTENTION: LOOK FOR DANGER SIGNS Attention: Look for danger signs Fast Breathing Haemetemesis Severe Abdominal Pain Bleedi...
PRIMARY MANAGEMENT AND REFERRAL  All Dengue Patients must be carefully observed for complications for at least 2 days aft...
REFERRAL Patient Should be Referred for Platelet Transfusion : if, platelets are below 10,000/cu.mm, but the patient shoul...
  1. 1. Epidemiology of Communicable Diseases (Vector Born Disease – Malaria & Dengue) Presented By; Mr.Mihir Patel, Nursing Tutor, GCON,Siddhpur.
  2. 2. OBJECTIVES After completing this unit, You will be able to; Enumerate common communicable diseases. Name Causative Organisms for Communicable Diseases. Define Communicable Diseases. Explain the burden of communicable diseases in India.
  3. 3. VECTOR BORNE DISEASES Vector Borne diseases such as Malaria, Filaria, Kala- Azar, Japanese Encephalitis, Dengue, Chickengunya etc…
  4. 4. MALARIA Malaria is a Protozoal disease caused by Plasmodium and Transmitted by female anopheles mosquito. Among the Many species of Plasmodium. Plasmodium Vivax and Falciparum are common causes of Malaria in India. According to the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme in 2015, 11.2 lakh cases of Malaria were reported with 7.6 lakh Falciperum cases and 287 deaths. Plasmodium Falciperum has a higher mortality than Plasmodium Vivax.
  5. 5. CLINICAL MANIFESTATION AND DIAGNOSIS Malaria is Characterized by Paroxysmal attacks of fever, every 3rd or 4th day. The fever attacks have three distinct stage; 1. Cold Stage : Headache, Nausea, Vomiting and Chills with rigors. The Temperature rises, and this stage lasts for an hour. 2. Hot Stage : The Headache worsens and the body temperature is very hot. It lasts for 2-6 hours. 3. Sweating Stage : The Temperature drops down to normal with profuse sweating. Others : Jaundice, Anemia.
  6. 6. CONT….. The Microscopy to identify malarial parasites can be done by making “ Thick” and “Thin” Films both on the single microscopic slide. The thick film is useful for diagnosis and the thin film for identification of the Malaria species. Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for diagnosis of PF Malaria in high PF endemic areas/where microscopy results are not obtainable within 24 hours of sample collection. Hemoglobin (Hb)% and White Blood Cell Count (WBC)
  7. 7. TREATMENT/MANAGEMENT All fever cases suspected to be malaria should be investigated by microscopy or RDT. Principles of Management of Uncomplicated Malaria. Use of Anti- Malarials. Hyperthermia – Tepid Sponging,Paracetamol Tablet : 5 mg/kg body weight. Dehydration: I/V Fluid, Glucose Saline. Convulsions: Diazepam 0.15 mg/kg body weight I/V slowly. Anemia : Oral Iron and Folic Acid Tablet.
  8. 8. TREATMENT OF P.VIVAX CASES Chloroquine : 25 mg/kg body weight divided over Three days. i.e. 10 mg/kg on day 1, 10 mg/kg on day 2 and 5 mg/kg on day 3. Primaquine : 0.25 mg/kg body weight daily for 14 days. Age (in Years) Tab. Chloroquine (150 mg Base) Tab. Primaquine (2.5 mg base) Day - 1 Day-2 Day-3 Day-1 to Day-14 < 1 ½ 1/2 1/4 0 1 - 4 1 1 1/2 1 5 - 8 2 2 1 2 9 - 14 3 3 1/2 4 15 & Above 4 4 2 6
  9. 9. CONT…… Important Point:- Primaquine is contraindicated in infants, pregnant women and individuals with G6PD deficiency 14 days regimen of Primaquine should be given under Supervision. Patients should be instructed to report back in case of hematuria or high colored urine/ cyanosis or blue coloration of lips and Primaquine should be stopped in such cases. Care Should be taken in patients with Anemia.
