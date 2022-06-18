7 livros de marketing digital.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 18, 2022
Business


7 livros sobre marketing digital para você impulsionar o seu negócio!

Se não nada sobre marketing digital essa é a chance que precisas para ter um bom negócio


7 livros sobre marketing digital para você impulsionar o seu negócio!

Se não nada sobre marketing digital essa é a chance que precisas para ter um bom negócio

Business

  1. 1. 7 livros sobre marketing digital para você impulsionar o seu negócio! Com o advento de novas tecnologias e popularização da internet, o mundo vive a Era da Informação. Ela transforma, dia após dia, as interações entre consumidores e organizações e impacta diversos setores de negócios, principalmente o marketing. Nesse contexto, o marketing digital surgiu com a proposta de promover o diferencial competitivo entre empresas, por meio da influência no poder decisório de compra, fidelização de clientes, inovação e estratégias eficazes de propagação de serviços e produtos.Essas ferramentas constituem oportunidades e vantagens de negócios online, fazendo uso das mais variadas plataformas virtuais para explorar as vendas no ambiente web. Cabe ressaltar ainda que o marketing digital é de suma importância para a maximização dos lucros e obtenção de melhores resultados. Além disso, ele é peça-chave no alcance dos objetivos organizacionais. Selecionamos 7 livros sobre marketing digital, de fundamental importância para auxiliar os profissionais a exercerem suas atividades em nível de excelência. Então, confere as dicas a seguir: 1. A Bíblia do Marketing Digital – Cláudio Torres Cláudio Torres, renomado consultor e especialista em mídias sociais, traz em sua obra, “A Bíblia do Marketing Digital”, um guia prático de formação em Marketing Digital, baseado em anos de experiências e pesquisas desenvolvidas acerca do assunto. O autor inicia seu livro apresentando um parâmetro geral de evolução da internet, bem como os comportamentos dos consumidores e as ferramentas de busca. A partir daí, descreve os principais conceitos que englobam essa prática, especificando o marketing de conteúdo e viral, o funcionamento do Google, as tendências mundiais em comunicação e publicidade online e o poder das mídias sociais.
  2. 2. Portanto, este é um dos livros de marketing digital obrigatórios, tanto para o público leigo, quanto para os profissionais da área. Basta querer revolucionar seus negócios através da internet e alcançar novos patamares no Marketing! 2. Marketing 4.0 – Philip Kotler, Hermawan Kartajaya e Iwan Setiawan Para aplicar o marketing digital em sua empresa, é necessário compreender a transformação digital, a evolução dos comportamentos de compra e as características da economia digital. Pensando nisso, falaremos um pouco mais sobre o livro “Marketing 4.0”, escrito por Philip Kotler, conhecido como o “pai do Marketing Moderno”, em coautoria com Hermawan Kartajaya e Iwan Setiawan. Nesta obra, o autor discorre a respeito da nova abordagem do Marketing que, em suma, refere-se aos impactos dos avanços tecnológicos nas formas de comunicação entre organizações e consumidores, ocasionando o aprimoramento da jornada de compra do cliente e maior foco no ser humano. Por meio desta leitura, você terá uma visão ampla de como alinhar o marketing com a humanização das interações. A partir desse entendimento, aprenderá a criar um público que acompanhe sua marca.
  3. 3. 3. Obrigado pelo Marketing – Vitor Peçanha Umas das principais estratégias no segmento é o marketing de conteúdo, que utiliza a criação de conteúdos relevantes para garantir visibilidade online, atrair clientes e engajar o público-alvo. E para tratar deste assunto, escolhemos a obra “Obrigado pelo Marketing”, de autoria de Vitor Peçanha, considerado uma das maiores referências nessa área e cofundador da Rock Content. Nela, o autor explica, de forma clara e objetiva, todas as etapas indispensáveis para tirar as estratégias de marketing de conteúdo do papel e executá-las com sucesso, desde a medição de resultados, geração de leads, definição da persona, ferramentas de SEO, até a expansão do negócio em si.
