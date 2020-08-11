Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. “AÑO DE LA UNIVERSALIZACIÓN DE LA SALUD” INSTITUTO DE EDUCACIÓN SUPERIOR TECNOLÓGICO PÚBLICO “Alexander Von Humboldt” R.M. Nº 1088-88-ED REVALIDADO R.D. Nº 241- 2006 – ED INTEGRACIÓN DE LA TECNOLOGÍAS DE INFORMACIÓN Y COMUNICACIÓN PROFESOR : CHAVEZ PEREIRA, Aristoteles CICLO : I SEMESTRE INTEGRANTES : HUAMAN GUTIERREZ, Miguel AGUILAR QUISPE, Graciela Raquel PALOMINO AYUQUE, Janina Milena PALAVICINI CONDORI, Khaterine Lisbeth
  2. 2. ETIMOLOGÍA: Viene del inglés pen drive (dispositivo- lapicero) DEFINICIÓN: La noción de pendrive, o pen drive, alude a una memoria de tipo flash que se conecta a otro dispositivo por medio de un puerto USB. ... En el caso del pendrive, es una unidad de estado sólido que emplea una memoria no volátil (no demanda energía para conservar los datos almacenados).
  3. 3. CARACTERÍSTICAS: Es un sistema de almacenamiento portátil reemplazando los tradicionales disquetes y a los CD hay de 1, 2, 4, 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 512 GB REQUERIMIENTOS DE HARDWARE Y/O SOFTWARE Requiere de un computador y este contara con un sistema operativo el cual puede leer y escribir en las memorias sin mas que conectarlas a un conector USB del equipo encendido.
  4. 4. FABRICANTES: En el año 2000, las empresas Trek Technogy e IBM fueron las primeras en sacar al mercado la primera memoria USB. Cada empresa sacó una por separada. La empresa Trek Technogy sacó una memoria USB llamada Thumbdrive y la empresa IBM sacó un modelo de memoria USB llamado DiskOnKey EVOLUCIÓN • 1ra generación, los primeros USB utilizaban baterías para poder utilizarse. • 2da generación, con la norma USB 2.0 con una velocidad de hasta 30 Mbit/s, 20 veces más rápido que los dispositivos USB 1.1. • 3ra generación, con la norma USB 3.0, con tasas de transferencia de datos mejoradas enormemente en comparación con las memorias 2.0. Además de que tienen compatibilidad también con puertos USB 2.0. La interfaz USB 3.0 ahora permite velocidades de transferencia de hasta 5Gbit/s.
  5. 5. TIPOS O MODELOS: Entre estos tenemos. POR MECANISMO • Mecánico: El ordenador dispone entonces que el movimiento del puntero en el monitor refleje la dirección y el sentido del movimiento del ratón. • Óptico: El mouse óptico es un dispositivo pequeño que se utiliza para mover el cursor de la computadora. • Láser: Este tipo es más sensible y preciso, También detecta el movimiento deslizándose sobre una superficie horizontal. • TrackBall: Dispositivo apuntador estacionario, contiene sensores que detecta la rotación de la bola en dos ejes. • Multitáctil: Es el Magic Mouse de Apple, y están diseñados con una carcasa superior de una pieza. Su superficie es lisa, sin botones, ya que se trata de una zona multitáctil en el que todo el ratón hace de botón y lo puedan usar tanto los diestros como los zurdos POR CONEXIÓN • Cableado: Es el formato más popular y más económico, se distribuyen con dos tipos de conectores posibles, tipo USB y PS/2; antiguamente también era popular usar el puerto serie. • Inalámbrico: En este caso el dispositivo carece de un cable que lo comunique con la computadora, Para ello requiere un receptor que reciba la señal inalámbrica que produce, mediante baterías, el ratón.
  6. 6. 1952 El primer trackball creado por la marina canadiense 1960 Diseñado por Douglas Engelbart y Bill English en Stanford Research 1983 El primer mouse de Apple 1970 Fue comercializado el primer modelo de mouse de la historia 1973 – 1981 Los mouses de Xerox El primer Multi-Touch del mundo 1999 Microsoft daba un salto evolutivo en este invento presentando el IntelliMouse 1999 Se estrena el mouse óptico
×