  10. 10. TREATMENT OF UNCOMPLICATED P.FALCIPARUM CASES Artemisinin Based Combination Therapy (ACT) : Artesunate 4 mg/kg body weight daily for 3 days plus Sulfadoxine (25 mg/kg body weight) – Pyrimethamine (1.25 mg/kg body weight) on first day. (Caution : ACT is not to be given in 1st Trimester of Pregnancy) Primaquine : 0.75 mg/kg body weight on day 2.
  11. 11. TREATMENT OF UNCOMPLICATED P.FALCIPARUM CASES IN PREGNANCY  1st Trimester : Quinine salt 10 mg/kg 3 times daily for 7 days (Caution: Quinine may induce hypoglycemia; pregnant women should not start taking quinine on an empty stomach and should eat regularly, while on quinine treatment)  2nd and 3rd Trimesters : ACT as per dosage given Above. Treatment of Mixed Infections (P.Vivax + P.Falciparum) Case All mixed infections should be treated with full course of ACT and Primaquine 0.25 mg per kg daily for 14 days.
  12. 12. MONITORING  Monitor core temperature (Preferably Rectal), Respiratory Rate and Depth,  Pulse, Blood Pressure and level of Consciousness every 4 hours.  Record Urine Output and look for the appearance of brown or black urine (Hemoglobinuria) or oliguria.  Carry out regular laboratory evaluation of hematocrit or hemoglobin, glucose, urea or creatinine and electrolytes.  Avoid drugs that increase the risk for gastrointestinal bleeding (Aspirin,Corticosterioids)
  13. 13. CRITERIA FOR REFERRAL OF SEVERE MALARIA CASES Persistent of fever after 24 hours of initial Treatment. Continuous vomiting and Inability to retain of oral drugs. Headache continuous to increase. Severe Dehydration – Dry, Patched Skin, Sunken Face, too weak to walk in the absence of any other obvious reason. Change in sensorium e.g. Confusion, Drowsiness, Blurring of Vision, Photophobia, Disorientation. Convulsions or muscle twitching. Bleeding and Clotting Disorders. Suspicious of severe anemia, jaundice or hypothermia.
  14. 14. MOSQUITO CONTROL MEASURES • Environmental Control • Chemical Control • Biological Control Anti Larval Measures • Residual Sprays • Space Sprays • Genetic Control Anti Adult Measures • Mosquito Net • Screening • Repellents Personal Protection
  15. 15. ANTI LARVAL MEASURES Environmental Control Measures are directed at reducing the mosquito breeding places by environmental manipulation and modification. Chemical control is done by the use of larvicides like Kerosene, Paris Green and Synthetic Insecticides. Biological Control can be done by using a larvae eating fish known as Gambusia.
  16. 16. ANTI ADULT MEASURES Insecticidal Residual Spray of DDT, Malathion and Space Spray (Fogging) of Pyrethrum Extract. Personnel Protection Most of the mosquitoes except Aedes generally bite at night. Therefore, Mosquito nets can offer protection during sleep. The Mosquitoes should be light colored with the diameter of each hole less than 0.0475 inch. Screening of doors and windows with nets also prohibit the entry of mosquitoes inside the house.
  17. 17. PATIENT EDUCATION Stop Mosquito Breeding and protect from mosquitoes e.g. Mosquito nets. Take Chloroquine with plenty of water after food and not on empty stomach. If, Chloroquine syrup is not available for children, the tablet should be crushed and given with honey or thick syrup. Chloroquine may cause nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, mild headache and skin allergy/rash. (Side-Effect) If Vomiting occurs within 30 minutes of chloroquine intake, repeat the dose of chloroquine. Report back if hematuria or high colored urine,cyanosis develops ; stop Primaquine Immediately.
  18. 18. DENGUE
  19. 19. DENGUE Dengue is a mosquito borne viral infection transmitted by female mosquitoes mainly of the species Aedes aegypti and to a lesser extent, Aedes Albopictus.The same mosquito which transmits chikanguniya, yellow fever and Zika Infection.There are 4 distinct but closely related serotypes of the virus that cause dengue (DEN-1,DEN-2,DEN-3 and DEN-4).
