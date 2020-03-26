Memoria descriptiva ok

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO: “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIA DE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”. MUNICIPALIDAD DE PUEBLO LIBRE 2019 MEMORIADESCRIPTIVA 1. PROYECTO “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIA DE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”. CÓDIGO ÚNICO DE INVERSIÓN N° 2437751 2. UBICACIÓN DEL PROYECTO Ubicación: DISTRITO : Pueblo Libre PROVINCIA : Lima DEPARTAMENTO: Lima LOCALIDAD : Urb. El Olivar y Urb. Av. Brasil Cdra. 17 Y 18 COORDENADAS : X= 276070; Y= 8664130 El Proyecto está ubicado en el Complejo Deportivo Torre Tagle – Parque Infantil, en el Distrito de Pueblo Libre de la Provincia de Lima del Departamento de Lima. MAPA DE UBICACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA Ubicación del Departamento de Lima.
  2. 2. EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO: “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIA DE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”. MUNICIPALIDAD DE PUEBLO LIBRE 2019 Ubicación del Distrito de Pueblo Libre, en la Provincia de Lima. Mapa del Distrito de Pueblo Libre.
  3. 3. EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO: “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIA DE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”. MUNICIPALIDAD DE PUEBLO LIBRE 2019 Ubicación Complejo Deportivo Torre Tagle – Parque Infantil, Distrito de Pueblo Libre. I. ANTECEDENTES Los parques o zonas de esparcimiento (Complejos deportivos), como son elementos organizativos y centrales de la trama urbana de cualquier distrito, provincia o región en el país, constituyendo por sí mismo un hito en la configuración e identidad de las ciudades. A esto se debe sumar el rol socio cultural que desempeña. Bajo esta premisa se plantea el mejoramiento del servicio deportivo del complejo deportivo TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL, brindando adecuadas condiciones de recreación en zonas de esparcimiento para los pobladores del Distrito de Pueblo Libre, de acuerdo a los requerimiento y necesidades de la población y sobre todo normas técnicas de seguridad necesarias para salvaguardad la integridad de las personas que los usen. 1.1. SITUACIÓN ACTUAL Actualmente la infraestructura del complejo deportivo TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL se encuentra deteriorada y es necesario su mejoramiento. Los vestidores, SS.HH., y módulo administrativo se encuentras en total deterioro y completamente dañados, el concreto de losa deportiva esta fisurado y despintado, así como el equipamiento. Además el grass sintético en el campo deportivo está desgastado Por otro lado las graderías están despintadas y desgastadas y no cuenta con coberturas y el carece de una iluminación adecuada. Asimismo no cuenta con un adecuado mantenimiento en el pórtico de ingreso principal. 1.2. CARACTERISTICAS DEL ÁREA DEL PROYECTO El área dentro de complejo deportivo TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL es: Área : 2579.78m2 Perímetro : 206.88 m Los vecinos y autoridades locales han solicitado a la Municipalidad de Pueblo Libre se elabore el proyecto a nivel de Expediente Técnico: “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIA DE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”, con ello se estará brindando un lugar con adecuadas condiciones de recreación, incentivar a una recreación inclusiva y mejorar el ornato del Distrito de Pueblo Libre.
