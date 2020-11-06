Pr. Ilarion Felea - Despre Lucrarile Harului Sfantului Duh

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Parintele Mucenic Ilarion Felea despre LUCRARILE HARULUI SFANTULUI DUH Din: Preot Ilarion V. Felea, Pildele Mantuitorului:...
feluritele boli care ataca sanatatea omului, apoi, pierderea fericirii din rai, razvratirea firii impotriva omului si moar...
Tronul lui Dumnezeu e tronul harului (Evr.4:16); cuvintele Evangheliei sunt cuvintele harului (Lc. 4:22). Prin har dobandi...
Invatatul Nicodim, chinuit de setea mantuirii, vine noaptea la Iisus Hristos, ca sa-i faca o marturisire de credinta. Mant...
«Vantul sufla unde vrea»… Nimeni nu-l poate opri, nimeni nu-i poate arata calea, dar in acelasi timp, toti stiu ca fara aj...
De ai fi stiut darul lui Dumnezeu si Cine este cel ce-ti zice Da-mi sa beau, ai fi cerut tu de la El si ti-ar fi dat apa v...
In Apocalipsa se spune ca raul apei vietii, limpede cum e clestarul, izvoraste din tronul lui Dumnezeu si al Mielului, iar...
pune la incercare taria credintei femeii pagane. «Painea copiilor» e harul mantuitor. Cum painea este pentru toti oamenii,...
Sfantul Har e painea copiilor lui Dumnezeu, hrana bunilor crestini, puterea care ne pregateste mantuirea si viata vesnica....
Focul despre care vorbeste aici Mantuitorul este harul ceresc al Sfantului Duh. Acest foc, al Duhului Sfant, a fost fagadu...
„Imparate ceresc, Mangaietorule, Duhul adevarului, care pretutindenea esti si toate le plinesti, vistierul bunatatilor si ...
PARINTELE ILARION FELEA – sfantul marturisitor care a pornit din temnita de la Aiud spre Taborul Vesniciei
Viaţa părintelui Ilarion Felea Mărturisitorul Părintele Ilarion Felea este destul de puţin cunoscut în vremea noastră. El ...
„care îşi pune sufletul pentru oile sale” (Ioan 10, 11), „fără de prihană…, veghetor înţelept, cuviincios, iubitor de stră...
Totdeauna bine documentat, aducea precizări, sensibiliza inimi şi minţi îndoielnice sau rezervate, îndreptându-le şi aducâ...
a terminat cu sfinţirea caselor, a fost ridicat şi dus într-o pivniţă insalubră şi înghesuită, anchetat, deţinut o vreme s...
*** O imagine imposibil de uitat vreodată atât cât trăiesc Îmi este greu să încep a scrie o mărturie personală despre “unc...
omeneşti din dragoste mare pentru Domnul nostru Iisus Hristos, în care calitate sfântă şi-a împlinit până în ultima clipă ...
vreodată de atunci şi până astăzi. Acesta este adevărul. Rugăciuni multe, prezenta la sfintele liturghii în timpuri grele,...
Apăi ăștia, teologii de la Arad la care le-o fost profesor… așa frumos vorbeau despre Felea, ș-apoi el o fost condamnat la...
pregăteau lanţurile care l-au pogorât prea devreme într-o groapă comună şi care au văzut lumina tiparului post-mortem. În ...
moartea omului. Ce scenă sinistră şi lugubră, demnă de Evul Mediu, însă ea se petrecea în evul modern, în era comunistă! C...
File de sfintenie romaneasca ne(re)cunoscuta (V): PARINTELE ILARION FELEA – DE LA TABORUL RUGACIUNII LA MARTURISIREA DESPR...
1948 Biserica a fost desprinsa de Stat, si totusi ai continuat sa faci religie cu tineretul in biserica”… In inchisoare Pa...
Istoricul dr. GEORGE ENACHE: Moarte cumplită, mormânt fără cruce “Pentru că părintelui Felea nu i s-a găsit nimic, a fost ...
Preotul Ioan Bărdaş: O INMORMANTARE LA AIUD “(…) În Aiud erau feţe înalte din alte confesiuni, dar nimeni nu avea populari...
“Fericiti cei prigoniti – martiri ai temnitelor romanesti”, Editura Bonifaciu, 2008 Dr. George Enache in Ziarul Lumina: De...
«in templul din Ierusalim si de acolo va determina lepadarea de credinta, apostazia, celor ce nu au primit iubirea adevaru...
(Mt. 24:15), „o taina a faradelegii” (2 Tes. 2:7) care lucreaza intre oameni cu puterea satanei. Aceasta e lucrarea antihr...
  1. 1. Parintele Mucenic Ilarion Felea despre LUCRARILE HARULUI SFANTULUI DUH Din: Preot Ilarion V. Felea, Pildele Mantuitorului: PILDELE DESPRE SFANTUL HAR DUMNEZEIESCUL HAR Ca sa se mantuiasca din catusele pacatului si din robia mortii, omul crestin primeste de la Dumnezeu, – pe langa darurile firesti: minte, simtire, vointa, putere de munca, sanatate si daruri duhovnicesti. Este stiut si recunoscut ca prin pacatul stramosesc mintea omului s-a intunecat, incat nu mai poate vedea limpede adevarul; vointa lui a slabit, incat nu mai poate face totdeauna binele; dorintele si sentimentele lui s-au stricat, incat nu mai cauta totdeauna frumusetea cea curata si sfanta. Tot intre urmarile pacatului parintesc se numara si 1
  2. 2. feluritele boli care ataca sanatatea omului, apoi, pierderea fericirii din rai, razvratirea firii impotriva omului si moartea. Ca sa scape omul de aceste urmari ale neascultarii de Dumnezeu, a venit in lume si S-a intrupat Fiul Tatalui ceresc. El ne-a aratat calea mantuirii: prin invataturile Evangheliei, prin patimile Rastignirii si prin minunea Invierii si Inaltarii la cer. Fiecare om in parte si omenirea intreaga se poate mantui urmand pe Mantuitorul in viata, moartea si Invierea Sa, adica mergand pe Calea aratata de El. «Eu sunt Calea, Adevarul si Viata. Nimeni nu vine la Tatal, decat prin Mine» (In. 14:6). Ca sa nu ne oprim in drum, raniti de rautatea pacatelor sau din slabiciunea firii sau din ispitele Satanei, El ne intinde o mana de ajutor si ne imprumuta o putere de mantuire: sfantul si dumnezeiescul har. Omul ajuta omului si prin aceasta cel slab capata putere. Cu atat mai mult ne ajuta Dumnezeu. Sfantul har este lumina, puterea, iubirea, darul lui Dumnezeu in ajutorul omului crestin; o raza de lumina si de caldura a Duhului Sfant, care patrunde in inima omului, ca sa o trezeasca la viata cea noua, sa o lumineze, sa o sfinteasca si astfel sa o mantuiasca. Dupa ce din prigonitor al Bisericii, Saul devine Pavel, Apostolul lui Iisus Hristos, el scrie Corintenilor: «Prin harul lui Dumnezeu sunt ceea ce sunt; si harul Lui, care este in mine, n-a fost in zadar» (1 Cor. 15:10). Fara harul lui Dumnezeu, Pavel a fost un om nefericit (Rom. 7:24), un vrajmas al lui Hristos. Cu ajutorul sfantului har, Pavel devine un om nou, un Apostol si martir al Bisericii crestine. Sfantul har este darul, puterea lui Dumnezeu care altoieste in noi viata cea noua si sfanta. El face din om templul Duhului Sfant (1 Cor. 6:19), Biserica crestina este asezamantul harului dumnezeiesc, religia puterii si a iubirii lui Dumnezeu. Cu nasterea lui Iisus Hristos incepe anul milei Domnului (Lc. 4:19), imparatia lui Dumnezeu pe pamant. Sf. Har este o putere necunoscuta Vechiului Testament. Sf Apostol si Evanghelist Ioan scrie: «Legea prin Moise s-a dat, iar harul si adevarul prin Iisus Hristos au venit» (In. 1:17). Asadar, Sf. Har lucreaza in lume numai de la Iisus Hristos. Izvorul Sfantului Har este iubirea lui Dumnezeu, pentru ca «toata darea cea buna si tot darul desavarsit de sus este, coborandu-se de la Parintele luminilor» (Iac. 1:17). 2
  3. 3. Tronul lui Dumnezeu e tronul harului (Evr.4:16); cuvintele Evangheliei sunt cuvintele harului (Lc. 4:22). Prin har dobandim bunurile cele vesnice: iubirea lui Dumnezeu (Rom. 5:5), puterea si intelepciunea (Lc. 21:15), rascumpararea si iertarea (Ef. 1:6-8), nadejde buna si mangaiere vesnica (2 Tes. 2:16), viata duhovniceasca (2 Petr. 1:3) si toate darurile duhovnicesti (1 Cor. 12): indreptarea (Rom: 3:24), innoirea si sfintirea (Rom. 15:15-16), mantuirea (FA. 15:11; Ef. 2:5-8), pacea sufleteasca (In. 14:27), slava (In. 17-22) si viata vesnica (In. 10:28). Harul sfinteste sufletul si nimiceste pacatul, intocmai cum soarele nimiceste microbii (semintele) bolilor. Harul inlatura urmarile pacatului stramosesc: lumineaza mintea, ca sa cunoasca adevarul; intareste vointa, ca sa faca binele; curateste simtirile, ca sa doreasca numai ce e frumos si sfant. Harul imblanzeste pornirile pacatoase ale firii, reface in om chipul lui Dumnezeu, deschide usa raiului si inlatura puterea mortii. Sfantul Har lucreaza in Biserica si se primeste prin credinta (Gal, 3:14), prin rugaciune (FA. 8:15), in Sfintele Taine. Fara Sf. Har, sufletul se ofileste ca o floare lipsita de lumina si caldura soarelui. Fara ajutorul Sf. Har, nu putem intra in imparatia lui Dumnezeu (In. 3:5). Roadele harului sunt virtutile Evangheliei, care impodobesc pe omul cel nou: iubirea, iertarea, smerenia, bucuria, pacea, indelunga-rabdarea, bunatatea, binefacerea, credinta, blandetea, cumpatarea (Gal. 5:22). Iata ce este si ce fel de roade aduce in sufletul omului crestin sfantul si dumnezeiescul Har. Crestinul bun stie si e incredintat ca pentru primirea Sf. Har ne rugam ori de cate ori zicem: Doamne, apara, mantuieste, miluieste si ne pazeste cu darul Tau, ca sa ne mantuim de tot necazul, mania, primejdia si nevoia. VANTUL CERESC Mantuitorul Iisus Hristos, ca sa faca inteleasa lucrarea sfantului si dumnezeiescului Har in sufletul omului, a asemanat-o cu vantul, cu apa, cu focul si cu painea. Sunt patru asemanari: din lamurirea carora vom intelege cum lucreaza in inima omului harul Sfantului Duh. 3
