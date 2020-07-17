Legislacion ambiental 20% segundo corte

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Miguel Ángel Revilla CI: 27.849.959
  2. 2. Introducción Desarrollo 1.-) Clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS 2.-) Normativa legal del recurso aire 3.-) Aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera 4.-) Qué contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario 5.-) Normas sanitarias de calidad de agua potable Conclusión
  3. 3. En el siguiente trabajo se desarrollan los puntos que tienen que ver con la legislación ambiental, las leyes que cubren tanto la calidad como el manejo y el cuidado de los recursos naturales en la Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela
  4. 4. clasificación de zonas de acuerdo con los rangos de concentraciones de PTS Se determinaron las concentraciones atmosféricas de partículas totales suspendidas (PTS) y las fracciones de Pb, V, Ca, Ni, Fe y Mn asociadas a ellas en una zona adyacente a una planta de fabricación de cemento, se estableció el plausible origen de dichas especies. Se seleccionaron algunos sitios de captación de muestras que pertenecían a la Red-MECA del ICLAM, uno de ellos en el Municipio San Francisco, una zona bajo influencia de fuentes antrópicas, y el otro en Sinamaica, una zona considerada como blanco. Tambien se recolectaron muestras durante las épocas de sequía y lluvia, con ayuda de equipos de alto volumen, que fueron analizadas por gravimetría y espectrofotometría de absorción atómica.
  5. 5. En 91% de las muestras de San Francisco se registraron concentraciones de PTS superiores al valor límite (75µg/m3) de la norma venezolana, mientras que en Sinamaica el 100% estuvo por debajo de este valor. Las concentraciones enriquecidas de Pb, V, y Ni, sus distribuciones de frecuencia y las altas correlaciones entre ellas, son indicativos de una importante contribución de fuentes antrópicas de partículas en San Francisco. El Pb representa la contribución de las emisiones de fuentes móviles. Normativa legal del recurso aire. Se modifica parcialmente el decreto 948 de 1995 que contiene el reglamento de protección y control de la calidad del aire. Por la cual se reglamenta los niveles permisibles de emisión de contaminantes producidos por fuentes móviles terrestres a gasolina o diesel, y se definen los equipos y procedimientos de medición de dichas emisiones y se adoptan otras disposiciones. También se modifica parcialmente el decreto 948 de 1995 que contiene el reglamento de protección y control de la calidad del aire. por la cual se establece la Norma de Calidad del Aire o Nivel de Inmisión, para todo el territorio nacional en condiciones de referencia.
  6. 6. Aspectos considerados para la conservación de la calidad de la atmósfera La contaminación del aire representa un importante riesgo medioambiental para la salud. Mediante la disminución de los niveles de contaminación del aire los países pueden reducir la carga de morbilidad derivada de accidentes cerebrovasculares, cánceres de pulmón y neumopatías crónicas y agudas, entre ellas el asma. Cuanto más bajos sean los niveles de contaminación del aire mejor será la salud cardiovascular y respiratoria de la población, tanto a largo como a corto plazo. Se estima que la contaminación ambiental del aire, tanto en las ciudades como en las zonas rurales, fue causa de 4,2 millones de muertes prematuras en todo el mundo, esta mortalidad se debe a la exposición a partículas pequeñas de 2,5 micrones o menos de diámetro,que causan enfermedades cardiovasculares y respiratorias, y cáncer.
  7. 7. Qué contempla la ley sobre sustancias, materiales y desechos peligrosos y la ley de tierras y desarrollo agrario Artículo 5. Se prohíbe la introducción de desechos patológicos y peligrosos al país, de conformidad con lo establecido en el artículo 9 numerales 4 y 5 de esta Ley. Artículo 6. Se prohíbe la descarga de sustancias, materiales o desechos peligrosos en el suelo, en el subsuelo, en los cuerpos de agua o al aire, en contravención con la reglamentación técnica que regula la materia. Artículo 7. Se prohíben todos los usos, importación y distribución de los productos químicos contaminantes orgánico-persistentes, a excepción del diclorodifeniltricloroetano (DDT), que podrá ser utilizado en forma restringida, y sólo por los organismos oficiales, bajo la supervisión del Ministerio de Salud y Desarrollo Social, y con la aprobación del Ministerio del Ambiente y de los Recursos Naturales, en caso de requerirse para control de epidemias.
  8. 8. Artículo 8. La comercialización de sustancias o materiales peligrosos entre países será regulada de acuerdo a lo establecido en la legislación nacional y en los convenios internacionales que rigen la materia. Normas sanitarias de calidad de agua potable. El objetivo de las “Normas Sanitarias de Calidad de Agua Potable” es establecer los valores máximos de aquellos componentes o características del agua que representan un riesgo para la salud de la comunidad o inconvenientes para la preservación de los sistemas de almacenamiento y distribución del líquido.
  9. 9. La información conseguida respecto a el ámbito legal del ambiente sus leyes y decretos, otorgan un nuevo conocimientos y refuerza las bases obtenidas en el evaluativo anterior, se desarrollo mas a cerca de las leyes y normas del control de los recursos ambientales

