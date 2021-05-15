Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 15, 2021

Los pecados de la lengua resumen cap. xix

Es un Resumen del Cap. XIX, del libro Pecados Respetables de Jerrys Brigges

Los pecados de la lengua resumen cap. xix

  1. 1. POR: MIGUEL CEPIN EXTRAIDO DEL “PECADOS RESPETABLES” | INSTITUTO BIBLICO MICAVI, STI. 1 INSTITUTO BIBLICO MICAVI, STI. PECADOS RESPETABLES: LOS PECADOS DE LA LENGUA Capitulo XIX El análisis de este capitulo inicialmente lo estaremos sustentando el texto de Santiago 3: 1- 12. Un texto muy confrontador y lleno de todas las verdades que el creyente debe saber entorno a los pecados de la lengua. De acuerdo a Santiago, vemos que según el no hay nada mas poderoso en las relaciones humanas que la lengua. En este capitulo de igual forma resalta las capacidades del hombre cuando de controlar cosas se trata. Además de las habilidades retoricas de los seres humanos que con frecuencia se han usado para mejorar la humanidad, para alentar y animar en tiempo de tragedias, consolar cuando los corazones sufren, para motivar grandes actor de valor cuando la mente esta estremecida y las rodillas temblando. No obstante, la lengua también ha sido frecuentemente instrumento del mal satánico, obsesionado con la muerte y la destrucción, contribuyendo al dolor y el sufrimiento de las personas en todo el sentido de la palabra. El espíritu del autor de este libro “Pecados Respetables” en este capitulo XIX, es llevarnos a la reflexión en torno a aquellos pecados que con sutileza están alojados en nuestros corazones. Aquellos que muchas veces hasta los compartimos con otros, como es el caso del chisme, la murmuración, la maledicencia, entre otros. Al hablar con la gente de los pecados “respetables” o “aceptables” que toleramos, siempre había alguien que fruncía el ceño y decía: “ah, ¿algo así como el chisme?”. Es evidente que este es el primer pecado de los creyentes que nos viene a la mente, así que debe ser muy común entre nosotros porque lo seguimos tolerando en nuestra vida.i
  2. 2. POR: MIGUEL CEPIN EXTRAIDO DEL “PECADOS RESPETABLES” | INSTITUTO BIBLICO MICAVI, STI. 2 Ver como el autor nos da un parámetro al citar el chisme, como primer tipo de pecado, pero, hay tantos mas que se hace largo el enlistarlos, un día seria poco como para mencionarlos y mucho menos estudiarlos. Hay un pecado de la lengua que quiero presentarles y es el pecado del “silencio pecaminoso” Hay momentos en que el silencio en bueno y es conveniente, son embargo, hay otros en que el silencio es pecaminoso. Esto pasa cuando en ocasiones debemos decir la verdad; pero por alguna razón nos abstenemos. Y esto pasa cuando a veces decir la verdad nos afecta, o le hace daño a nuestra causa o propósito, a nuestro orgullo. También podemos ver otro pecado muy común en todos los ámbitos del ser humano, sea niño, mujer o sea hombre y, mucho mas estos últimos si tienen algún tipo de poder, es el pecado de la “Jactancia”, de ella se deriva el orgullo o podemos ponerlos en paralelos atreviéndonos a decir que son prácticamente sinónimos. El Salmos 75:4 NTV, el Señor explícitamente advierte que no seamos jactanciosos. Otro pecado relacionado con el chisme es la “calumnia”, que consiste en declarar algo falso o malinterpretar algo acerca de una persona con el propósito de difamarla o dañar su reputación. En general, la motivación que está detrás de la calumnia es la ventaja que podemos obtener sobre la otra persona. En realidad la calumnia es mentira. La lengua solo revela lo que hay en nuestros corazones….. según el evangelio de Lucas en su Capitulo 6: 43-45. Vemos en esto como el Dios nos hace entender que en nuestros corazones en donde albergamos todos nuestros sentimientos buenos y malos, por que engañoso es el corazón mas que todas las cosas. La Biblia está llena de advertencias contra los pecados de la lengua. Tan sólo el libro de Proverbios contiene unas sesenta amonestaciones. Por otra parte, Jesús advirtió que daremos cuentas a Dios de toda palabra ociosa que salga de nuestra boca. “Mas yo os digo que de toda palabra ociosa que hablen los hombres, de ella darán cuenta en el día del juicio.” (Mateo 12:36) Sin embargo, aunque la práctica del chisme es muy común, no es el único pecado de la lengua. En esta categoría también debemos incluir mentiras, calumnias, críticas (aunque sean verdad), palabras ásperas, insultos, sarcasmos y ridiculizar a otros. Tenemos que
  3. 3. POR: MIGUEL CEPIN EXTRAIDO DEL “PECADOS RESPETABLES” | INSTITUTO BIBLICO MICAVI, STI. 3 decir que cualquier forma de hablar que hiere a otra persona, sea que estemos hablando de esa persona o con ella, es un pecado de la lengua. Según el autor de este interesantísimo libro, el pasaje de la Biblia que más le ha ayudado a enfrentar los pecados de la lengua es Efesios 4:29. Este versículo es la aplicación del principio de “despojaos/vestíos” que el apóstol Pablo introdujo en Efesios 4:22-24. Este consiste en que debemos despojarnos de las características pecaminosas del viejo hombre y, al mismo tiempo, ser diligentes en vestirnos de las virtudes de gracia que corresponden a la nueva criatura en Cristo. Por otro lado, la crítica es hacer comentarios acerca de una persona que quizá son ciertos, pero que no es necesario mencionar. Las preguntas que debemos hacernos respeto a ese tipo de comentarios son: § ¿Es amable lo que voy a decir? § ¿Es necesario que lo diga? § ¿Realmente tengo que decir este? Al estudiar Efesios 4:29 encontramos que no debemos permitir que salgan de nuestra boca palabras corrompidas. No sólo son insultos u obscenidades; incluyen los diferentes tipos de hablar que mencioné anteriormente. Observe que la prohibición de Pablo es absoluta: Ninguna palabra corrompida. Ninguna. Esto significa decir no al chisme, al sarcasmo, a la crítica, a las palabras ásperas. Debemos erradicar de nuestro hablar toda palabra pecaminosa que destruya a otra persona. Piense en lo que sería la iglesia de Cristo si todos lucháramos por aplicar esta amonestación de Pablo.
  4. 4. POR: MIGUEL CEPIN EXTRAIDO DEL “PECADOS RESPETABLES” | INSTITUTO BIBLICO MICAVI, STI. 4 No sólo pecamos por lo que decimos acerca de alguien, sino por la manera en que nos hablamos unos a otros. El hablar pecaminosamente incluye palabras ásperas, sarcasmos, insultos y poner en ridículo a los demás. Según Mateo 12:34, “el verdadero pecado radica en el corazón de las personas” Es por ello que debemos intencionalmente practicar el dominio propio, siendo esto el fruto del Espíritu Santo, el cual mora en nosotros. Gálatas, 5:22-23, este es un ejercicio que es necesario realizar cada día, cada instante. i Es necesario que apliquemos diariamente en nuestras vidas, el textos de Gálatas 5:22-23, además reconociendo que según 2da. Corintios 5:17, somos nuevas criaturas en Cristo Jesús.