  4. 4. Invatatul Nicodim, chinuit de setea mantuirii, vine noaptea la Iisus Hristos, ca sa-i faca o marturisire de credinta. Mantuitorul ii spune dintr-o data: Amin, amin graiesc tie, de nu se va naste cineva din nou, nu va putea sa vada imparatia lui Dumnezeu. Zis-a Nicodim catre El: Cum poate omul sa se nasca, batran fiind? Poate el oare sa intre a doua oara in pantecele mamei sale si sa se nasca? Raspuns-a Iisus: Amin, amin, graiesc tie, de nu se va naste cineva din apa si din Duh, nu va putea sa intre in imparatia lui Dumnezeu. Ce este nascut din trup, trup este, si ce este nascut din Duh, duh este. Nu te mira ca ti-am zis: trebuie sa va nasteti de sus. Vantul sufla unde vrea si auzi glasul lui, dar nu stie de unde vine si unde merge. Asa este oricine este nascut din Duh. (In. 3: 1-8) In convorbirea aceasta, Mantuitorul descopera lui Nicodim taina renasterii sau a nasterii din nou. Nicodim, desi era un mare carturar, n-o intelege, pentru ca el gandeste numai la nasterea cea trupeasca. Domnul insa ii vorbeste despre nasterea a doua, cea din apa si din Duh, care se intampla in taina Sfantului Botez, impreunata cu a sfantului mir, prin sfantul si dumnezeiescul Har. S£ Atanasie cel Mare scrie: „De trei ori in viata trebuie sa ne nastem. O nastere este iesirea din sanurile de mama, cand adica din pamant pe pamant ne aducem, iar celelalte doua ne sunt de la pamant catre cer, din care una este multumitoare, adica aceea pe care o avem prin dumnezeiasca baie a Botezului, iar alta – a treia – este din Pocainta si din ostenelile cele bune. Şi intr-aceasta – a treia – suntem noi acum”. Nasterea a doua, din apa sfintita, prin harul Duhului Sfant, face din om o faptura noua (2 Cor. 5:17). Lucrarea aceasta e tainica, neinteleasa de minte, caci ar putea sa spuna cum se spala sufletul de pacate si se sfinteste in «baia nasterii a doua si prin innoirea Duhului Sfant» (Tit 3:5). N-a priceput-o nici Nicodim si n-o putem pricepe nici noi. Caci e taina dumnezeiasca, lucrare sfanta, care se aseamana cu suflarea vantului, pe care numai o simtim, dar nu o putem urmari. 4
  5. 5. «Vantul sufla unde vrea»… Nimeni nu-l poate opri, nimeni nu-i poate arata calea, dar in acelasi timp, toti stiu ca fara ajutorul vantului, viata pe pamant ar fi cu neputinta. Se spune despre un taran ca era nemultumit de mersul vremii. Odata-i prea cald, altadata prea frig; odata-i prea seceta, altadata-i prea multa ploaie – zicea el. Dumnezeu stia de nemultumirea lui si intr-un an, i-a lasat in grija mersul vremii. Ţaranul a luat comanda si vremea mergea bine sub carma lui. Dupa soare, ploaie si dupa ploaie, caldura, cum cerea pamantul si cum dorea omul. Dar la urma ce sa vezi: la seceris, toate spicele erau drepte si goale, pentru ca omul nostru uitase vantul. Lucrarea vantului este una din cele mai binefacatoare. Vantul aduce primavara si primeneste aerul; vantul scoate si poarta pe aripile sale mirosul florilor; vantul face de leaga holdele si pomii; vantul imprastie prin aer semintele plantelor; vantul alege graul din pleava. Unde lipseste adierea vantului, aerul e stricat, florile raman fara de roduri fi munca omului e zadarnica. Acum putem intelege de ce Iisus Hristos aseamana lucrarea Sfantului Duh cu suflarea vantului. Harul Sfantului Duh, asemenea vantului, primeneste sufletul omului; il sfinteste si il face locas dumnezeiesc; rodeste in el cuvantul Evangheliei. Sfantul har, ca un vant ceresc, trezeste constiinta omului si o face sa fie pururea curata. Sfantul har bate in panza sufletului nostru, cum bate vantul in panza corabiilor, si nu ne lasa sa dormim in somnul de moarte al pacatului. Cand traim „linistiti” in faradelegi, cand uitam de Dumnezeu, cand inima noastra s-a racit si a inghetat, atunci vantul ceresc, harul Sfantului Duh ne dezgheata, aprinde din nou pe vatra inimii noastre focul credintei in Dumnezeu si al iubirii de oameni. Nu stim de unde vine si incotro merge, dar el sufla si ne cheama la viata cea noua, la viata cea crestineasca, sfanta si fara de prihana. Prorocul Iezechiil, privind in vedenie campul cu oase de om, aude glasul Domnului, care zice: «Duhule, vino din cele patru vanturi si sufla peste acesti morti, ca sa invieze»,… «si a intrat in ele duhul de viata si inviara, si se scula in picioare o foarte, foarte mare ostire» (Iez. 37:9- 10). Lucrarea tainica a Sf. Duh face din morti vii si din pacatosi sfinti. Sau dupa cum spune cantarea Antifonului (glas 6): „Preasfantul Duh este pricina a toata mantuirea. De sufla spre cineva acesta, dupa vrednicie, curand il ridica din cele de pe pamant, il intraripeaza, il creste si sus il asaza”. APA VIE Sfantul si dumnezeiescul Har se mai numeste si „apa vie”. Numirea aceasta o intalnim in convorbirea Mantuitorului cu Samarineanca. Obosit de calatorie, Iisus se odihneste langa fantana lui Iacob. In vreme ce ucenicii se duc in cetatea Sihar sa cumpere de mancare, Domnul intra in vorba cu femeia samarineanca. Ii cere apa, iar la mirarea ei, ca un iudeu cere apa de la un samarinean, Iisus raspunde: 5
  6. 6. De ai fi stiut darul lui Dumnezeu si Cine este cel ce-ti zice Da-mi sa beau, ai fi cerut tu de la El si ti-ar fi dat apa vie. Zis-a Lui femeia: Doamne, fantana este adanca, si nici galeata nu ai, de unde dar ai apa cea vie? Au doara Tu esti mai mare decat Iacob, parintele nostru, care ne-a dat fantana aceasta, din care a baut si el si fiii lui si turmele lui? Raspuns-a Iisus si i-a zis: Oricine bea din apa aceasta, va inseta iarasi. Iar cel ce va bea din apa, pe care i-o voi da Eu, nu va inseta in veac, caci apa, pe care Eu i-o voi da, se va face in el izvor de apa curgatoare spre viata vesnica. (In. 4:10-14) Aici sfantul Har e numit «darul lui Dumnezeu» si «apa cea vie». Intocmai ca si Nicodim, nici femeia Samarineanca nu intelege taina despre care ii vorbeste Mantuitorul. Cand Iisus vorbeste despre innoirea vietii, care este nasterea din nou, din apa si din Duh in Sfantul Botez, Nicodim se gandeste la nasterea fireasca a copilului din sanul mamei. Cand Iisus vorbeste despre apa cea vie, din care izvoraste viata cea vesnica, Samarineanca se gandeste la galeata si la fundul fantanii, la patriarhul Iacob, la fiii si la dobitoacele lui. Deci iarasi gandire omeneasca la lucrurile firesti, nicidecum la cele du- hovnicesti si ceresti. Asemanarea dumnezeiescului Har cu apa o face Mantuitorul plecand, desigur, de la insemnatatea ce o are apa pe pamant si in viata omului. Sub forma de ploaie, apa inmoaie si rodeste pamantul, adapa si hraneste plantele si animalele. Sub forma de zapada, apa acopera iarna semanaturile si le fereste de inghet. Sub forma de gheata, in vremea gerului, apa ocroteste si fereste pestii raurilor de moarte. Sub forma de vapori, apa ne ajuta sa respiram, sa ne curatim plamanii si astfel sa viem. Nu putem trai intr-un aer cu desavarsire uscat. Apa raurilor si a marilor ne ajuta sa calatorim, de la un tarm la celalalt. Apa ne spala de murdarii, apa ne potoleste setea, apa ne racoreste, apa ne hraneste. Noi fara de apa nu putem trai, cum nu putem trai nici fara de vant. Tot asa nu putem trai fara de sfantul Har, cu deosebirea ca apa ne curata si ne asigura viata trupului, iar sfantul Har ne curata sufletul si ne asigura fericirea in viata cea vesnica. Dupa cum apa ne racoreste si ne hraneste, ne potoleste setea si ne spala de toate murdariile, tot astfel si dumnezeiescul Har ne potoleste setea dupa fericire si ne spala sufletul de pacate; ne hraneste, ne racoreste si ne intareste in calatoria spre patria Cerului, spre Dumnezeu. 6