  4. 4. EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO: “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIA DE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”. MUNICIPALIDAD DE PUEBLO LIBRE 2019 II. OBJETIVOS: El presente proyecto contempla el mejoramiento del Complejo Deportivo Torre Tagle con una infraestructura y diseños modernos y para todos los pobladores del distrito de Pueblo Libre. Como objetivos específicos tenemos:  Brindar adecuadas condiciones de esparcimiento para realizar actividades sociales y culturales.  Incentivar interés en la población en la integración intercultural.  Ampliar y mejorar el casco urbano de la ciudad.  Elevar el nivel de calidad de vida de los vecinos del distrito de Pueblo Libre. III. JUSTIFICACIÓN: Este proyecto se justifica por cuanto se mejorará la calidad de vida y comodidad en sus actividades de esparcimiento, ofreciendo una infraestructura con todos los requerimientos necesarios para la adecuada construcción de todas las metas planteadas, contribuyendo de esta manera con el desarrollo e integración del Distrito de Pueblo Libre. IV. DESCRIPCIÓN Y COMPONENTES DEL PROYECTO:  Mejoramiento de los vestidores, SS.HH., y módulo administrativo.  Mejoramiento de la losa deportiva.  Suministro e instalación de grass sintético en el campo deportivo.  Mejoramiento de Graderías, estructuras metálicas y coberturas.  Suministro e instalación de iluminación en el complejo deportivo.  Mejoramiento en el pórtico de ingreso principal. V. METAS FÍSICAS: 5.1. VESTIDORES, SS. HH. Y MÓDULO ADMINISTRATIVO  Retiro de enchapes en pared (132.63 m2)  Retiro y limpieza de pintura en pared (58.77 m2)  Tarrajeo en Interior de Muros (93.12 m2)  Tarrajeo en Exterior de Muros (102.67 m2)  Moldura en fachada (1.00 glb)  Enchapado de pared Porcelanato Baige 60x60 (137.36 m2)  Piso de Porcelanato marron 0.60x0.60 Antideslizante (64.19 m2)  Salida de desagüe en PVC (20 pto)  Salida de Agua Fría con tubería de PVC-SAL 1/2" (20 pto)  Urinario de Loza Tipo Pared (03 pza)  Inodoro Tanque bajo de Losa 1ra Calidad Adulto (05 pza)  Inodoro Tipo Baby (Incluye Tapa-Asiento) (01 pza)
  5. 5. EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO: “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIA DE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”. MUNICIPALIDAD DE PUEBLO LIBRE 2019  Lavatorio de Losa Tipo Ovalin (Incl. Accesorios) (06 pza)  Art. Fluorecente 2/40w (sim. Be josfel) (06 und) 5.2. LOSA DEPORTIVA  Demolición de losa de concreto (797.81 m2)  Desmontaje De Arcos Metálicos (02 unid)  Desmontaje de tablero de basket (02 unid)  Losa de Concreto e=4", f'c=175kg/cm2 , según diseño (866.50 m2)  Implementación de basurero (02 unid)  Pintura Látex en losa deportiva (420 m2)  Suministro E Instalación De Tablero De Basket (1.00 glb)  Suministro de net inc. Postes metálicos (1.00 glb)  Suministro E Instalación De Equipamiento De Gimnasio x 5 (1.00 glb)  Suministro E Instalación De Estructura De Parqueo De Bicicletas (1 glb) 5.3. CAMPO GRASS SINTÉTICO  Desmontaje de grass sintético (748.35 m2)  Nivelación y Compactación (748.35 m2)  Desmontaje De Arcos Metálicos (02 unid)  Suministro E Instalación De Grass Sintético - Futbol (1.00 glb)  Suministro e instalación arcos metálicos (par) (1.00 glb) 5.4. GRADERÍAS, ESTRUCTURAS METÁLICAS Y COBERTURAS  Desmontaje de malla metálica (39.94m)  Desmontaje de tubos metálicos y malla perimetral (180m)  Picado y resane de graderías de concreto inc. Acabados (319.50m2)  Revestimiento De Bancas Con Microcemento (319.50m)  Cerco con malla metálica (1.00 glb)  Cerco con malla de nylon (1.00 glb)  Barandas metálicas (1.00 glb)  Pintura Látex en Graderías (9.94 m2)  Pintura Látex en muros perimetrales (374.89 m2)  Butacas en graderías (1.00 glb)  Cobertura en graderías (1.00 glb) 5.5. ILUMINACIÓN DE COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO  Desmontaje De Postes De Concreto (08 unid)  Suministro E Instalación De Postes (06 unid)  Cable de cobre tipo NYY - 1KV, 10MM2 (122.60 m2)  Artefacto Induflood 96 Leds 205w (24 unid) 5.6. PÓRTICO DE INGRESO PRINCIPAL  Concreto en sardinel FC=175KG/CM2 (0.30 m3)  Piso De Concreto Estampado (48.00m2)  Portón Metálico inc. Cerraduras (01 unid)  Cartel de Ingreso (01 unid)