  20. 20. CONT….. Infected Symptomatic or asymptomatic humans are the main carriers and multiplier of the virus, serving as a source of the virus for uninfected mosquitoes. Patients who are already infected with the dengue virus can transmit the Infection ( for 4-5 days; maximum 12) via Aedes mosquitoes after their first symptoms appears. It is common in urban habitats due to improper water management facilities, water accumulation in non degradable tyres, coolers, flower vases in the apartments etc… Overhead tanks, Ground Water storage tanks and septic tanks are usually the primary habitats. Aedes aegypti breeds almost entirely in man made water receptacles found in and around households, construction sites, factories.
  21. 21. TYPES OF DENGUE FEVER All four dengue virus types (den 1,2,3 and 4) infections may be Asymptomatic or may lead to ; Classical Dengue Fever (DF), Dengue Hemorrhagic (DHF) and Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS).
  22. 22. CLINICAL SYMPTOMS 1. Dengue Fever Flu like symptoms and lasts for 2-7 days. Dengue fever usually occurs after an incubation period of 4-10 days after the bite of the infected mosquito. High Fever (40⁰C/104⁰C) is usually accompanied by at least two of the following symptoms;  Headache  Pain behind Eyes  Swollen Glands  Joint, Bone or Muscle Pains  Rash
  23. 23. CONT…. 2. Dengue Haemorrhagic Fever (DHF)  Fever and Haemorrhagic manifestation (Positive Tourniquet Test)  Evidence of Plasma Leakage  Spontaneous Bleeding  Circulatory Failure (Weak Pulse, Narrow Pulse Pressure (20mmHg) hypotension, Restlessness)  Profound shock with undetected BP and Pulse.
  24. 24. CONT…… 3. Dengue Shock Syndrome (DSS)  Dengue Shock Syndrome is of short duration (12-24 hrs), but can be fatal.  Usually Systolic BP falls late. But pulse pressure (Systolic BP-Diastolic BP) deteriorates much earlier 20 mmHg.  If Prolonged, Shock causes metabolic acidosis and multi organ failure.  Hypovolemic Shock (due to plasma leakage Pleural Effusion,Ascites)  Hypothermia (Cold Clammy Skin Fulminant Hepatic Failure.)
  25. 25. DIAGNOSIS & ASSESSMENT Confirmation of Diagnosis of DF is based on demonstration of IgM antibody specific for dengue virus. Total Leucocytes count is either normal or decreased. Platelet Count is less than Normal.
  26. 26. ASSESSMENT Obtain Complete History Physical Examination 1. Head to Toe Examination 2. Check the Vital Signs 3. Perform Tourniquet Test 4. Look for Pallor, Rashes etc… Investigations 1. Complete Blood Count (CBC) and Hematocrit 2. ELISA, Rapid Dengue Test Kit.
  27. 27. ATTENTION: LOOK FOR DANGER SIGNS Attention: Look for danger signs Fast Breathing Haemetemesis Severe Abdominal Pain Bleeding from Gums Continuous Vomiting Cold and Clammy Skin Restlessness Delayed Capillary refill Time (> 2 Sec)
  28. 28. PRIMARY MANAGEMENT AND REFERRAL  All Dengue Patients must be carefully observed for complications for at least 2 days after recovery from fever.  Fluid Intake – Oral or Intra Venous (IV)  ORS and Fruit Juices Should be Preferred over water.  Antipyretics – Paracetamol  Avoid Aspirin and Other NSAIDS e.g. Ibuprofen (Cause Gastric Bleeding)  Monitor for Warning Signs.  Daily check packed cell volume from Day 3 of Fever till Day 2 after Fever.
  29. 29. REFERRAL Patient Should be Referred for Platelet Transfusion : if, platelets are below 10,000/cu.mm, but the patient should be discharged unless the platelets ate more than 50,000/cu.mm. Exchange of Age, Pregnancy, Peptic Ulcer Disease,Menstruation,Haemolytic anemia,G6PD deficiency, Thalassemia, NSAIDS,Diabetes, Hypertension, Asthama,Cirrhosis.