  7. 7. In Apocalipsa se spune ca raul apei vietii, limpede cum e clestarul, izvoraste din tronul lui Dumnezeu si al Mielului, iar de o parte si de alta a raului creste pomul vietii, din care gusta fericiti, slujitorii lui Dumnezeu (Apoc. 22:1-3). Izvorul Harului e tronul lui Dumnezeu (Evr. 4, 16). Cum apa raurilor curge din izvor, tot asa «apa vietii», sfantul Har, curge din coasta Mielului, ca sa ne spele de orice pacat (1 In. 1:7). „Prin Sfantul Duh, izvorasc izvoarele darului, care adapa toata faptura spre rodire de viata“ (Antifon glas 4). Iisus Hristos ne cheama fara incetare, ca sa ne roureze, sa ne adape, sa ne spele si sa ne sfinteasca prin sfantul si dumnezeiescul har: «De inseteaza cineva - graieste Domnul – sa vina la Mine si sa bea. Din pantecele celui ce crede in Mine, rauri de apa vie vor curge, precum a zis Scriptura» (In. 4:14; 7.37-38). «Şi Duhul si Mireasa (Biserica) zic: Vino. Şi cel ce aude sa zica: Vino. Şi cel insetat sa vina. Cui ii este voia: sa ia in dar apa vietii» (Apoc. 22:17). PAINEA COPIILOR Calatorind Iisus prin partile Tirului si ale Sidonului, o femeie hananeanca L-a intampinat, strigand: Miluieste-ma, Doamne, fiul lui David, fiica mea cumplit se chinuieste de diavolul. Iar El nu i-a raspuns ei niciun cuvant. Şi apropiindu-se ucenicii Lui, Il rugau zicand: Slobozeste-o pe ea, ca striga in urma noastra. Iar El raspunzand a zis: Nu sunt trimis decat numai la oile cele pierdute ale casei lui Israil. Şi ea apropiindu-se I s-a inchinat si a zis: Doamne, ajuta- mi! Raspuns-a Iisus: Nu se cuvine a lua painea copiilor si a o arunca la caini. Iar ea a zis: Adevarat, Doamne, dar si cainii mananca din faramiturile ce cad de la masa stapanilor. Atunci, raspunzand lisus, a zis ei: O, femeie, mare este credinta ta! Fie tie precum voiesti. Şi s-a vindecat fiica ei din ceasul acela. (Mt. 15:21-28; Marcu 7:24-30) In partile oraselor Tir si Sidon, din Siria, locuitorii erau pagani. Copiii sunt israelitii, fata de care paganii erau socotiti straini si rai, ca niste „caini”. Iisus Hristos nu crede asa ceva, ci 7
  8. 8. pune la incercare taria credintei femeii pagane. «Painea copiilor» e harul mantuitor. Cum painea este pentru toti oamenii, asa e si harul pentru toate neamurile. Nimeni nu poate trai fara de paine; nici fara de har nu poate nimeni sa se mantuiasca. «Toti au pacatuit» (Rom. 5:12), toti trebuie sa se mantuiasca. Asa vrea Dumnezeu, «ca toti oamenii sa se mantuiasca si la cunostinta adevarului sa vina» (1 Tim. 2:3-4). Harul este universal, adica pentru toti oamenii si pentru toate neamurile, din toate veacurile si locurile. Toti trebuie sa se boteze si sa se miruiasca cu pecetea Sfantului Duh, daca vor sa intre in imparatia lui Dumnezeu (In. 3.5); toti trebuie sa se pocaiasca si sa primeasca harul iertarii si al dezlegarii, daca vor sa se mantuiasca din catusele pacatului si din osanda mortii (Mt. 18:18; In. 20:23; FA. 2:38). Toti sunt chemati sa guste din painea harului in Sfintele Taine, fara de care nu este viata duhovniceasca si fericire vesnica. Minunata si binecuvantata este asadar lucrarea sfantului Har. Ea se aseamana cu lucrarea pe care o indeplinesc vantul, apa, focul si painea. Harul Domnului invioreaza sufletul, cum vantul improspateaza aerul; harul spala sufletul de pacate, cum apa spala murdaria hainelor si a mainilor; harul arde neghina patimilor, cum focul arde spinii gradinilor; harul hraneste viata duhovniceasca, intocmai cum painea hraneste viata noastra trupeasca. Harul Domnului trezeste in om constiinta pacatoseniei, intocmai cum vantul trezeste pe omul ce doarme in nestire; harul potoleste setea sufletului dupa sfintenie, intocmai cum apa astampara setea trupului; harul lumineaza si incalzeste inima crestinului, intocmai cum ne lumineaza si ne incalzeste lumina soarelui; harul vindeca bolile sufletesti si trupesti si ne satura dorul dupa mantuire, intocmai cum painea ne satura foamea si ne face cu putinta viata. Painea da putere trupului, painea harului da putere sufletului. «Iar la toti cati l-au primit si cred in numele Lui (Hristos), le-a dat putere, ca sa se faca fiii lui Dumnezeu» (In. 1:12). Harul face din oameni copiii lui Dumnezeu, la fel cum altoiul nobil face din pomul paduret pom roditor si folositor. 8
  9. 9. Sfantul Har e painea copiilor lui Dumnezeu, hrana bunilor crestini, puterea care ne pregateste mantuirea si viata vesnica. Biserica si cele sapte Taine sunt lucrarile Sfantului Duh. Oricine ia parte la rugaciunile Bisericii si se impartaseste din tainele ei, mai ales la Sf. Liturghie, simte cat de binefacatoare este puterea dumnezeiescului Har. Cand ne rugam si cand ne impartasim cu Sfintele Taine, inima noastra tremura si fata ni se lumineaza. In clipele acelea sfinte harul lucreaza in sufletul nostru: ne curateste de pacate, ne linisteste cugetul, ne inalta sufletul si ne face sa ne simtim asa de mangaiati. De aceea orice crestin, cand iese din Sf. Biserica, se simte mai bun, mai curat sufleteste si mai impacat cu Dumnezeu si cu oamenii. Nu uita, crestine, sa te impartasesti cat mai des cu dumnezeiescul Har in Sfintele Taine si dupa ce te-ai impartasit, multumeste din toata inima lui Dumnezeu, asa dupa cum dupa fiecare mancare esti dator sa-I multumesti, rugandu-te smerit si impacat: „Binecuvantat este Dumnezeu, Cel ce ne miluieste si ne hraneste din darurile Sale cele bogate, cu al Sau har si cu a Sa iubire de oameni totdeauna, acum fi pururea si in vecii vecilor”. FOCUL DUHULUI SFANT Lucrarea sfantului si dumnezeiescului Har se mai aseamana cu lucrarea focului. In foc se lamureste aurul, in focul suferintei se curateste sufletul. In vechime, chiar si in Vechiul Testament (Lev. 6:9), focul ardea fara incetare pe toate altarele, ca cea mai scumpa jertfa. Focul inspira profetii (Is. 6:1-7) si face din pescari Apostoli (FA. 2:1-4). Focul iubirii inflacareaza inima, focul inroseste carbunele; focul inmoaie fierul, ca sa-l putem modela cum vrem; focul misca toate masinile si astfel a devenit izvorul civilizatiei si al progresului. Nu ne mai putem inchipui viata si cultura omenirii fara de ajutorul binefacator al focului. Mantuitorul Hristos pune focul la temelia lucrarii sale mantuitoare. Foc am venit sa arunc pe pamant, si cat as vrea sa fie acum aprins! (Lc. 12:49). 9
  10. 10. Focul despre care vorbeste aici Mantuitorul este harul ceresc al Sfantului Duh. Acest foc, al Duhului Sfant, a fost fagaduit Apostolilor de catre Mantuitorul in cuvantarea pe care a rostit-o la Cina cea de Taina. Atunci a zis: «Eu voi ruga pe Tatal si alt Mangaietor va va da, ca sa ramana cu voi in veac: Duhul adevarului, pe care lumea nu-l poate primi, pentru ca nu-l vede, nici nu-l cunoaste, iar voi il cunoasteti, caci cu voi este si in voi va fi… Iar Mangaietorul, Duhul cel Sfant, pe care-L va trimite Tatal in numele Meu, Acela va va invata toate si va va aduce aminte de toate cate v-am spus» (In. 14:16-17,26). Fagaduinta aceasta, s-a implinit la cincizeci de zile dupa inviere, cand Duhul Sfant S-a coborat peste Apostoli in chipul limbilor de foc (FA. 2:1-4). Primind focul Duhului Sfant, Apostolii se insufletesc si vestesc pana la moarte invierea si Evanghelia Domnului. Focul Duhului Sfant face din pescari si din pacatosi oameni noi (Ef. 2:15), oameni duhovnicesti (1 Cor. 3:1), care traiesc in dreptate si in sfintenia adevarului (Ef. 4:22- 24). Fiecare crestin primeste focul Duhului Sfant, in taina Sf. Mir. Atunci se pune pe sufletul lui pecetea darului Duhului Sfant (Ef. 1:13; 4:30), atunci primim cu totii arvuna Duhului in inimile noastre (2 Cor. 1:21-22; 5:5). Mare taina!… Sfanta si duhovniceasca lucrare!