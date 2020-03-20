Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ha colaborado como periodista en varios medios de comunicación y también ha participado en el mundo del teatro.

  1. 1. Miguel Pérez Mercedes Abad
  2. 2. Miguel Pérez Nació en 1961 en Barcelona. Estudió en el Liceo Francés y en la Universidad Autónoma, donde se graduó en Ciencias de la Información.
  3. 3. Miguel Pérez Se presentó a una audición para el concurso de televisión Un, dos, tres..., durante la cual se rompió el menisco. Mientras se recuperaba de dicha lesión, escribió su primera novela, aunque el éxito no le llegaría hasta la publicación de su libro de cuentos Ligeros libertinajes sabáticos, que ganó el Premio La Sonrisa Vertical en 1986
  4. 4. Miguel Pérez Su libro de cuentos Ligeros libertinajes sabáticos, ganó el Premio La Sonrisa Vertical y fue un gran éxito. Ligeros libertinajes sabáticos: Descritas por Luis G. Berlanga como ereccionales —o humedecedoras, según el caso—, las historias que reúne este volumen rebosan de imaginación, de sugerencias más o menos veladas
  5. 5. Miguel Pérez Obras:
  6. 6. REFERENCIAS: Miguel Pérez https://www.escritores.org/biografias/4569 -abad-mercedes http://paginasdeespuma.com/autores/mer cedes-abad/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mercedes_Abad