  4. 4. Sem dúvidas, todos os aprendizados disponibilizados no livro vão elevar os resultados da sua empresa no ambiente digital! 4. Master Content Marketing – Pamela Wilson Mais um livro incrível sobre marketing de conteúdo que não poderia faltar na nossa lista, “Master Content Marketing” é um manual completo para iniciantes e profissionais que buscam os melhores insights em criação de conteúdo online. Escrita por Pamela Wilson, fundadora do Big Brand System, esta obra contém o passo a passo para inserir na rotina hábitos que favorecem a criatividade aplicada à produção de conteúdo eficiente. Assim, ao conhecer os ensinamentos do livro, fruto dos trinta anos de experiência da autora, você aprenderá a atrair um público lucrativo para os seus negócios, praticando os sete elementos essenciais do Content Creation. Por fim, descobrirá como realizar o planejamento do seu website e gerenciar conteúdos a partir do inbound marketing. 5. Contágio – Jonah Berger O profissional especializado em marketing digital deve saber criar gatilhos que estimulem os consumidores a pensar nos produtos e na marca da empresa, fazendo com que as mensagens e conteúdos ganhem visibilidade e impactem positivamente
  5. 5. as vendas. Diante disso, a quinta sugestão da nossa lista é o best-seller internacional do The New York Times, “Contágio”, no qual o especialista em influência e marketing, Jonah Berger, revela a ciência por trás das ideias, comportamentos e serviços que se tornam virais. Em resumo, o autor fornece um conjunto de seis técnicas independentes que, combinadas, são capazes difundir os conteúdos com maior velocidade no mercado. Essas táticas de viralização vão causar boas impressões e envolver ainda mais o seu público nos canais digitais. Por isso, a leitura da obra, somada a de outros livros, é altamente recomendada para as diversas áreas de atuação no marketing digital! 6. Dotcom Secrets – Russell Brunson Como dominar o funil de vendas e progredir os negócios na internet? Mais do que isso, como identificar o cliente dos sonhos e oferecê-lo soluções mais personalizadas? Estas e outras inúmeras perguntas sobre o universo do Marketing Digital são respondidas no livro “Dotcom Secrets”, escrito pelo empreendedor em série e cofundador da empresa ClickFunnels, Russell Brunson. A obra apresenta todas as etapas do processo de transição dos canais de marketing offline para online, baseadas na geração de leads, conversões eficazes, tráfego, métodos de vendas e comunicação no meio virtual. Vale frisar que as estratégias ensinadas podem ser adaptadas para qualquer modelo de negócio, e vão te auxiliar a prosperar em setores digitais competitivos.
  6. 6. 7. Hacking Growth – Sean Ellis e Morgan Brown O growth hacking surgiu como uma nova forma de pensar e trabalhar o marketing digital. Trata-se de uma filosofia de crescimento acelerado dos negócios, com base em hipóteses e experimentos de baixo custo. Essa metodologia inovadora foi criada por Sean Ellis, também conhecido como o “pai do growth”, e deu origem ao best-seller “Hacking Growth”, escrito em coautoria com Morgan Brown, notável profissional de marketing. Neste livro, os autores explicam todos os fatores que envolvem o funcionamento dessa poderosa ferramenta. Dentre eles: o ciclo de análises, formação de equipes multidisciplinares, product market fit e o uso dos hacks (aquisição, ativação, retenção e monetização). O mindset do growth hacking não possui fronteiras, portanto esta é uma leitura indispensável para os especialistas em Marketing e Publicidade, empreendedores e até mesmo gestores e líderes que pretendam alavancar os negócios! O marketing digital como uma estratégia inovadora de mercado! O marketing digital é um artifício lucrativo e inovador para as mais diversas empresas que o utilizam. Isso se deve ao fato dessa ferramenta de negócio aumentar a vantagem competitiva do mercado e ser indispensável para o bom relacionamento com o cliente. Percebe-se, então, que essa prática é essencial às estratégias empresariais e deve ser estudada, para fazer com que os negócios cresçam de forma constante. Acreditamos que os livros indicados neste post contribuam para a sua jornada no marketing digital e possam, de fato, impulsionar os resultados da sua empresa!