… Acesta este botezul cu foc (Mt. 3:11), menit sa arda buruienile pacatelor din suflete, sa tina mereu treaza constiinta, inima curata si vesnic aprinsa iubirea de Dumnezeu si de oameni. Carul de foc a inaltat pe Ilie la cer; focul Duhului Sfant ne sfinteste si astfel ne pregateste sufletele pentru inaltarea la cer. Exista un foc al iadului si un foc al cerului. Focul iadului e chinul pacatosilor; focul cerului e mantuirea dreptilor. Focul iadului e osanda, focul cerului e fericire negraita. Focul iadului e durere, focul cerului e bucurie si pace fara de sfarsit, in Duhul Sfant. Fiecare crestin, dupa ce a primit pecetea si arvuna Duhului Sfant in inima e dator sa lucreze astfel, incat sa nu-l intristeze, ci sa-l tina aprins si rodnic, pana la moarte, intocmai ca Sfintii Apostpli. Prin credinta, prin rugaciune, prin iubire, prin urmarea Evangheliei si primirea Sfintelor Taine, dumnezeiescul foc arde cu flacara tot mai mare pe vatra inimii noastre. Nu-l lasa – crestine – sa se stinga! Adu-ti mereu aminte de cuvintele din Apocalipsa, adresate caldiceilor: «Ştiu faptele tale; ca nu esti nici rece, nici fierbinte. O, de ai fi rece sau fierhinte! Astfel, fiindca esti caldicel – nici fierbinte, nici rece - am sa te vars din gura Mea» (Apoc. 3:13-16). Intr-un singur caz vei fi mantuit: cand esti cald, cand arde pe altarul inimii tale focul Duhului Sfant, cand esti crestin, aprins de iubire catre Dumnezeu si catre oameni. Fii crestin cald si roaga-te neincetat, cu foc: 10
  11. 11. „Imparate ceresc, Mangaietorule, Duhul adevarului, care pretutindenea esti si toate le plinesti, vistierul bunatatilor si datatorule de viata, vino si te salasluiete intru noi si ne curateste pe noi de toata spurcaciunea si mantuieste, Bunule, sufletele noastre”. (din: Preot Ilarion V. Felea, Pildele Mantuitorului, Fundatia Justin Parvu, 2014) 11
  12. 12. PARINTELE ILARION FELEA – sfantul marturisitor care a pornit din temnita de la Aiud spre Taborul Vesniciei 12
  13. 13. Viaţa părintelui Ilarion Felea Mărturisitorul Părintele Ilarion Felea este destul de puţin cunoscut în vremea noastră. El a fost un propovăduitor al Evangheliei foarte apreciat, atât de popor cât şi de intelectualitate, la jumătatea secolului trecut. Profesor la Academia Teologică din Arad, părintele a scris multe lucrări teologice, cea mai importantă fiind Spre Tabor, lucrare pe care părintele Justin Pârvu o consideră „cea mai bună operă a Ortodoxiei româneşti de până acum. Părintele Ilarion Felea este un adevărat geniu liturgic al teologiei ortodoxe, al Bisericii Ortodoxe. (…) Opera Spre Tabor este a doua, după acest tezaur al Ortodoxiei care se cheamă Filocalia, fiind o desăvârşită tâlcuire a Filocaliei” . Despre înalta sa trăire duhovnicească, părintele Stăniloae a mărturisit: „Părintele Ilarion Felea m-a depăşit”. Chiar dacă textul care urmează nu reuşeşte să ofere o imagine completă a personalităţii părintelui Ilarion, îl oferim cititorilor, nădăjduind ca, în viitorul apropiat, când jurnalul părintelui Ilarion va vedea lumina tiparului să putem înţelege mai multe despre acest smerit mărturisitor al lui Hristos, mort în temniţele Aiudului, care acum se bucură cu toţi sfinţii mucenici în Împărăţia Cerurilor. Preotul profesor Ilarion Virgil Felea, autorul acestui valoros volum, s-a născut la 21 martie 1903 în comuna Valea Bradului, judeţul Hunedoara, unde tatăl său era preot. A urmat şcoala primară în comuna natală (1910-1914), iar cursurile liceale la Liceul „Avram Iancu” din Brad (1914-1920) şi la Liceul „Moise Nicoară” din Arad (1920-1922), unde şi-a luat bacalaureatul. Între anii 1922-1926, a studiat teologia la Academia „Andreiană” din Sibiu, unde şi-a luat diploma de capacitate preoţească, la 22 iunie 1926. În anul şcolar 1926-1927 a funcţionat ca profesor suplinitor la Liceul „Avram Iancu” din Brad. La 29 iulie 1927, a fost hirotonit preot în cadrul Arhiepiscopiei Sibiului, de la 6 august, acelaşi an, slujind ca preot paroh la Valea Bradului până la 30 august 1930, când a trecut în Eparhia Aradului, obţinând prin concurs parohia Arad-Şega. Între anii 1927-1929, a urmat şi absolvit cursurile Facultăţii de Litere şi Filosofie din Cluj. În parohia Arad-Şega, desprinsă de curând din parohia Arad – Centru, tânărul şi entuziastul preot a moştenit o biserică nouă, ridicată în roşu, o modestă casă parohială, o „Casă culturală”, fostă şcoală confesională, ce se cereau renovate şi extinse, şi o populaţie alcătuită în majoritate din români ortodocşi, cei mai mulţi fiind meseriaşi şi muncitori la fabricile „Astra” şi UTA, din apropiere. Cu dârzenia sa de mare luptător şi jertfitor pentru Biserică şi Neam, cu zelul său misionar, slujitor evlavios la altar şi păstor de vocaţie, 13
  14. 14. „care îşi pune sufletul pentru oile sale” (Ioan 10, 11), „fără de prihană…, veghetor înţelept, cuviincios, iubitor de străini, destoinic să înveţe pe alţii…, neagonisitor de câştig urât, ci blând, paşnic, neiubitor de argint, binechivernisind casa lui…” (I Timotei 3, 2-4), îmbinând fericit altarul şi amvonul bisericii cu catedra şcolii şi cu activitatea intensă de la Casa culturală, izbuteşte să câştige, în scurtă vreme, inimile şi interesul credincioşilor. În decursul celor nouă ani de slujire şi păstorire în această parohie, n-a renunţat nici la strădaniile sale de cunoaştere şi adâncire teologică, nici la harul scrisului, în care a debutat încă din anul 1924, la Revista Teologică din Sibiu, pe când era student. La 20 decembrie 1932, şi-a luat licenţa la Facultatea de Teologie din Bucureşti, cu subiectul „Mântuirea după concepţia ortodoxă, catolică, protestantă şi sectantă”, iar la 30 octombrie 1939, doctoratul în Teologie cu valoroasa teză „Pocăinţa, studiu de documentare teologică şi psihologică”, publicată în „Seria Teologică”. Tot în acest timp, a colaborat la următoarele reviste şi ziare: Revista Teologică şi Telegraful Român din Sibiu, Biserica şi Şcoala, Apărarea Naţională, Aradul, Graniţa, din Arad, Renaşterea din Cluj, Viaţa ilustrată din Sibiu-Cluj, Zărandul din Brad, Lumina satelor, Oastea Domnului din Sibiu, şi a scos de sub tipar studii teologice şi lucrări de popularizare: „Convertirea creştină”, tipărită în Seria Teologică Sibiu 1935; „Critica ereziei baptiste”, tot în Seria Teologică, Sibiu 1937; „Dumnezeu şi sufletul în poezia română contemporană”, în colecţia „Cărţile vieţii” din Cluj, 1937; „Beţia din punct de vedere religios, ştiinţific şi social”, în Biblioteca creştinului ortodox Arad, 1931; „Icoane alese din viaţa Ortodoxiei”, tot în Biblioteca creştinului ortodox Arad, 1935 şi „Drumul crucii” (în colaborare), Arad, 1937. În anul universitar 1937-38, a funcţionat ca profesor suplinitor la Academia Teologică din Cluj, iar de la 1 ianuarie 1939, a fost numit preot la parohia Arad-Centru, unde a funcţionat până la 30 septembrie 1942, fiind reintegrat la aceeaşi parohie la data de 1 iulie 1952, activând până la 25 septembrie 1958, când a fost ridicat de Securitate. La 1 octombrie 1938, a fost numit profesor la Catedra de dogmatică şi apologetică de la Academia Teologică din Arad, unde a funcţionat până în 1948, deţinând un anumit timp şi funcţia de Rector. A predat cu competenţă şi aleasă dăruire, studenţilor din anul III şi IV, Teologia dogmatică, Teologia morală, Ascetica şi mistica şi Omiletica practică. La 1 iunie 1939, i s-a încredinţat şi redactarea revistei „Biserica şi Şcoala”, căreia i-a purtat de grijă până în anul 1945, şi mai apoi, la 1 august 1943 până în 1945, „Calea mântuirii”, foaie religioasă pentru popor. În paginile lor publică o seamă de articole de teologie şi viaţă bisericească, informaţii şi recenzii despre cărţi şi reviste. Perioada în care a slujit ca preot la parohia Arad-Centru şi totodată redactor la revistele „Biserica şi Şcoala” şi „Calea mântuirii”, de asemenea, ca profesor la Academia Teologică din Arad, poate fi considerată cea mai prodigioasă din activitatea preotului profesor Ilarion V. Felea. A continuat colaborarea la „Revista Teologică” din Sibiu până în anul 1943, a mai colaborat la revista „Duh şi Adevăr”, la reviste oficiale ale Mitropoliei Banatului şi la alte reviste şi ziare din Arad, a rostit şi publicat o seamă de conferinţe religioase şi de cultură. 14
