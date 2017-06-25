Sistemacirculatoriofinal 121129194112-phpapp02

SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO Conformado por dos:  El sistema cardiovascular  El sistema vascular linfático.
SISTEMA CARDIOVASCULAR  Compuesto de dos circuitos: el pulmonar a los pulmones (menor) y el sistémico a los tejidos del c...
ESTRUCTURA GENERAL DE LOS VASOS SANGUÍNEOS Túnicas de los vasos Las paredes de los vasos sanguíneos poseen tres capas:  T...
TUNICA INTIMA  Compuesta de epitelio escamoso simple y tej. conjuntivo subendotelial.  El endotelio, da superficie lisa,...
TUNICA MEDIA  Capa más gruesa de la pared del vaso.  Compuesta de capas del músculo liso, fibras elásticas, colágeno tip...
TUNICA ADVENTICIA  Capa más externa de la pared de un vaso.  Formada por fibroblastos, fibras de colágeno tipo I y fibra...
IRRIGACION E INERVACION  En arterias y venas mayores de 200µ de diámetro existe la vasa vasorum: vasos nutricios pequeños...
ARTERIAS TRANSPORTAN SANGRE DEL CORAZÓN A LOS CAPILARES
Clasificación de las arterias Elásticas Musculares Arteriolas
Elástica  Túnica intima .-endotelio con cuerpos de weibel-palade, lamina basal , capa sub endotelial, lamina elástica int...
MUSCULAR  Túnica intima.- endotelio con cuerpos de weibel- palade, lamina basal, capa sub endotelial, lamina elástica int...
ARTERIOLA  TUNICA INTIMA endotelio con cuerpos de weibel/palade, lamina basal, capa sub endotelial poco fibras elásticas ...
METAARTERIOLA  TUNICA INTIMA endotelio y lamina basal  TUNICA MEDIA células de musculo liso Forman un esfínter precapila...
Estructuras sensoriales especializadas en las arterias Estructuras especializadas:  SENO CAROTIDEO .-es un barorreceptor ...
REGULACIÓN DE LA PRESIÓN ARTERIAL  El centro vasomotor encefálico responde a la vigilancia continua de la presión arteria...
VASOCONSTRICCIÓN  Cuando la presión es baja los riñones secretan la enzima renina, que segmenta al angiotensinogeno circu...
CAPILARES LOS CAPILARES SURGEN DE LAS PORCIONES TERMINALES DE LAS ARTERIOLAS.
ESTRUCTURA GENERAL Canales vasculares mas pequeños Longitud: 50 µm. Diámetro: 8 a 10 µm. Formado por una sola capa de célu...
Los Pericitos:  Están a lo largo del exterior de los capilares y vénulas pequeñas.  Con prolongaciones primarias largas ...
Observe tres pericitos rodeando a capilares
CLASIFICACIO N DE CAPILARES TEJIDO MUSCULAR NERVIOSO Y CONECTIVO PANCREAS INTESTINOS Y GLANDULAS ENDOCRINAS MEDULA OSEA HI...
CAPILARES CONTINUOS  Están en los tejidos muscular, nervioso y conjuntivo.  Las uniones intercelulares esta dado por fas...
CAPILARES FENESTRADOS  Se encuentran en páncreas , intestinos y glándulas endocrinas.  Los poros tienen un puente de dia...
CAPILARES SINUSOIDALES  Los capilares sinusoidales pueden tener células endoteliales y lamina basal discontinuas con much...
REGULACION DEL FLUJO SANGUINEO EN UN LECHO CAPILAR ANASTOMOSIS ARTERIOVENOSAS  Conexiones vasculares directas entre arter...
CONDUCTO CENTRAL Formado por metaarteriolas que forman parte de la porción proximal y los conductos de desagüe la porción ...
VENAS  En los extremos de vaciamientos de los capilares se encuentran vénulas pequeñas estas vénulas vacían su contenido ...
CLASIFICACION DE LAS VENAS: Las estructuras de las venas no son siempre uniforme las venas tienen las mismas tres capas de...
