MUJERES, CLASES SOCIALES Y MOVILIDAD SOCIAL EN LA COLONIA
Mujeres, clases sociales y movilidad social

  1. 1. MUJERES, CLASES SOCIALES Y MOVILIDAD SOCIAL EN LA COLONIA Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  2. 2. 1. Estructura social en la Colonia Las clases sociales se diferenciaban por su origen y por los medios económicos que disponían. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND
  3. 3. Españoles • El grupo dominante era el formado por los españoles. Esta supremacía se reflejó claramente en los cargos más altos e importantes que ocupaban, como son los de la administración política y eclesiástica. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  4. 4. Criollos • Los criollos que eran descendientes de españoles que han nacido en las colonias. • Por ello, no son considerados totalmente españoles ni tampoco indígenas. • Tenía influencia en el cabildo, en las milicias, la audiencia y la iglesia. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND
  5. 5. Indígenas • Trabajarán en las grandes haciendas y minas a cambio de su manutención por parte del encomendero. • Ejercían un trabajo doméstico para los señores, de la misma manera que lo hacían los esclavos domésticos, pero en una situación de libertad. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  6. 6. Mestizos, Mulatos y Zambos • Este sector de la población no gozaba de los privilegios que pudieran tener los criollos, pe • Los trabajos que desempañaban, principalmente, son de artesanía, mineria Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  7. 7. Esclavos (Negros) • Traídos desde África por los españoles para contrarrestar el descenso demográfico indígena • Facilito la mano de obra Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA
  8. 8. Casta, Estamento y Clase Socia • Casta: Termino que se refiere a la forma en la que el Imperio Español clasificó a las personas según razas y cruzas étnicas , para organizar un sistema social estratificado en sus posesiones de America. Funcionó en los virreinatos y territorios de la corona española. • Estamento: Es un término con origen en el latín stamentum que refiere a un estrato de la sociedad. Una persona nacía y crecía dentro de un estamento sin tener la posibilidad de ascender a otro. • Clase social: forma de estratificación social en la cual un grupo de individuos comparten una característica común que los vincula social o económicamente, sea por su función productiva o por poder adquisitivo o "económico"
  9. 9. La Mujer dentro de la Colonia • El papel de las mujeres blancas de la élite no cambió en este nuevo contexto con respecto al siglo anterior, pero adquirieron protagonismo indias, esclavas y mestizas. • A finales del siglo XVI surgió una proto industria denominada obraje; se trataba de una factoría textil, localizada tanto en el ámbito rural como el urbano, que se nutrió de mano de obra femenina indígena. • las mujeres del pueblo tenían una mayor movilidad que las mujeres de la élite, por la sencilla razón de que sus actividades económicas y la lucha por la existencia así lo exigían. • las mestizas gozaron de una atención más específica y menos paternalista que las indias, se las expulsó de las instituciones docentes coloniales relegándolas al ámbito del servicio. Con todo, fueron capaces de aprender oficios en la convivencia con sus maridos artesanos • Las negras, la mayoría estaban sometidas a la esclavitud y desarrollaban las tareas propias de la hacienda o la plantación en el medio rural. No obstante, aun en este grupo privado de libertad, había quienes disfrutaban de un status especial: las esclavas domésticas. Algunas negras libres se veían obligadas a ejercer la prostitución, un trabajo eminentemente urbano Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-NC-ND