  15. 15. Totdeauna bine documentat, aducea precizări, sensibiliza inimi şi minţi îndoielnice sau rezervate, îndreptându-le şi aducându-le în albia Bisericii, statornicind la cunoaştere şi mărturisire a lui Hristos. Prin predicile şi meditaţiile sale rostite de la amvonul Catedralei şi în alte biserici, totdeauna bine pregătite şi de actualitate, a atras spre rugăciune şi Biserică un număr însemnat de intelectuali, care veneau să-l asculte şi cu care întreţinea legături spirituale cât mai apropiate. Îndrăzneţ şi pătrunzător, cuvântul preotului Ilarion V. Felea, rostit cu glas de tunet şi cu duh de profet, dezbărat de orice dulcegărie şi repeţire, în care se simţea obişnuinţa dascălului de a vorbi, aducea lumina şi determina transformări lăuntrice. Au văzut lumina tiparului în acest timp: „Teologie şi preoţie”, în Anuarul Academiei Teologice din Arad pe anul 1938/1939; „Paisie şi paisianismul”, în colecţia „Cărţile Vieţii”, – Cluj 1940; „Catehism creştin ortodox”, Arad, 1955, tipărit în patru ediţii; „Sfintele Taine”, în Biblioteca „Veniţi la Hristos”, Sibiu, 1946; „Mântuirea”, în Biblioteca „Calea Mântuirii”, Arad, 1947. A redactat Calendarul eparhial (Îndrumătorul tipiconal) pe anii 1948, 1952, 1956 şi a tipărit un „Antologhion” pentru preoţi, cântăreţi şi pentru folosul acestora şi al altor credincioşi, ca îndreptar de cântare bisericească. Culmea cea mai înaltă a acestor tipărituri o atinge însă preotul profesor Ilarion V. Felea prin ciclul de cărţi de predici, conferinţe şi meditaţii religioase, în care a încercat şi a izbutit a defini esenţa, doctrina şi apologia creştinismului, răspunzând, în acelaşi timp, unei întrebări potrivite oricărui volum, ce va apărea la vremea lui şi cu voia cea sfântă a lui Dumnezeu: „Ce este creştinismul?”, din care au văzut lumina tiparului: „Duhul Adevărului”, de conţinut dogmatic, apărută cu binecuvântarea Episcopului Andrei Magieru în Editura Episcopiei Ortodoxe Române a Aradului, editată la Arad în 1942, ediţia a II-a tot la Arad, în 1943, premiată de Academia Română, amândouă ediţiile bucurându-se de o largă răspândire în rândul preoţimii şi al credincioşilor, material folosit ca îndreptar în predicile de pe amvoanele bisericilor şi nu o dată, în lipsa unui preot la altar, citite de cântăreţul stranei la slujba Utreniei, drept hrană sporitoare în credinţă, în viaţa creştină, alături de sau în locul tradiţionalei Cazanii. Tot cu binecuvântarea P.S. Părinte Episcop Andrei al Aradului şi a Veneratului Consiliu Eparhial, a văzut lumina tiparului Religia Iubirii, de cuprins apologetic, apărută la aceeaşi editură, la Arad, în 1946. În viaţa preotului Ilarion V. Felea, ca şi în a noastră, a tuturor, au intervenit apoi anii Joii Pătimirilor, datorate dictaturii materialist-ateiste, în decursul cărora a fost pusă la grea încercare viaţa şi existenţa sa ca om. La data de 3 martie 1945, a fost ridicat împreună cu o seamă de oameni de cultură şi de trăire religioasă şi deţinut în lagărul de la Caracal, până în iulie 1945. În dimineaţa Bobotezei, 6 ianuarie 1949, după ce 15
  16. 16. a terminat cu sfinţirea caselor, a fost ridicat şi dus într-o pivniţă insalubră şi înghesuită, anchetat, deţinut o vreme singur într-o celulă de la capătul etajului II, rezervată pe seama aşa- numiţilor deţinuţi politici. A fost transferat apoi la Penitenciarul din Timişoara, iar la 28 octombrie 1949, a fost judecat şi condamnat la un an închisoare corecţională pentru „omisiunea denunţării”, trecând şi prin celulele vechi ale Aiudului, de unde a fost eliberat la data de 5 ianuarie 1950. După eliberare, a lucrat la Biblioteca Sfintei Episcopii, apoi, la data de 1 iulie 1952, a fost reintegrat ca preot la parohia Arad-Centru (Catedrală) din Arad, unde activează până la data arestării. La data de 25 septembrie 1958, a fost ridicat şi dus la Ministerul de Interne (Uranus) din Bucureşti, şi supus unei foarte severe şi nedrepte anchete, transportat la Cluj, judecat în secret şi, pe baza unor mărturii nejustificate, împreună cu alţi şase preoţi din Arad, condamnat, la data de 14 martie 1959, de Tribunalul Militar Cluj la 20 de ani de muncă silnică şi 8 ani degradare civică, pentru infracţiunea de „uneltire contra ordinei sociale” şi 20 de ani de temniţă grea pentru „activitate intensă contra clasei muncitoare şi mişcării revoluţionare”. Detenţia a făcut-o la Penitenciarul din Gherla, apoi la cel din Aiud, unde a încetat din viaţă la 18 septembrie 1961. Înmormântat fără cruce şi fără a i se cunoaşte locul unde odihnesc rămăşiţele pământeşti, preotul profesor Ilarion V. Felea s-a încununat, prin moartea sa, cu aureola de martir pentru Biserică şi Neam, aşa cum odinioară au făcut-o strămoşii săi, moţii, de unde a provenit. A izbutit să lase în urma sa o seamă de cărţi şi studii de mare valoare teologică şi culturală, pe care le-a tipărit când era în viaţă, precum şi o serie de studii, meditaţii, predici şi conferinţe de o înaltă spiritualitate creştină, cuprinse în şase volume în manuscris, salvate cu voia lui Dumnezeu de la distrugere şi păstrate cu mare devoţiune şi cu ferma convingere că şi acestea vor ajunge să vadă lumina tiparului, spre slava lui Dumnezeu şi vrednica cinstire a celui ce le-a scris tocmai în vremea când i se pregăteau lanţurile care l-au pogorât prea devreme într-o groapă comună, unde trupul său chinuit îşi doarme somnul de veci în aşteptarea Învierii. Autor: Pr. Tudor Demian – “Din temniţe spre sinaxare“, Editura Egumenița, Galați, 2008 16
  17. 17. *** O imagine imposibil de uitat vreodată atât cât trăiesc Îmi este greu să încep a scrie o mărturie personală despre “unchiu Ilarie”, aşa cum l-am “botezat” împreună cu sora mea la numai câţiva ani de existenţă. Era unchiul mamei dinspre mama ei, bunica noastră născută în Tara Moţilor acolo unde a văzut lumina zilei şi cel care avea să devină Preot Prof. Dr. Ilarion Felea. S-a născut într-o familie de moţi în care tatăl a fost preot. Moţii au ceva aparte în structura lor, nu este doar impresia sau părerea mea. Vorbeşte întreaga istorie. Din Țara Zarandului cum mai este cunoscută, Țara Moților au iesit la iveala oameni cu o mare dârzenie , cu un curaj deosebit și dragoste pentru neamul lor cel asuprit. Cred că orice român din oricare parte a țării cunoaste numele răsunatoare din istoria noastra vitregă: Horea, Cloșca, Crișan și, ceva mai târziu în timp, Avram Iancu – Crăișorul Munților – toți bărbați vajnici și viteji, care nu au pregetat a lupta cu temuții austro-ungari până la sacrificiul suprem. Pe drept cuvânt ei sunt cinstiti ca adevărați eroi ai întregului neam românesc întocmai ca Sfântul Voievod Ștefan cel Mare. La Vata de Sus care se află doar la câțiva kilometri de Tebea, unde se află mormântul și monumentul marelui Avram Iancu precum și gorunul lui Horea. În aceeași țară a Zarandului, a văzut lumina zilei cel care avea să devină încă din viața Sfântul Ardealului, este vorba de marele și dăruitul duhovnic al românilor Părintele Arsenie Boca. Am fost născută în Bucureşti deci foarte departe de Arad. Totuși, la o vârstă fragedă, în câteva rânduri, am petrecut săptămâni întregi în casa unchiului Ilarie şi a “tuşii Valeria” , în Arad. Casa lor nu era departe de vechea Catedrală Ortodoxă din oraş. Acolo slujea Sfânta Liturghie Părintele Ilarion Felea şi ţinea predicile minunate la care se adunau studenţimea şi intelectualii oraşului de nu încăpeau în biserică, în paralel cu activitatea pe care o depunea din tot sufletul la Facultatea de Teologie din oraş, unde a fost numit decan în cele din urmă. Nu doresc să repet nimic din cele ce au scris alții în legătură cu biografia şi activitatea Preotului Ilarion Felea de-a lungul timpului însă dorinţa mea este aceea de a readuce la viaţă portretul acestui om deosebit, dăruit de Dumnezeu, care a ales să devină păstor de suflete 17