VENULAS Y VENAS PEQUEÑAS  Sus paredes son similares a las de los capilares, con un endotelio delgado rodeado por fibras r...
Los pericitos se sustituyen por células del músculo liso en vénula más grandes. Las células endoteliales de vénulas situad...
VENAS MEDIANAS.  Su túnica íntima incluye el endotelio y su lámina basal y fibras reticulares.  En ocasiones, el endotel...
 Las células del musculo liso de la túnica media se encuentran en una capa organizada de manera laxa entremezclada con fi...
VENAS GRANDES  La túnica intima de las venas grandes es similar a la de las venas mediana.  La túnica adventicia de las ...
Los vasos sanguíneos
Los vasos sanguíneos: Las arterias  Llevan la sangre desde el corazón a los tejidos.  Histología:  Túnica adventicia, e...
Los vasos sanguíneos: Las venas  Devuelven la sangre desde los tejidos hasta el corazón.  Histología:  Túnica adventici...
Vasos sanguíneos
CORAZONCORAZO N
CAPAS DE LA PARED DEL CORAZON PRESENTA 3 CAPAS QUE SON: ENDOCARDIO MIOCARDIO EPICARDIO
ENDOCARDIO Compuesta de endotelio y tejido conjuntivo fibroelástico con fibroblastos dispersos .  Mas abajo presenta cap...
CAPA SUBENDOCÁRDICA LIMITE DEL ENDOCARDIO AL UNIRSE CON ENDOMISIO DEL MUSCULO CARDIACO .
MIOCARDIO Capa media gruesa del corazón. Con células de m. cardiáco. NODO SINOAURICULAR (MARCAPASO) Ubicado en unión de VC...
EL SNA , modula frecuencia y volumen por latido. Nervios simpáticos aceleran la Frecuencia cardiáca Nervios parasimpáticos...
FIBRAS DE PURKINJE Musculo cardiaco núcleos fibras de Purkinje tejido conjuntivo MIOCARDIO
EPICARDIO  Capa mas externa del corazón llamada, capa visceral del pericardio  Compuesta por epitelio escamoso simple  ...
ESQUELETO CARDIACO: Compuesto de Tej. Conectivo Denso, incluye tres estructuras principales:  ANILLOS FIBROSOS en AORTA ,...
SISTEMA VASCULAR LINFÁTICOCONSISTE EN VASOS QUE REÚNEN EL EXCESO DE LÍQUIDO INTERSTICIAL Y LO REGRESAN AL SISTEMA CARDIOVA...
SISTEMA VASCULAR LINFÁTICOSUS CAPILARES ESTÁN COMPUESTOS POR UNA CAPA DE CÉLULAS ENDOTELIALES ATENUADA CON UNA LÁMINA BASA...
CAPILARES Y VASOS LINFÁTICOS:ESTOS VASOS SE ENCUENTRAN EN TODOS LOS TEJIDOS EXCEPTO EN EL SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL, CUYO S...
CONDUCTOS LINFÁTICOS: CONDUCTOS LINFÁTICOS, CUYA ESTRUCTURA ES PARECIDA A LA DE LAS VENAS GRANDES, SON LOS DOS VASOS COLEC...
El conducto torácico, más grande, inicia en el abdomen en la cisterna del quilo y asciende, a través del tórax y el cuello...
Túnica íntima Túnica media Túnica adventicia Corte transversal que muestra parte de un conducto linfático. Tinción de para...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN
  1. 1. SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO Conformado por dos:  El sistema cardiovascular  El sistema vascular linfático.
  2. 2. SISTEMA CARDIOVASCULAR  Compuesto de dos circuitos: el pulmonar a los pulmones (menor) y el sistémico a los tejidos del cuerpo (mayor), ambos integrados por el corazón.  Ambos circuitos consisten en arterias, venas y capilares.
