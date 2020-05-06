Successfully reported this slideshow.
Our time capsule has objects that have always been used in the traditional households.
This is a table cloth named “ștergar” and it was used to embellish table settings or baskets on special occasions.
Every household had special ceramic plates which were used for dining. This plate in particular is Horezu ceramic, which i...
One of the most important holidays in Romania is Easter. People usually prepare Easter eggs by decorating them with special wax or beads.
One of the most important holidays in Romania is Easter. People usually prepare Easter eggs by decorating them with specia...
The Romanian kitchen items were made of wood. Talented craftsmen carved wood to make utensils like this spoon.
Another example of a wooden utensil is this chopping board.
People also used to weave different objects to decorate their houses.
Women crafted jewelry in order to wear them on special occasions like christenings, weddings and dance festivals.
The Romanian people have always been very religious. Every household has religious objects that are kept with great care.
The traditional wear of the Romanian women his also represented by this head kerchief. Married women would wear this all t...
This is “traista”, a traditional shoulder bag worn by women.
This is the Romanian time capsule. We hope you enjoyed it!
Romanian time capsule
Erasmus+ Project "Diversity Makes Union"
Romanian Time Capsule