  18. 18. omeneşti din dragoste mare pentru Domnul nostru Iisus Hristos, în care calitate sfântă şi-a împlinit până în ultima clipă a vieţii sale menirea ce i-a fost acordată. Prin urmare, voi reda aici ceea ce a reținut memoria mea, începând de la 5 ani şi până la 7 ani, când unchiul nostru a fost întemniţat ultima oară ca să nu se mai întoarcă vreodată viu printre noi. Sufletul lui însă a fost alături de noi toţi cei dragi lui. L-am simţit mereu. O imagine clară în mintea mea îmi arată una din camerele casei din Arad. Era spre seară şi unchiu Ilarie revenise ac asă după o îndelungă activitate acolo unde i-a fost necesară prezenţa. Îmi amintesc şi acum lumina veiozei aprinse căci era timpul de mers la culcare pentru noi, copiii. Îl şi văd, îi simt prezenţa caldă alături, aud cuvintele liniştitoare care aveau darul întotdeauna de a ne aduce un somn profund, plin de pace. Ne învăța cu drag cum să ne rugăm însă ne spunea în fraze lesne de înţeles pentru mintea noastră de copii, de ce este necesar şi bine ca să ne rugăm, Cui adresăm rugămintea şi ce urmare va avea ruga noastră. De la dânsul am primit primele lecţii catehetice fără ca să realizăm că ne învaţă ceva, totul apărând ca o realitate deosebit de frumoasă care ne înconjura cu dragoste şi lumină multă. Cu vocea lui blândă, în tonuri baritonale, ne istorisea lucruri despre credință, pe care aveam mult mai târziu să le regăsec citind Sfintele Scripturi cu de la mine voinţă. Ceea ce doresc să subliniez în spusele mele este că unchiul nostru, care în perioada aceea era mult atacat şi lovit de cei invidioşi care făcuseră pactul cu vrăjmaşul, nu lăsa absolut nimic să tulbure sufletele noastre de copii, rolul lui fiind de a ne pune pe calea dreaptă. El doar asta vedea şi doar asta făcea. A fost un om dăruit de Dumnezeu cu o mare credinţă şi cu iubire pentru cei din jur, cu grija de a educa pe toţi cei tineri (printre alte acuze aceasta a fost una principală: că nu înceta a predica tineretului despre Hristos) în credinţa noastră ortodoxă moştenită din străbuni, singurul mod de a duce la mântuire. În acest fel el a reuşit să ne modeleze sufletele şi inimile într-un mod cu adevărat binecuvântat încât nu am mai părăsit calea Domnului arătată de el în viaţa noastră care abia începea, 18
  19. 19. vreodată de atunci şi până astăzi. Acesta este adevărul. Rugăciuni multe, prezenta la sfintele liturghii în timpuri grele, mersul la mănăstiri cu părinţii au făcut parte din copilăria şi tinereţea mea şi a surorii mele mereu. În acele timpuri era o mare și plăcută surpriză pentru măicuțele si călugării care ne ofereau găzduire să ne audă numind fără greș pe sfinții din icoanele ce împodobeau camerele de ospeție. Ceea ce îmi vine foarte greu să scriu acum, este legat de procesul său ultim care a dus la întemniţarea sa pe timp de 20 de ani. Port în suflet durerea acelei zile când unchiu Ilarie a venit la Bucureşti unde locuiam ca să vorbească cu noi, familia mea şi să ne vadă, poate, pentru ultima oară. El a nădăjduit mereu spre bine, dar a respectat Voia Domnului. Nu s- a plâns, nu a făcut compromisuri, nu a cedat sub nici o formă. Îmi amintesc ziua în care a sosit, avea câte o cărticică de rugăciuni pentru copii, pentru sora mea şi pentru mine. Acea cărticică o am la mine şi acum, la mii de mile distanţă de ţară, nu am lăsat-o de lângă mine nicidecum căci pentru mine era ”sfântă” , dăruită de unchiu Ilarie, martirul şi eroul familiei noastre. Dumnezeu să-l odihnească cu drepţii! Cred, ştiu de fapt, că sufletul lui este cu Dumnezeu. Autor: Cristia David, născută Niculiu *** ”Cu iubirea și cu dragostea și viperele le îmblânzești” Cu părintele Felea am stat la Aiud. El o fost și protopop, o fost și profesor de teologie la Arad. Și lucra în fabrică la fierărie. A făcut aprindere de plămâni și n-o vrut să-l bage la infirmerie. Și a făcut în picioare, lucrând în fabrică, aprindere la plămâni. Și s-o vindecat. El ce lucra? Ducea căruțele. Noi acolo puneam, făceam care din lemn, căruțe din lemn pentru armată. Noi le vopseam. Ăia de la forjă făceau ălea pentru rafturi de lemn, și tot ce era metalic. Și io am lucrat la forjă. Și eram în curte când părintele Felea avea o echipă cu care trăgea căruțele, muta căruțele pentru îmbarcare. Și între ăia avea foarte, foarte mulți turnători. El era foarte, foarte urmărit. Și am auzit că o zis: - De ăștia nu poți vorbi când ai vrea să vorbești, asta am auzit-o eu când o spus-o el. Zice: - Cu iubirea și cu dragostea și viperele le îmblânzești. 19
  20. 20. Apăi ăștia, teologii de la Arad la care le-o fost profesor… așa frumos vorbeau despre Felea, ș-apoi el o fost condamnat la vreo 15 ani, da în ’59 pe urmă l-o condamnat pe viață pe Felea. Și el o murit la închisoare, părintele Felea. (Fragment de interviu luat lui Octavian Gherman - Aiudule, Aiudule, Editura Renașterea, Cluj-Napoca, 2011, pag. 111, ediție îngrijită de Dragoș Ursu și Ioana Ursu) SURSA: Blogul Fericiti cei prigoniti (cu multe multumiri administratorilor) *** Ziarul Lumina (2011): 50 de ani de la mutarea la Domnul a teologului- martir : Ilarion V. Felea, comemorat în satul natal, de Niţu Bogdan Gabriel La jumătate de veac de la trecerea în veşnicie a părintelui Ilarion V. Felea, săptămâna trecută, în mijlocul comunităţii în care a văzut pentru prima oară lumina zilei, în satul Valea Bradului, s-a aflat Preasfinţitul Gurie, Episcopul Devei şi Hunedoarei, care, în fruntea unui sobor de preoţi şi diaconi, a (de)săvârşit slujba de pomenire începută în urmă cu 50 de ani de către deţinuţii politici din închisoarea comunistă de la Aiud. Cu această ocazie, a fost evocată personalitatea preotului profesor Ilarion Virgil Felea, născut la 21 martie 1903, în satul Valea Bradului, din judeţul Hunedoara, unde tatăl său era preot şi unde, între anii 1927 şi 1930, el însuşi a slujit ca preot. Preasfinţitul Episcop Gurie al Devei şi Hunedoarei le-a vorbit credincioşilor prezenţi despre luarea crucii şi urmarea lui Hristos ca imagine a sacrificiului întruchipat exemplar de părintele Felea. În cele trei decenii de vrednică slujire a Bisericii, preotul- martir a izbutit să lase în urmă o seamă de cărţi şi studii de mare valoare teologică şi culturală, pe care le-a tipărit când era în viaţă, precum şi o serie de studii, meditaţii, predici şi conferinţe de o înaltă spiritualitate creştină, pe care le-a scris tocmai în vremea când i se 20
  21. 21. pregăteau lanţurile care l-au pogorât prea devreme într-o groapă comună şi care au văzut lumina tiparului post-mortem. În data de 25 septembrie 1958, preotul profesor Ilarion V. Felea a fost ridicat de la Catedrala Arad-Centru, dus la Ministerul de Interne (Uranus) din Bucureşti şi supus unei foarte severe şi nedrepte anchete, transportat la Cluj, judecat în secret şi, pe baza unor mărturii false, împreună cu alţi şase preoţi din Arad, condamnat, la data de 14 martie 1959, de Tribunalul Militar Cluj, la 20 de ani de muncă silnică şi opt ani degradare civică, pentru infracţiunea de “uneltire contra ordinei sociale” şi 20 de ani de temniţă grea pentru “activitate intensă contra clasei muncitoare şi mişcării revoluţionare”. Detenţia a făcut-o la Penitenciarul din Gherla, apoi la cel din Aiud, unde a încetat din viaţă la 18 septembrie 1961. Înmormântat fără cruce şi fără a i se cunoaşte locul unde i se odihnesc rămăşiţele pământeşti, preotul profesor Ilarion V. Felea s-a încununat, prin moartea sa, cu aureola de martir pentru Biserică şi neam, aşa cum odinioară au făcut-o strămoşii săi, moţii, din mijlocul cărora a venit. Iată un fragment – publicat în “Telegraful român”, nr. 31-34/ 1994, p. 4 – din mărturia preotului Ioan Bardaş, fost deţinut politic la închisoarea din Aiud: “Era prin anii 1960-1961, în celularul din Aiud. Într-o zi se anunţă, prin formele de mass- media din puşcărie, morse la perete şi calorifer: “A murit părintele Ilarion Felea!” (…) În Aiud erau feţe înalte din alte confesiuni, dar nimeni nu avea popularitatea părintelui Stăniloae, a ieromonahului Anania şi a părintelui Ilarion Felea, toţi fiind în Aiud la ora aceea. Când moare cineva afară, vin toţi cei dragi şi-l petrec după toată rânduiala creştinească. Pe părintele Felea l-am petrecut cu sufletele, noi, “fraţii şi rudeniile lui” de idealuri şi suferinţă. N-a fost bătrân, dar a murit pentru că nu i s-a dat asistenţă medicală, aşa “se planifica” în puşcăriile comuniste. Oamenii, respectiv noi, deţinuţii, am urmărit mersul bolnavului până a închis ochii. Aflând vestea mutării sale la Domnul, am stat de veghe două seri, până l-au dus la groapă la “Trei plopi”, cimitirul deţinuţilor politici. A doua seară au şi dat alarmă cei de jos de lângă morgă, unde era trupul părintelui: “Acuma îl duce la groapă pe părintele Felea!”. Într-adevăr, se auzea o căruţă, o droşcă braşoveană, trasă de un cal, cu doi gardieni pe capră ducându-i sicriul. Erau trei porţi până la poarta principală şi în liniştea nopţii se auzea mersul carului. Noi stăteam sub pătură, era după ora 10:00, ora stingerii, nu ne mişcam. Acuma începea “prohodul”. Toţi cei 5.000 de prizonieri politici din Aiud, asistaţi de cei 400 de preoţi ortodocşi, se rugau după rânduială: “Cu sfinţii odihneşte, Doamne, sufletul adormitului robului tău Ilarion preotul, unde nu este durere, nici întristare, nici suspin, ci viaţă fără de sfârşit”. Acestea le rosteau toţi, chiar dacă în celulă nu era preot; dacă era şi preot, se făcea o rânduială mai dezvoltată, tot sub pătură. Cei de jos ne comunicau că s-a ajuns la poarta principală, unde se petrecea scena cea mai sinistră: venea ofiţerul de serviciu cu o bară ascuţită din fier şi o înfingea în inima celui răposat, să se convingă “stăpânirea” de 21
