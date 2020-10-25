29 ortiz miguel 11 c arquitectura y mantenimiento pc 21 05 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Estudiante: Miguel Fabian Ortiz Lozada Código: 29 Grado: 11°C Lic. Henry Jaimes Ortega Instituto Técnico Mario Pezzotti Le...
Índice 1. Introducción 2. ¿Qué es la computadora? 2.1 Estructura funcional de una computadora 2.2 Clasificación de la comp...
6. Mantenimiento y Preventivo 6.1 Tarjeta Madre 6.2 SIMMs y DIMMs de memoria RAM 6.3 Unidades lectora y de almacenamiento ...
Introducción En hoy en día el computador es un equipo de trabajo casi indispensable para cualquier ámbito, por lo que es n...
¿Qué es una Computadora? Es una maquina electrónica que es capaz de almacenar datos, procesarlos y ejecutar comandos por m...
Estructura Funcional de una computadora Este consiste en retener datos que fueron procesados por alguna unidad de entrada,...
Clasificación de la Computadora Las computadoras se clasifican de la siguiente manera: Computadoras Personales, Servidores...
Servidores Es una maquina que están en servicio de otras máquinas, están configurados para soportar redes, facilita la com...
Minicomputadoras Se emplean en tratamientos de gráficos en departamentos científicos, generalmente su capacidad y procesam...
Macrocomputadoras Son maquinas con gran potencia de proceso, gran almacenamiento, son muy rápidas y se utilizan en industr...
Supercomputadoras Son las maquinas más potentes, estas emplean cálculos complejos, utilizan numerosos procesadores en para...
Generación de los Computadores Las computadoras han evolucionado desde su creación, desde 1940 hasta la actualidad, estas ...
Segunda Generación (1959-1964) La Segunda Generación eran más rápidas, más pequeñas y con menos necesidades de ventilación...
Tercera Generación (1964-1971) Estos equipos emergieron con el desarrollo de circuitos integrados (pastillas de silicio) e...
Cuarta Generación (1971-1981) Estas implementaron dos mejoras tecnológicas el Microprocesador y los Chips de Memoria, esta...
Quinta Generación (1982-1989) Esta generación inicio con dos grandes avances tecnológicos, la creación de la primera super...
Sexta Generación (1990- El Presente) Estas maquinas cuenta con arquitecturas combinadas Paralelo/Vectorial, con cientos de...
Hardware y Software Los equipos de computo de dividen en dos grandes términos los cuales son el Hardware y el Software: Es...
Es lo Intangible del computador, no se puede tocar, es el conjunto de programas y aplicaciones con las cuales utilizamos l...
CPU (Unidad Central de Proceso) La CPU es el lugar donde se ejecutan las instrucciones de los programas y se controla el f...
BIOS (Basic Imput/Output System) La BIOS es un chip que esta almacenado en la placa base del ordenador, su función princip...
CMOS (Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor) Este es un complemente de la BIOS pero no es lo mismo, CMOS es un Chip semi...
Tarjeta Madre (Mother Board) Es la tarjeta principal en la estructura interna de una computadora, están prácticamente todo...
Interfaz de Dispositivos Todos los dispositivos necesitan de una interfaz para poder interaccionar, este es un mecanismo o...
Cable tipo Listón o Bus para Unidades de disco Flexible Este cable es usado para discos flexibles, ya que los discos compa...
Sistema de Almacenamiento Las unidades de almacenamiento están relacionadas a una pieza de Hardware como lo es el disco du...
Disco Duro SCSI Es un dispositivo electromecánico que se encarga de almacenar y leer grandes cantidades de información por...
Unidad Lectora de Disco Flexibles El disquete o disco flexible es un soporte de almacenamiento tipo magnético, al estar co...
Unidad de Disco Compacto CD-ROM Es un disco para almacenar datos de forma digital, en cualquier tipo de información como a...
