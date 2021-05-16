Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5 myths about nutrition .
Myth number 1:Vitamin C can keep you from catching a cold • Research has shown that vitamin C generally does not ward off ...
Myth number 2:Raw carrots are more nutritious than cooked • Antioxidants may be enhanced when some vegetables are cooked. ...
Myth number 3:Those with diabetes have to give up sweets In moderation, an occasional sweet treat is fine. The key is to m...
Myth number 4:Spicy food gives you an ulcer • Spices don’t trigger ulcers. We now know that a specific type of bacteria, H...
Myth number 5:Frozen and canned fruits and veggies are less nutritious than fresh ones • It is said that fresh fruits and ...
Thank you for your attention Created by Tiana
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Food
18 views
May. 16, 2021

5 myths about nutrition

myths about nutrition

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

5 myths about nutrition

  1. 1. 5 myths about nutrition .
  2. 2. Myth number 1:Vitamin C can keep you from catching a cold • Research has shown that vitamin C generally does not ward off colds, but it may be helpful in people who participate in extreme physical exercise.
  3. 3. Myth number 2:Raw carrots are more nutritious than cooked • Antioxidants may be enhanced when some vegetables are cooked. • But, according to some research, boiling carrots are richer in antioxidants, therefore they increase their nutritional value.
  4. 4. Myth number 3:Those with diabetes have to give up sweets In moderation, an occasional sweet treat is fine. The key is to maintain healthy blood glucose levels .
  5. 5. Myth number 4:Spicy food gives you an ulcer • Spices don’t trigger ulcers. We now know that a specific type of bacteria, Helicobacter pylori, causes almost all ulcers, except those triggered by certain medications, like aspirin. What spices can do is exacerbate those problems, which may cause people to mistakenly believe that spices cause ulcers.
  6. 6. Myth number 5:Frozen and canned fruits and veggies are less nutritious than fresh ones • It is said that fresh fruits and vegetables are more nutritious than the frozen and canned ones. However, the foods you find in the produce section have often had a long journey, often spending days or even weeks in transit from the farm or orchard. During shipping and storage, natural enzymes are released in fresh fruit and vegetables that cause them to lose nutrients. By contrast, food processors quick- freeze fresh-picked produce, which preserves much of its vitamin and mineral content.
  7. 7. Thank you for your attention Created by Tiana

×