  22. 22. moartea omului. Ce scenă sinistră şi lugubră, demnă de Evul Mediu, însă ea se petrecea în evul modern, în era comunistă! Carul funebru se ducea la “Trei plopi”, la cap se punea celui răposat un stâlp din lemn pe care se bătea o tinichea cu numărul matricol din dosarul deţinutului. După codurile comuniste, atât mai rămânea din viaţa omului. Când se încheia “prohodul” cu cuvântul “Amin!” – se mai auzeau morsele la perete şi calorifer: “Dumnezeu să-l ierte, în veci să fie pomenirea lui!”.“ 22
  23. 23. File de sfintenie romaneasca ne(re)cunoscuta (V): PARINTELE ILARION FELEA – DE LA TABORUL RUGACIUNII LA MARTURISIREA DESPRE ANTIHRIST Preotul Ilarion Felea, teologul marturisitor Absolvent al Academiei Teologice din Sibiu si al Facultatii de Teologie a Universitatii Bucuresti, unde isi sustine doctoratul cu teza: “Pocainta. Studiu de documentare teologica si psihologica”, profesor si rector al Academiei Teologice din Arad, misionar neintrecut prin cuvantul rostit de la amvon, Parintele Ilarion Felea este un alt mare necunoscut marturisitor al Bisericii noastre, pe care a slujit-o cu ravna prin cuvant si mai apoi cu insasi viata sa, fiind unul din cei care si-au lasat trupul de mucenic in “antimisul neamului romanesc”, Aiudul. Vina pentru care Parintele Felea a fost condamnat la 20 de ani de temnita rea o aflam de la parintele Tudor Demian, care ne relateaza principala acuza adusa in proces: “Ai stiut ca in 23
  24. 24. 1948 Biserica a fost desprinsa de Stat, si totusi ai continuat sa faci religie cu tineretul in biserica”… In inchisoare Parintele Felea a fost, alaturi de Parintele Dumitru Staniloae, o flacara arzanda a rugaciunii, hranind pe multi patimitori cu cuvantul lui Dumnezeu cel datator de viata, slujind ori de cate ori se putea Sfanta Liturghie pentru cei aflati in intuneric si in umbra mortii. Parintele Ioan Sabau ne-a lasat marturia plina de smerenie a Parintelui Staniloae care, cucerindu-se de evlavia si trairea Parintelui Felea, i-a spus: “Parintele Ilarion Felea m-a depasit”. Si Insusi Domnul l-a iubit si l-a chemat la El, imbracat in slava si mantie de micenic, caci pe 18 septembrie 1961, in urma chinurilor indurate, Parintele Ilarion a urcat din Biserica luptatoare din Aiud in cea triumfatoare din ceruri. A lasat ca mostenire spirituala o adanca opera teoogica, care, in mare parte s-a publicat in ultimii ani in volumele “Spre Tabor”. “Lacrimile spun in graiul lor tainic cat de mult iubim virtutea si cat de mult uram pacatul. Pamantul isi are izvoarele, omul lacrimile. Pentru pamant, izvoarele sunt puteri de viata si de rodire; pentru om lacrimile sunt izvoare de inviorare si inviere duhovniceasca, de ispasire si sfintire, de mangaiere si fericire cereasca. Pacatul ne desparte de Dumnezeu si ne spurca; rugaciunea ne spala, ne sfinteste, ne deschide din nou calea spre lumina si iubirea lui Dumnezeu. Cine inainteaza in rugaciune, se apropie de Dumnezeu. In rugaciune ne apropiem de Dumnezeu si Dumnezeu de noi. Rugaciunea e scara spre cer si cheia minunata prin care se deschide raiul. Omul care sta mult timp in mijlocul florilor, se parfumeaza de mirosul lor. Asa si omul care petrece mult timp in rugaciune, isi parfumeaza sufletul cu insusirile vietii divine. Rugaciunea umple inima de frumusete si de iubire, de pace si de bucurie, de sfintenie si de toate virtutile dumnezeiesti. De aceea, pe buna dreptate, a fost numita sarbatoarea bucuriei. Cine traieste o viata de rugaciune neincetata, de trezvie si de smerenie, poate praznui in fiecare zi si in fiecare ceas, in inima, in chip tainic, o sarbatoare de bucurie”. (Pr. Ilarion Felea, Spre Tabor) * 24
  25. 25. Istoricul dr. GEORGE ENACHE: Moarte cumplită, mormânt fără cruce “Pentru că părintelui Felea nu i s-a găsit nimic, a fost acuzat că în perioada cât a fost redactorul revistei “Biserica şi şcoala” a publicat mai multe articole cu conţinut “legionar”, anticomunist şi antisovietic. În cele din urmă, prin sentinţa nr. 347/14.03.1959 a Tribunalului Militar Cluj, Ilarion Felea a fost găsit vinovat de “crimă de uneltire contra ordinii sociale” şi “crimă de activitate intensă împotriva clasei muncitoare şi mişcării revoluţionare”, fiind condamnat la 20 de ani muncă silnică pentru prima acuzaţie şi 20 de ani detenţie grea pentru a doua acuzaţie. Închis iniţial la Gherla, în februarie 1960 a fost transferat la Aiud. Aici părintele Felea moare la 18 septembrie 1961, din cauza unui cancer galopant la colon, combinat cu insuficienţă cardio-respiratorie. Documentele medicale arată că se ştia foarte bine starea gravă de sănătate a părintelui, însă nu s-a făcut nimic. În certificatul de deces se pretinde că, în ziua morţii, când pacientul era în ultima fază, Ilarion Felea a fost supus unei operaţii de urgenţă, sucombând în timpul acesteia. Din păcate, există numeroase mărturii care arată că adesea aceste certificate erau contrafăcute, deci e foarte posibil ca operaţia să nu fi existat. Părintele Felea a fost îngropat în cimitirul deţinuţilor din Aiud, încă o victimă alături de multele care au pierit în lagărele comuniste”. * 25
  26. 26. Preotul Ioan Bărdaş: O INMORMANTARE LA AIUD “(…) În Aiud erau feţe înalte din alte confesiuni, dar nimeni nu avea popularitatea părintelui Staniloae, a ieromonahului Anania şi a părintelui Ilarion Felea, toţi fiind în Aiud la ora aceea. Când moare cineva afară, vin toţi cei dragi şi-l petrec după toată rânduiala creştineasca. Pe părintele Felea l-am petrecut cu sufletele, noi, „fraţii şi rudeniile lui” de idealuri şi suferinţă. N-a fost bătrân, dar a murit pentru că nu i s-a dat asistenţă medicală, aşa „se planifica” în puşcăriile comuniste. Oamenii, respectiv noi deţinuţii, am urmărit mersul bolnavului până a închis ochii. Aflând vestea mutării sale la Domnul, am stat de veghe două seri, până l-au dus la groapă la Trei plopi, cimitirul deţinuţilor politici. A doua seară, au şi dat alarma cei de jos de lângă morgă, unde era mortul: «Acum îl duce la groapă pe părintele Felea!». Într-adevăr, se auzea o căruţă, o droşcă braşoveană, trasă de un cal, cu doi gardieni pe capră, ducând sicriul. Erau trei porţi până la poarta principală şi în liniştea nopţii se auzea mersul carului. Noi stăteam sub pătură, era după ora 10:00, ora stingerii, nu ne mişcam. Acum începea prohodul. Toţi cei 5.000 de prizonieri politici din Aiud, asistaţi de cei 400 de preoţi ortodocşi, se rugau după rânduială: «Cu sfinţii odihneşte, Doamne, sufletul adormitului robului tău, Ilarion preotul, unde nu este durere, nici întristare, nici suspin, ci viaţă fără de sfârşit». Acestea le rosteau toţi, chiar dacă în celulă nu era preot: dacă era preot se făcea o rânduială mai dezvoltată, tot sub pătură. Cei de jos ne comunicau că s-a ajuns la poarta principală, unde se petrecea scena cea mai sinistră: venea ofiţerul de serviciu cu o bară ascuţită de fier şi o înfigea în inima mortului, să se convingă «stăpânirea» de moartea omului. Ce scenă sinistră şi lugubră, demnă de Evul Mediu, şi ea se petrecea în Evul Modern, în era comunistă! Carul funebru se ducea la Trei plopi, la cap i se punea un stâlp de lemn, pe care se bătea o tinichea cu numărul matricol din dosarul deţinutului. După codurile comuniste, atâta mai rămânea din viaţa omului. Când se încheia prohodul cu cuvântul Amin, se mai auzeau morsele la perete şi la calorifer: «Dumnezeu să-l ierte, în veci să fie pomenirea lui!»”. (“O înmormântare la Aiud”, din volumul “Din temniţe spre sinaxare”, Ed. Egumeniţa 2008). (surse: 26