Unidades extraíbles (ZIP) Es una unidad de disco extraíble, portable y barata, fue introducido al mercado por Lomega en 19...
Puertos de Comunicación Estos son conectores exteriores para conectar dispositivos periféricos, como pueden ser el Mouse, ...
Puerto Paralelo Es una interfaz entre un computador y un periférico, cuya principal es que los bits viajan de manera simul...
Interfaz de Datos (Ranuras de expansión o Slots) Es aquella donde se insertan las tarjetas de dispositivos periféricos com...
Slots con Bus ISA La información es transmitida a lo largo de 8 o 16 líneas de datos, dependiendo de que clase de tarjeta ...
Slots con Bus MCA Este tipo de ranura se comercializaba con una capacidad de datos de 16 bits y 32 bits, poseen 62 termina...
Slots con Bus EISA Estas ranuras pueden utilizar tarjetas de expansión diseñadas específicamente para trabajar con 97 cone...
Slots con Bus VESA de 32 Bits Esta ranura se dividen en un conjunto de conectores basados en la runa ISA y en un conjunto ...
Slots con Bus PCI Transmiten información con un rango de 32 bits simultáneamente, estas ranuras de expansión no aceptan de...
Slots con Bus AGP Las ranuras AGP proveen un puerto de alta velocidad que solo transporta información gráfica e incorpora ...
Tarjetas de Expansión Son dispositivos con diversos circuitos integrados y controladores, que amplían las capacidades del ...
Modem Este dispositivo permite a los equipos de computo interaccionar con una línea telefónica, enviar por Fax o poder con...
Modem Externo Es un dispositivo externo, generalmente de forma rectangular, que se coloca en el exterior de la PC, se cone...
Tarjeta de Sonido Es un dispositivo que permite al equipo de computo reproducir sonidos, hay diferentes formatos de sonido...
Tarjeta de Red Este dispositivo se utiliza para redes LAN, existen diversos tipos de tarjetas de red, sin embargo la final...
Fuente de Alimentación Este se encarga de suministrar y alimentar toda la energía de la PC, este tiene dos conectores que ...
Dispositivos de Entrada y Salida Dispositivos de Entrada Se le conoce dispositivos de Entrada a los cuales nos permite int...
Interfaz del Teclado Los teclados como todo dispositivo necesita una interfaz para comunicarse con el computador, existen ...
Historia del Teclado El teclado comienza su historia con la invención de la maquina de escribir hecha por Christopher Lath...
Dispositivos de Salida Son los dispositivos que tienen la finalidad de comunicar la información recibida por los dispositi...
Características del Monitor Estos son las cualidades que influyen en la calidad del Monitor:  Tamaño: El tamaño de los mo...
Historia del Monitor Los Monitores tienen una larga historia y tuvieron desarrollos tecnológicos importantes para llegar l...
Dispositivos de Comunicación Estos dispositivos son aparatos que permite transmitir o intercambiar cualquier tipo de infor...
Gabinetes y Ventiladores Los Gabinetes Se le conoce también como la caja, carcasa, chasis, torre de computadora, etc. Es l...
Ventiladores La función de estos dispositivos es la disipar el calor del Pc o evitar que sus componentes se sobre caliente...
Puertos y los diferentes dispositivos Conectados Los Puertos Estos son ranuras o tomas de corriente del equipo donde se en...
Dispositivos Conectados Los puertos de Hardware de una computadora son los siguientes:  Bluetooth  DIN  Mini-DIN  DE-9...
Memorias Este dispositivo es el almacena datos informáticos durante un periodo de tiempo y además de que tiene otra funció...
Tipos de Memoria La Memoria RAM es el tipo más común de memoria en las computadoras y en otros dispositivos como las impre...
Principales Características La memoria RAM se caracteriza por ser Volátil, Su información se almacena de forma temporal, s...
Velocidad del Reloj del Procesador El procesador es uno de los componentes más importantes del equipo de computo, este mar...
