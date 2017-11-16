Este proyecto está dirigido a la consecución de una mejor calidad de vida para las personas, las familias y la comunidad, ...
Este desafío exige modelos de atención en Salud Pública acordes a las nuevas demandas y necesidades, que incorporen estrat...
La leptospirosis es la zoonosis de más amplia distribución mundial. Afecta a animales domésticos, silvestres y accidentalm...
El cuadro clínico de la enfermedad es muy variable. Por lo general se presentan síntomas y signos que son muy comunes a ot...
Es necesario incrementar la conciencia y el conocimiento de la leptospirosis en el país como un problema de salud pública,...
Esta investigación se basó en el área IV de salud pública, en la cual hay una población de 602,087 a la fecha. La cual aba...
Actividades de prevención y control en la comunidad - Educación sanitaria en la comunidad con el fin de evitar la exposici...
Orientacion y Prevención de la Leptopirosis
Orientacion y Prevención de la Leptopirosis
Orientacion y Prevención de la Leptopirosis
Orientacion y Prevención de la Leptopirosis
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Orientacion y Prevención de la Leptopirosis

14 views

Published on

Esta es una presentacion para el cuidado y prevencion de la Leptopirosis.

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
14
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Orientacion y Prevención de la Leptopirosis

  1. 1. Este proyecto está dirigido a la consecución de una mejor calidad de vida para las personas, las familias y la comunidad, con énfasis en la anticipación de los problemas y por consiguiente basados en la promoción de la salud y prevención de las enfermedades.
  2. 2. Este desafío exige modelos de atención en Salud Pública acordes a las nuevas demandas y necesidades, que incorporen estrategias y acciones definidas, estandarizadas que se lograran con la aplicación a nivel nacional de esta guía y protocolo, conllevando al diagnóstico oportuno tratamiento adecuado y disminución de la mortalidad en el país.
  3. 3. La leptospirosis es la zoonosis de más amplia distribución mundial. Afecta a animales domésticos, silvestres y accidentalmente al hombre. Es causada por una espiroqueta, perteneciente al género Leptospira,
  4. 4. El cuadro clínico de la enfermedad es muy variable. Por lo general se presentan síntomas y signos que son muy comunes a otras enfermedades y que tienden a confundir el diagnóstico, de ahí la importancia de realizar el mismo bajo un enfoque integrador
  5. 5. Es necesario incrementar la conciencia y el conocimiento de la leptospirosis en el país como un problema de salud pública, en este sentido el Ministerio de Salud Pública con la colaboración de la Organización Panamericana de la Salud y un grupo de profesionales especializados en las áreas de la salud humana y animal
  6. 6. Esta investigación se basó en el área IV de salud pública, en la cual hay una población de 602,087 a la fecha. La cual abarca los sectores populares de el distrito nacional, tal como es, villa consuelo, gualey, los guandules, entre otros… En el año 2015 hubieron 34 casos de leptopirosis confirmado, y 7 muertes, mientras que en el 2016 hubieron 30 casos y con 3 muertes. Lo que quiere decir que los casos han ido reduciendo
  7. 7. Actividades de prevención y control en la comunidad - Educación sanitaria en la comunidad con el fin de evitar la exposición a los diferentes factores de riesgo. - Vigilancia activa de síndromes febriles en caso de posibles brotes epidémicos. - Notificación obligatoria a las autoridades de salud de todo caso sospechoso de Leptospirosis. - Cumplimiento estricto de las medidas de higiene tanto laboral como en el hogar.

×