  6. 6. EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO: “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIA DE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”. MUNICIPALIDAD DE PUEBLO LIBRE 2019  Bancas madera en pórtico (02unid)  Pérgola con estructura de madera (01glb)  Suministro e instalación de poste ornamental (02 unid)  Artefacto induflood 96 leds 205w (06 unid) VI. DEL EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO 6.1. ESPECIFICACIONES TÉCNICAS Se adjuntan Especificaciones Técnicas de Obra, las cuales se complementarán con las siguientes: Cumplimiento de Cronogramas y Metas: Es responsabilidad de la Inspección/Supervisión evaluar permanentemente el avance Físico - Financiero de la obra, y ver que se den cumplimiento a los cronogramas y metas programadas en el Expediente Técnico, para lo cual en la ejecución de la obra se deberá hacer cumplir los rendimientos de mano de obra, incidencias de materiales y equipo que se especifica en cada una de las partidas del Expediente Técnico. 6.2. COSTOS Y PRESUPUESTO REFERENCIAL PROGRAMADO A. COSTOS DIRECTOS DE EJECUCIÓN PROGRAMADOS: Los Costos Directos no incluyen Impuestos, comprenden los siguientes rubros:  Mano de Obra - Jornales. - Para el cálculo del presupuesto se ha considerado los jornales que paga la CAPECO, COSTO HORA - HOMBRE EN EDIFICACION en sus obras que ejecuta por cualquier modalidad dentro de su ámbito de influencia; éstos montos incluyen beneficios sociales.  Materiales, Herramientas, Maquinaria y Equipo. - En los análisis de costos unitarios del presupuesto, se ha considerado precios actualizados al mes de Mayo del 2019, no incluyen IGV y a excepción de los agregados corresponden a costos del mercado en el lugar de abastecimiento (Cantera) más cercano a la obra. B. GASTOS GENERALES PROGRAMADOS: Los Gastos Generales comprenden costos por el pago de Dirección Técnica (Ingeniero Residente, Maestro de Obra), almacenero-guardián, adquisición de materiales de escritorio, combustible, pruebas de control de calidad, pruebas eléctricas, reproducción de Expediente, actividades de ejecución y control por parte del ejecutor, funcionamiento de oficina, etc. El monto programado para ejecutarse por concepto de Gastos Generales del Proyecto es de S/ 39,522.85 sin IGV. C. GASTOS DE SUPERVISIÓN DE OBRA: Los Gastos por Supervisión del Proyecto serán ejecutados La Municipalidad de Pueblo Libre. El monto programado para ejecutarse por Gastos de la Supervisión es de S/33,500.00
  7. 7. EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO: “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIA DE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”. MUNICIPALIDAD DE PUEBLO LIBRE 2019 Nuevos soles. Estos gastos serán ejecutados directamente por la Municipalidad de Pueblo Libre. VII. COSTO Y PRESUPUESTO El valor referencial, incluye los gastos generales, utilidad e impuestos de Ley y ascienden a la suma de S/. 536,325.06 (QUINIENTOS TREINTA Y SEIS MIL TRESCIENTOSVEINTICINCO Y 06/100 SOLES), con precios al mes de Mayo del 2019. Los Costos y Presupuesto del Proyecto: “MEJORAMIENTO DEL SERVICIO DEPORTIVO DEL COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO TORRE TAGLE – PARQUE INFANTIL URB. EL OLIVAR Y URB. AV. BRASIL CDA. 17 Y 18 DEL DISTRITO DE PUEBLO LIBRE - PROVINCIADE LIMA - DEPARTAMENTO DE LIMA”. En detalle se indican los Costos de la Mano de Obra, Materiales y de Equipo Mecánico a utilizar, asimismo el Presupuesto de Obra y Cronograma Valorizado. ESTRUCTURADE COSTOS DESCRIPCIÓN TOTAL S/. TOTAL COSTO DIRECTO S/. 395,228.49 GASTOS GENERALES (10%) S/. 39,522.85 UTILIDADES (5%) S/. 19,761.42 SUB TOTAL S/. 454,512.76 IGV (18%) S/. 81,812.30 VALOR REFERENCIAL S/. 536,325.06 EXPEDIENTE TÉCNICO S/.15,000.00 SUPERVISIÓN DE OBRA S/. 33,500.00 PRESUPUESTO TOTAL DE OBRA S/. 584,825.06 VIII. PLAZO DE EJECUCIÓN El plazo de ejecución de la obra es de Sesenta (60) días calendarios. IX. MODALIDAD DE EJECUCIÓN Contrata a Precios Unitarios.

