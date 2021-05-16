Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Knez Miloš Obrenović Mihajlo Majstorović VII2
BIOGRAFIJA
Detinjstvo Rodjen 18. marta 1783. godine Miloševi roditelji su bili Višnja Urošević i Teodor Mihailović. Imao je i dva mla...
Prvi srpski ustanak • 1804. godine počeo je Prvi srpski ustanak, a jedan od njegovih pokretača bio je Milošev brat Milan k...
Drugi srpski ustanak • 23. aprila 1815. godine Miloš je u crkvi Svetog Đorđa, jednoj od najstarijih crkvi brvnara u Srbiji...
• 1816. godine pojavili su se prvi Miloševi protivnici koji su želeli da se vlast podeli između četiri osobe, tj. da se uv...
Smrt 26. septembra 1860. godine knez Miloš se upokojio u Dvoru u Topčiderskom parku. Sahranjen je u kripti Saborne crkve u...
Značaj
•Po knezu Milošu je nazvana ulica u centru Beograda u kojoj se nalaze brojne ambasade. Njegovo ime nose i ulice u drugim s...
Zanimljivosti
•Imao je kamen u bešici. •Prezime Obrenović uzeo je od svog ujaka 1810. godine. •Knez Milos Obrenović bio je vladar sa naj...
Hvala na pažnji
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
84 views
May. 16, 2021

Knez Miloš Obrenović

Prezentacija iz istorije za sedmi razred.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Knez Miloš Obrenović

  1. 1. Knez Miloš Obrenović Mihajlo Majstorović VII2
  2. 2. BIOGRAFIJA
  3. 3. Detinjstvo Rodjen 18. marta 1783. godine Miloševi roditelji su bili Višnja Urošević i Teodor Mihailović. Imao je i dva mlađa brata: Jovana koji je rođen 1786. godine i Jevrema koji je rođen 1790. godine. • Miloševo detinjstvo je bilo veoma teško jer je kao dečak izgubio oca i sa majkom i braćom je živeo u siromaštvu. 1800. godine je postao sluga trgovca Aksentija Ječmenice koji je otkupljivao stoku, a zatim je prodavao po višoj ceni u drugim mestima. • Nakon toga, njegov brat po majci Jakov ih je doveo u Brusnicu da žive sa njim. Drugi polubrat Milan je bio trgovac stokom pa mu je Miloš pomagao. • 1806. godine Miloš se oženio Ljubicom (devojački Vukomanović). Ovaj brak su ugovorili Nikola Milićević Lunjevica i Milan Obrenović. Kum na venčanju je bio Đorđe Petrović, poznatiji kao Karađorđe.
  4. 4. Prvi srpski ustanak • 1804. godine počeo je Prvi srpski ustanak, a jedan od njegovih pokretača bio je Milošev brat Milan koji je ubrzo postao vojvoda nahije rudničke, požeške i užičke. Miloš je sa njim uzeo učešće u mnogim upravnim i sudskim poslovima. • 1805. godine Karađorđe mu je dodelio čin vojvode. Dve godine kasnije, tokom bitaka koje su se vodile za Užice, Miloš je bio ranjen u grudi pa je hitno odnesen u Beograd kod vidara Hećim-Tome Kostića koji ga je lečio. • 1810. godine njegov polubrat Milan se razboleo i preminuo je u Bukureštu. • Po završetku ustanka, Miloš je, za razliku od drugih vojvoda, ostao u Srbiji zbog čega su ga Turci amnestirali i dali su mu da upravlja Rudničkom, Kragujevačkom i Požeškom nahijom.
  5. 5. Drugi srpski ustanak • 23. aprila 1815. godine Miloš je u crkvi Svetog Đorđa, jednoj od najstarijih crkvi brvnara u Srbiji, podigao Drugi srpski ustanak. Tu su se njegove pristalice pričestile i zaklele su se da će mu biti verne, a on im se obratio rečima: „Evo mene, eto vas, rat Turcima!“ • Ubrzo su se ustanici i turska vojska sukobili kod Paleža, na mestu gde je kasnije nastao grad Obrenovac. Ova bitka je završena u korist srpske vojske. Nakon toga su oslobodili Valjevo i krenuli su ka Čačku gde su doživeli poraz. • Narednog meseca, srpska vojska je oslobodila Požarevac. 14. jula se odigrao Boj na Dublju u kome je Ibrahim paša zarobljen. • U septembru 1815. godine, turski sultan Mahmud II i Porta su prihvatili uslove i ovo je bila prva kneževa diplomatska pobeda. Marašli Ali-paša i Miloš su se dogovorili da paša kontroliše Turke i njihove posede, a da knez ima vlast nad srpskim stanovništvom koje će plaćati porez Porti.
  6. 6. • 1816. godine pojavili su se prvi Miloševi protivnici koji su želeli da se vlast podeli između četiri osobe, tj. da se uvede tetrarhija. Knez je rekao da Moler hoće novi rat pa ga je Marašli Ali-paša ubio. • Početkom 1817. godine Karađorđeve pristalice, Pavle Cukić i knez Sima Marković, podigle su bunu protiv kneza koja je brzo ugušena, a oni su ubijeni. Nekoliko meseci kasnije, Karađorđe se vratio u Srbiju, ali to niko nije znao osim njegovog kuma Vujice Vulićevića. • Vujica je ovo otkrio knezu Milošu koji mu je naredio da organizuje ubistvo svog kuma. 26. jula 1817. godine Nikola Novaković je ubio Karađorđa, a Vujica je u znak pokajanja podigao crkvu-brvnaru Pokajnica. • 1820. godine knez je poslao još jednu deputaciju u Carigrad koja je od Porte tražila da ispoštuje Bukureški ugovor koji je sklopljen osam godina ranije. Naredne godine, tajno udruženje grčkih patriota pod nazivom heterija je podiglo ustanke u Vlaškoj i na Peloponezu. Zbog toga su svi članovi srpske deputacije u Carigradu zarobljeni i tu su ostali pet godina. • U avgustu 1821. godine preminuo je Marašli Ali-paša, a zamenio ga je Abdurahman- paša.
  7. 7. Smrt 26. septembra 1860. godine knez Miloš se upokojio u Dvoru u Topčiderskom parku. Sahranjen je u kripti Saborne crkve u Beogradu. Miloševa zadužbina je crkva Svetog Save na Savincu.
  8. 8. Značaj
  9. 9. •Po knezu Milošu je nazvana ulica u centru Beograda u kojoj se nalaze brojne ambasade. Njegovo ime nose i ulice u drugim srpskim gradovima. •Knez Miloš Obrenović ukinuo je feudalizam •Objavio je Prvi srpski ustav
  10. 10. Zanimljivosti
  11. 11. •Imao je kamen u bešici. •Prezime Obrenović uzeo je od svog ujaka 1810. godine. •Knez Milos Obrenović bio je vladar sa najviše potomaka u Evropi.
  12. 12. Hvala na pažnji

×