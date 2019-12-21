Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
La Identidad digital o “Identidad 2.0” Asignatura: Competencias digitales Alumno: Miguel Ángel Soberanis Cepeda #43 Grado:...
Introducción  En esta presentación daremos a conocer que es la identidad digital, ya que como vimos en anteriores meses, ...
¿Identidad Digital?  La identidad digital es lo que somos para otros en la Red o, mejor dicho, lo que la Red dice que som...
Características de la identidad digital  Es social. Se construye navegando por las redes sociales a partir del reconocimi...
ELEMENTOS QUE CONFORMAN LA IDENTIDAD DIGITAL  Ese rastro que conforma la identidad digital está formado por una serie de ...
¿Cómo tener una buena identidad digital?  Creación responsable de perfiles en las redes sociales. Pensar qué datos se van...
La privacidad  Hasta ahora nos hemos concentrado en la identidad digital que de forma activa proyectan los adolescentes s...
Identidad digital vs. identidad real  La identidad 2.0 no tiene por qué corresponderse obligatoriamente con la identidad ...
La importancia de educar en el uso responsable  Internet y particularmente las redes sociales son plataformas interactiva...
Riesgos Por ejemplo, una firma que no gestiona lo que se dice de su marca puede verse muy afectada y entrar en una espiral...
La identidad digital en las redes sociales  Las lagunas sobre la identidad digital son utilizadas a menudo por personas q...
Conclusión Finalmente esta presentación nos servirá de mucha ayuda ya que conocimos mas a fondo sobre la identidad digital...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ada#5 bloque#3 miguel soberanis

17 views

Published on

ada#5

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ada#5 bloque#3 miguel soberanis

