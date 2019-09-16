Successfully reported this slideshow.
Parque Nacional Corcovado

Parque Nacional de Costa Rica_Corcovado
Recursos del Parque Nacional
manejo de los recursos del parque

Published in: Science
Parque Nacional Corcovado

  1. 1. Áreas Silvestres Protegidas: tierra de todos y de nadie. El caso de Corcovado Miguel Perez 9-755-115 Jonathan Rodriguez 9-756-1961 Nicolle Sanjur 9-756-26
  2. 2.  El Sistema Nacional de Áreas de Conservación (SINAC) de Costa Rica gestiona integralmente la conservación y manejo sostenible de la vida silvestre, los recursos forestales, las áreas silvestres protegidas, cuencas hidrográficas y sistemas hídricos, en coordinación con otras instituciones y actores de la sociedad, para el bienestar de las actuales y futuras generaciones.
  3. 3. Parque Nacional Corcovado El parque se localiza en la costa pacífica en la Península de Osa, en la provincia de Puntarenas. Fue establecido por Decreto Ejecutivo # 5357-a del 24 de octubre de 1975. Tiene un área de 42560 hectáreas en la parte terrestre y 3354 en la parte marina. Los bosques húmedos de Corcovado, figuran entre los últimos que mantienen aún ecosistemas del bosque muy húmedo tropical, inalterados en el Pacífico Americano, con lluvias que superan los 5000 mm anuales.
  4. 4. Áreas Silvestres Protegidas: Concorvado  Aprobado a nivel mundial como uno de los sitios de mayor diversidad del planeta.  Ubicado en los cantones de Osa y Golfito  Fue definida por National Geographic mas intensamente biológico del mundo.
  5. 5.  Concorvado alberga en un territorio de 41 mil 800 hectáreas el 3% de la biodiversidad mundial y el 50% de las especies de Costa Rica.
  6. 6. Bosques  La vegetación del parque está constituida principalmente por bosque muy húmedo tropical con los siguientes hábitats. El bosque de montaña, el bosque nuboso, el bosque de llanura, el bosque pantanoso, el yolillal, el pantano herbáceo, el manglar, vegetación de acantilados y la vegetación de la costa. Las especies de flora más características son el nazareno, el poponjoche, el guayabón, el sangregao, el ojoche, el espavel y el cedro macho, entre otros.
  7. 7. Problemas de la Áreas Protegidas.  Muchos de estos problemas son debido a la falta de personal para monitorear el  Falta de equipo.  Entre otras.  Ocasionando el mal funcionamiento de las mismas, y que personas ajenas a los lugares de reserva entren y exploten el lugar.
  8. 8. Concorvado y La Reserva Forestal Golfo Dulce  Concordado como la zona de conservación.  La reserva Forestal Golfo dulce como zona de amortiguamiento.  Entre las dos forman un corredor biológico importante que se comunica con las áreas protegidas de afuera como lo son El Parque nacional Piedras Blancas y El Humedal Térraba Sierpe.
  9. 9. Extracción ilegal de madera  Mas de las 2 terceras partes del territorio del parque nacional corcovado están siendo afectadas por este problema  Bandas organizadas entran al parque, marcan arboles centenarios y los extraen de forma ilegal.  En la reserva golfo dulce también se están dando estas actividades ilícitas que afectan el equilibrio de la zona  El común denominador de estas actividades es la falta de recursos para proteger el área y la falta de guarda parques.
  10. 10. Consecuencias de la extracción ilegal de oro y animales.  En la actualidad un 38% del parque nacional Corcovado a sido explotado por oreros.  Aumento de la contaminación de lo ríos debido a la utilización de mercurio para lavar el oro.}  Introducción de químicos altamente dañinos y contaminantes al suelo  Caza ilegal de animales para la alimentación de los extractores de oro mientras se encuentran en el bosque  Extracción de animales exóticos tales como el jaguar y puerco de monte.  Aumento en la mortandad de peces  Desequilibrio ecológico de especies amenazadas
  11. 11. Falta de guarda parques y recursos.  Para darle un adecuado manejo y conservación a las áreas protegidas hacen falta cerca 900 guarda parques  Las actividades desarrolladas en el estos parques genera el 5% de PIB, pero para efectos de su manejo y conservación solo reciben el 1% del PIB.  Esto trae como consecuencia el extracción ilegal de especies maderables, animales, y también de oro.  Falta de apoyo del estado en persona del ministerio de seguridad pública
  12. 12. Artículo 38 y 39 de la Ley de Biodiversidad. En la ley de biodiversidad se señalan artículos q no se están cumpliendo y que ayudan en la solución de la problemática del parque nacional corcovado. El Artículo 38 señala que:  Para su funcionamiento se utilizaran la totalidad de los ingresos que generen las actividades desarrolladas, tales como tarifas de ingreso o las concesiones de servicios no esenciales.  Los fondos serán administrados mediante un fideicomiso de áreas protegidas  Los fondos generados serán exclusivamente para su protección y desarrollo, en ese orden de prioridad.
  13. 13.  El artículo 39 señala lo siguiente:  Concesiones y contratos autorizase al Consejo Nacional de Áreas de Conservación, para aprobar los contratos y las concesiones de servicios de actividades no esenciales dentro de las áreas silvestres protegidas estatales, excepto el ejercicio de responsabilidades que se otorgan exclusivamente al poder ejecutivo en persona del Ministerio de Ambiente y Energía.  Las concesiones y contratos en ningún caso podrán comprender la autorización del acceso a elementos de la biodiversidad en favor de terceros.  También señala que los servicios y actividades no esenciales serán: los estacionamientos, los servicios sanitarios, la alimentación, construcción de senderos, administración de instalaciones físicas, administración de la visita y otros de defina el Consejo Regional del Área de Conservación.