Mantenimiento de Una Pc ¿Qué es el mantenimiento para PCs? Es preservar el equipo de computo para evitar posibles fallas e...
Tipos de Mantenimiento Mantenimiento Preventivo Su objetivo es la conservación de los equipos, instalaciones, componentes,...
Mantenimiento Correctivo Es aquel que se lleva a cabo para reparar o corregir un error encontrado en el mantenimiento Prev...
Criterios que se deben considerar para el mantenimiento a la PC Se recomienda darle mantenimiento una vez por semestres, p...
Material, Herramientas y Mesa de Trabajo El mantenimiento preventivo es muy importante para alargar la vida de tu computad...
Elementos necesarios para el mantenimiento de la PC Antes de hacer mantenimiento a un equipo de computo, se debe de dispon...
Medidas de Seguridad Antes de realizar el mantenimiento a un equipo de computo, se debe tener en cuenta las medidas de seg...
Reglas Básicas de configuración e instalación física de dispositivos Antes de insertar algún dispositivo o componente en e...
Mantenimiento Preventivo Estos son los componentes a los que normalmente se les debe hacer este tipo de mantenimiento para...
SIMMs y DIMMs de Memoria RAM Se debe apagar el equipo para evitar cualquier inconveniente y luego se abre la carcasa de la...
Unidades Lectoras y de Almacenamiento Unidades Lectoras Desmontamos la unidad lectora CD/DVD, una vez desmontado hacemos u...
Unidades de Almacenamiento (Disco Duro) Se extrae la Unidad de Almacenamiento del equipo, utilizamos un trapo limpio y sec...
Unidad Lectora de Disco Flexible A la unidad se le tiene que levantar la cabeza lectora superior con mucho cuidado, y con ...
Fuente de Alimentación Lo primero que debemos hacer es desconectar todos los cables que van al CPU, luego retiramos la tap...
Tarjetas en el Sistema El mantenimiento de estas tarjetas solo es preventivo, para limpiarlos del polvo que hace que tenga...
Mantenimiento Preventivo a Dispositivos Para realizar el mantenimiento del Mouse, debemos de tener un espacio de trabajo y...
Mantenimiento Preventivo al Procesador Abrimos la carcasa de la CPU con el destornillador, ubicamos el dispositivo disipad...
Mantenimiento Disco Duro Un mantenimiento básico para nuestro Disco Duro es la siguiente, tratar de dejar espacio libre en...
Monitor Primero apagamos y verificamos que esta todo desconectado, utilizamos un paño especial contra la estática o un pañ...
Teclado Limpiamos con un paño seco la superficie posterior, la superficie superior y el cable del teclado para eliminar el...
Configuración de BIOS del Sistema Un método para ingresar a la BIOS es presionar ESC, F1, F2, F8 o F10 inmediatamente desp...
Utilerías del BIOS Detección del Disco Duro Para entrar en el Setup debemos de arrancar el ordenador y seguido esto pulsar...
Protección del BIOS y/o Sistema Para denegar el acceso a cualquier persona para que ya sea que quiera cambiar algo de nues...
Opciones de Arranque del Sistema Para seleccionar el dispositivo que desea arrancar el equipo debemos, presionar la tecla ...
Software Utilizado en el Mantenimiento Hay una gran cantidad de herramientas que fueron creadas para ayudar a mantener en ...
Optimización y revisión del Disco Duro Un optimizador es una utilería de software relativamente amplía que puede incluir d...
Utilerías del Sistema Operativo Estas son herramientas propias del sistema Operativo, nos sirven para optimizar, administr...
Utilerías Comerciales Este tipo de herramientas es de ayuda en el mantenimiento Preventivo, estos no pertenecen al Sistema...
Revisión del Sistema La revisión del sistema es importante para verificar el estado en que se en cuenta nuestro equipo, pa...
×