  1. 1. La Identidad digital o “Identidad 2.0” Asignatura: Competencias digitales Alumno: Miguel Ángel Soberanis Cepeda #43 Grado: 3° Grupo: “A”
  2. 2. Introducción  En esta presentación daremos a conocer que es la identidad digital, ya que como vimos en anteriores meses, esto se relaciona con la ciudadanía digital, esto quiere decir que el internet tiene un gran papel en esto, pero al igual nuestros datos personales entran en juego. Por eso es importante saber que es.
  3. 3. ¿Identidad Digital?  La identidad digital es lo que somos para otros en la Red o, mejor dicho, lo que la Red dice que somos a los demás. No está definida a priori y se va conformando con nuestra participación, directa o inferida, en las diferentes comunidades y servicios de Internet. Las omisiones, al igual que las acciones, constituyen también parte de nuestra identidad por lo que dejamos de hacer. Los datos, por supuesto, nos identifican. También las imágenes, su contexto y el lugar donde estén accesibles proporcionan nuestro perfil online.
  4. 4. Características de la identidad digital  Es social. Se construye navegando por las redes sociales a partir del reconocimiento de los demás sin ni siquiera llegar a comprobar si esa identidad es real o no.  Es subjetiva. Depende de cómo los demás perciban a esa persona a través de las informaciones que genera.  Es valiosa. A veces personas y empresas navegan por las redes sociales para investigar la identidad digital de un candidato y tomar decisiones sobre él/ella. Es indirecta. No permite conocer a la persona directamente sino las referencias publicadas de esa persona
  5. 5. ELEMENTOS QUE CONFORMAN LA IDENTIDAD DIGITAL  Ese rastro que conforma la identidad digital está formado por una serie de impactos de distinta procedencia. Algunos de ellos son los siguientes:  Perfiles personales. Redes sociales generales (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Myspace…) y profesionales (Xing, Viadeo, LinkedIn…) y portales de búsqueda de empleo.  Comentarios. En foros, blogs, portales de información, redes sociales, Youtube….  Contenidos digitales. Fotos en redes sociales (como la chica del vídeo), videos en Vimeo, presentaciones en Slideshare o documentos publicados en webs, una web personal, un blog…  Contactos. Nuestros amigos, contactos profesionales, seguidores y a quienes seguimos…  Las direcciones de correo electrónico.
  6. 6. ¿Cómo tener una buena identidad digital?  Creación responsable de perfiles en las redes sociales. Pensar qué datos se van a a publicar en ese perfil y en ocasiones diferenciar entre perfil personal y perfil laboral/académico.  Configuración adecuada de la seguridad y privacidad. Definir de forma correcta las opciones de privacidad del perfil en las redes sociales. Pensar si el contenido a subir es apropiado para difundir en público o sólo en el círculo de amistades. Cuando se manejan ordenadores públicos cerrar sesión al terminar para evitar accesos de otras personas a mi cuenta.
  7. 7. La privacidad  Hasta ahora nos hemos concentrado en la identidad digital que de forma activa proyectan los adolescentes sobre ellos mismos, pero en las redes sociales el control sobre la propia información ya no depende de ellos, sino que son también los demás quienes pueden proporcionar fotografías, comentarios o referencias de cualquier tipo, convirtiendo la privacidad en un derecho individual que requiere de la complicidad de la responsabilidad colectiva. Dicho de otro modo, preservar la privacidad depende en una pequeña parte de uno mismo, en buena medida de los vínculos con quienes convivimos en la red y a nivel macro depende de que socialmente pongamos límites a la innovación irresponsable.
  8. 8. Identidad digital vs. identidad real  La identidad 2.0 no tiene por qué corresponderse obligatoriamente con la identidad real de un individuo o corporación, pero sí afecta a su reputación y a la imagen que los demás usuarios se construyen sobre él.  Confiar en el enlace entre una identidad real y una identidad digital requiere en primer lugar que alguien lo valide o, en otras palabras, demuestre que un usuario es quien dice ser. Una vez establecido, el uso de una identidad digital implica algún tipo de autenticación, una manera de demostrar que es una persona realmente cuando se utiliza conexiones digitales como Internet.
  9. 9. La importancia de educar en el uso responsable  Internet y particularmente las redes sociales son plataformas interactivas donde los adolescentes vierten una gran cantidad de información sobre ellos mismos de forma poco dirigida y reflexiva. Los cuatro primeros factores explican cómo el entorno en línea tiene un efecto multiplicador sobre situaciones que existían previamente. La gran diferencia, y posiblemente el aprendizaje más urgente, es que Internet y las compañías que hay detrás de las redes sociales constituyen un registro perenne y permanente, con un negocio basado en la monetización de los datos personales de los usuarios. Los riesgos para la privacidad en el uso de Internet y las redes sociales son poco tangibles y quedan invisibilizados.
  10. 10. Riesgos Por ejemplo, una firma que no gestiona lo que se dice de su marca puede verse muy afectada y entrar en una espiral de malos entendidos, perturbando al trabajo de muchos años por el poder y la influencia de según qué comentarios. Muchas empresas sufren cierta impotencia, ya que por primera vez en la historia no pueden controlar todo lo que se dice de ellas en la red. En la identidad 2.0, usar una identidad todo el tiempo puede llevar a la corrosión de la privacidad. Especialmente en los siguientes casos:  Cuando los usuarios no escogen una identidad suficientemente segura.  Cuando acciones no relacionadas son enlazadas con el propósito de predecir o controlar el comportamiento de un usuario.
  11. 11. La identidad digital en las redes sociales  Las lagunas sobre la identidad digital son utilizadas a menudo por personas que pretenden desprestigiar a un personaje o marca con información malintencionada publicada en las redes sociales. Esa es la tarea de los denominados 'trolls' de Internet. Se trata de usuarios difíciles de identificar porque suelen usar uno o varios perfiles falsos para intentar crear una crisis de reputación a una compañía o en ocasiones solo con el fin de incomodar.  Los trolls no solo se dedican a boicotear a otros desde el anonimato, sino que en ocasiones suplantan la identidad digital de un usuario para darle mayor credibilidad a sus publicaciones.
  12. 12. Conclusión Finalmente esta presentación nos servirá de mucha ayuda ya que conocimos mas a fondo sobre la identidad digital, muchas de las veces confían en cosas desconocidas, por eso en esta presentación se busco dar soluciones o mejores tips para tener una mejor seguridad digital.

×