  27. 27. “Fericiti cei prigoniti – martiri ai temnitelor romanesti”, Editura Bonifaciu, 2008 Dr. George Enache in Ziarul Lumina: De la Arad, prin Aiud, spre veşnicie Daniela Cirlea-Sontica in “Jurnalul national“: Petrecut cu Morse si rugaciuni sub patura) *** Parintele Ilarion Felea: CINE ESTE ANTIHRIST? “Cine sunt antihristii, cine este Antihrist si ce este lucrarea antihristica, taina faradelegii care se lucreaza in lume inainte de aratarea lui Antihrist? Antihristii, despre care aminteste mai intai Sfantul Evanghelist Ioan, sunt fortele anticrestine si uneltele raului; sunt contrarii lui Dumnezeu, potrivnicii Tatalui, Fiului si Duhului Sfant; sunt prigonitorii crestinilor, ateii – oamenii lui Antihrist si dusmanii lui Hristos, vrajmasii neimpacati ai Crucii, ai Evangheliei si ai Bisericii. De aceea, in istoria Bisericii toti prigonitorii crestinilor si toti marii vrajmasi ai Bisericii au fost numiti antihristi. Asa au fost numiti Irod si Nero, Diocletian, Iulian Apostatul si Mahomed, toti imparatii, sultanii, regii si tiranii sangerosi care au prigonit pe crestini. Tot in grupul antihristilor, Sfantul Ioan Evanghelistul numara si ereticii, „care dintre noi au iesit” (1 In. 2:19), „duhurile inselatoare” (1 Tim.4:1), razvratitii care ataca unitatea de credinta a Bisericii, proorocii si apostolii mincinosi, pseudo-hristosii, pseudo-proorocii si pseudo-apostolii. Asa au fost numiti Simon Magul, Cerint si Nicolae din vremea apostolilor, din Asia si Macedonia, Nestorie si altii pana in ziua de astazi. Acestia sunt antihristii: toate acele persoane razvratite, potrivnice, dusmane lui Hristos, fie ca sunt stapanitori care prigonesc pe crestini, fie ca sunt eretici care ataca invatatura cea dreapta a crestinilor. Si mii si altii pun piedici crestinismului, si unii si altii sustin lupta impotriva fiilor lui Dumnezeu; si unii si altii reprezinta duhul lui antihrist, puterea intunericului si a raului care se razvrateste impotriva luminii, a binelui si adevarului. Toti acestia sunt slugile si premergatorii lui Antihrist. Dupa invatatura crestina, Antihrist este o persoana istorica, o unealta a Satanei, o fiinta demonica, un Mesia fals, un tiran care se va socoti si numi pe sine Dumnezeu. Unii spun ca Antihrist ar fi mesia iudeilor (el insusi iudeu). De aceea, el va aparea 27
  28. 28. «in templul din Ierusalim si de acolo va determina lepadarea de credinta, apostazia, celor ce nu au primit iubirea adevarului, ca sa se mantuiasca»(2 Tes. 2:10). Iisus Hristos numeste pe Antihrist «uraciunea pustiirii»(Mt. 24:15, cf Dan. 9: 27). Apostolul Pavel il numeste pe Antihrist «omul faradelegii, fiul pierzarii, potrivnicul care se inalta mai presus de tot ce este Dumnezeu sau e facut pentru inchinare, asa incat sa se aseze el in Biserica lui Dumnezeu si pe sine sa se dea drept Dumnezeu» (2 Tes. 2:3-4). «In zilele cele de apoi – spune „Invatatura celor 12 apostoli” (cap. 16) – se vor inmulti apostolii mincinosi si amagitorii si se vor preface oile in lupi, si dragostea in ura.Caci sporind nelegiuirea se vor uri unii pe altii si se vor prigoni si se vor trada si atunci se va arata amagitorul lumii (Antihrist) ca si cum ar fi Fiul lui Dumnezeu». Dupa Sfintii Parinti, Ioan Gura de Aur, Efrem Sirul, Ippolit, Ioan Damaschin si altii, Antihrist se va naste dintr-o femeie desfranata, spurcata, va creste in ascuns, va lua stapanirea cu puterea satanei prin inselare, prin minciuni si minuni false si va prigoni Biserica trei ani si jumatate, cat a tinut si lucrarea Mantuitorului. In cifre biblice lucrarea lui Antihrist va tine 42 de luni sau 1260 de zile, care ne dau acelasi timp: trei ani si jumatate (cf. Dan. 7:25; Apoc. 11:2; 12:14; 13:5). In Apocalipsa, Antihrist este numit cand fiara, cand balaur, cand Babilon (cap. 11-20). Numarul lui, numar de om, este 666 (Apoc. 13:18). Ce insemneaza acest numar, nimeni nu poate preciza. Incercari de lamurire s-au facut nenumarate dar asupra lui nu s-a putut spune ultimul cuvant. Avand in vedere ca textele Apocalipsei sunt cele mai greu de talcuit, Biserica nu stie si nu spune mai mult decat stiu si spun apostolii Ioan si Pavel si de aceea nu a dat in lamurirea lor nicio hotarare. Le lasa si le pastreaza pe toate sub un acoperamant de taina. Opera lui Antihrist va fi persecutia, inselarea si apostazia cea mai mare. Mana lui va semana neghina in grau, va picura venin in miere. Stiinta lui va fi minciuna, forta lui va fi tirania; in loc de prieteni va avea robi; in loc sa fie pastor va fi un stapan crud care va slavi diavolii, va persecuta sfintii si va profana Biserica. Cei ce vor crede in minciunile lui si se vor inchina fiarei, deci lui Antihrist, vor primi semnul ei pe frunte sau pe mana (Apoc. 14: 9). Pentru crestini exista pecetea lui Hristos, sigiliul darului Duhului Sfant in semnul crucii; pentru inchinatorii lui Antihrist inca va fi un semn care numai atunci se va cunoaste. Ceea ce putem sti este ca in lupta cu Antihrist, Mielul va iesi biruitor. Iisus Hristos Domnul va nimici pe Antihrist cu duhul gurii Sale si il va pierde cu aratarea venirii Sale (2 Tes. 2: 8). Aratarea lui Antihrist si lucrarea lui va premerge venirii a doua a Mantuitorului. „Vine Antihrist, vine si Hristos dupa el” (Sf. Ciprian). Aratarea lui Hristos va fi caderea si moartea lui Antihrist, ultima moarte, dupa care va urma invierea mortilor. Biruinta va fi a lui Hristos. Binele si Adevarul vor infrunta si vor invinge puterea raului si a intunericului. Acestea sunt pe scurt raspunsurile invataturii crestine, ale Dogmaticei Ortodoxe despre Antihrist, despre antihristi si despre lucrarea antihristica, iubiti si binecuvantati crestini. Istoria intreaga nu este altceva decat o infruntare si o lupta a binelui cu raul, a pacatului pustiitor cu virtutea mantuitoare, a luminii cu intunericul, a adevarului cu minciuna, a vietii cu moartea, a lui Hristos cu slugile lui Antihrist. Exista in lume un spirit care neaga, un duh rau care se impotriveste lui Dumnezeu, „o uraciune a pustiirii” 28
  29. 29. (Mt. 24:15), „o taina a faradelegii” (2 Tes. 2:7) care lucreaza intre oameni cu puterea satanei. Aceasta e lucrarea antihristica, amagitoare, inselatoare, mincinoasa; e lucrarea antihristilor, satanica, distrugatoare, infernala. Ea tine pana la sfarsitul veacurilor, pana la venirea a doua. Acum, puterea si lucrarea aceasta e legata, e „oprita” de puterea si lucrarea Bisericii lui Hristos, de puterea si de lucrarea harului Duhului Sfant. La sfarsitul veacurilor puterea antihristica se va dezlantui cu toata salbaticia ei prin aratarea lui Antihrist, pentru a fi nimicita cu totul. In ciocnirea cea din urma, binele va infrange raul, Hristos va nimici pe Antihrist, – cel din urma prigonitor al crestinilor si cel mai mare dusman al lui Iisus Hristos, – si astfel se va implini voia lui Dumnezeu care este mantuirea si fericirea vesnica a lumii intregi, in si prin Iisus Hristos Domnul si Mantuitorul nostru. Acestea stiindu-le despre antihristi si despre Antihrist, despre aratarea si lucrarea lor potrivnica Evangheliei si Bisericii lui Hristos, dusmana crestinilor si sfintilor, sa ne intarim si mai mult credinta in Dumnezeu, viata in Hristos, dragostea fata de Evanghelia si Biserica Lui, precum si privegherea in rugaciune si rabdarea in suferinte. Antihristii sunt mai slabi, crestinii sunt mai tari. Dupa cum Hristos va birui pe Antihrist, asa si crestinii vor birui pe antihristi. Puterea adevarului crestin este neinvinsa. Biruitorii fiarei si invataceii Mielului vor primi nume noi inscrise in cartea vietii si haine albe in templul cerului (cf. Apoc. 2-3). Si se vor bucura cu Dumnezeu, in vecii vecilor. Amin”. (Preot Ilarion V. Felea, Spre Tabor, Vol. IV: Desavarsirea, Editura Crigarux) 29