  3. 3. ESTRUCTURA GENERAL DE LOS VASOS SANGUÍNEOS Túnicas de los vasos Las paredes de los vasos sanguíneos poseen tres capas:  TÚNICA ÍNTIMA (endotelio y tej. Conjuntivo subendotelial)  TÚNICA MEDIA (m. liso)  TÚNICA ADVENTICIA (tej. Conjuntivo fibroelástico)
  4. 4. TUNICA INTIMA  Compuesta de epitelio escamoso simple y tej. conjuntivo subendotelial.  El endotelio, da superficie lisa, y secreta colágenas tipos II, IV y V, laminina, endotelina.  Poseen enzimas unidas a la membrana, como enzima convertidora de angiotensina (ACE)  La capa subendotelial (tej. conjuntivo laxo y algo de m. liso)  Debajo de la capa subendotelial se encuentra una lámina elástica interna endotelio subendotelio Lámina elástica interna intima
  5. 5. TUNICA MEDIA  Capa más gruesa de la pared del vaso.  Compuesta de capas del músculo liso, fibras elásticas, colágeno tipo III y proteoglucanos. Las arterias musculares más grandes tienen una lámina elástica externa En capilares y vénulas es reemplazada por pericitos.
  6. 6. TUNICA ADVENTICIA  Capa más externa de la pared de un vaso.  Formada por fibroblastos, fibras de colágeno tipo I y fibras elásticas orientadas en sentido longitudinal.
  7. 7. IRRIGACION E INERVACION  En arterias y venas mayores de 200µ de diámetro existe la vasa vasorum: vasos nutricios pequeños en la túnica media y adventicia.  Los vasos sanguíneos están inervados por filetes nerviosos vasomotores (SNA) para la túnica MEDIA.
  8. 8. ARTERIAS TRANSPORTAN SANGRE DEL CORAZÓN A LOS CAPILARES
  9. 9. Clasificación de las arterias Elásticas Musculares Arteriolas
  10. 10. Elástica  Túnica intima .-endotelio con cuerpos de weibel-palade, lamina basal , capa sub endotelial, lamina elástica interna  Túnica media.- de 40 a 70 membranas elásticas ,células de musculo liso mezcladas entre membranas elásticas , lamina elástica externa delgada, vasa vasorum en la mitad externa  Túnica adventicia.- capa de tejido conjuntivo fibroelastico vasa vasorum, linfático y fibras nerviosas
  11. 11. MUSCULAR  Túnica intima.- endotelio con cuerpos de weibel- palade, lamina basal, capa sub endotelial, lamina elástica interna gruesa.  Túnica media .-hasta 40 capas de musculo liso, lámina externa elástica.  Túnica adventicia.-capa delgada de tejido conjuntivo fibroelastico, pocos vasa vasorum, vasos linfáticos y terminaciones nerviosas
  12. 12. ARTERIOLA  TUNICA INTIMA endotelio con cuerpos de weibel/palade, lamina basal, capa sub endotelial poco fibras elásticas poco en lugar de una lamina elástica interna  TUNICA MEDIA una o dos capas de músculo liso  TUNICA ADVENTICIA tej. Conjuntivo laxo fibras nerviosas
  13. 13. METAARTERIOLA  TUNICA INTIMA endotelio y lamina basal  TUNICA MEDIA células de musculo liso Forman un esfínter precapilar  TUNICA ADVENTICIA tejido conjuntivo laxo esparcido
  14. 14. Estructuras sensoriales especializadas en las arterias Estructuras especializadas:  SENO CAROTIDEO .-es un barorreceptor se localiza en la región de la carótida interna justo en la bifurcación de la carótida primitiva  CUERPO CAROTIDEO.- funciona como quimiorreceptor vigila los cambios de oxigeno a dióxido de carbono así como los valores de hidrogeno  CUERPOS AÓRTICOS.- ubicado en el cayado de la aorta en sus bifurcaciones
  15. 15. REGULACIÓN DE LA PRESIÓN ARTERIAL  El centro vasomotor encefálico responde a la vigilancia continua de la presión arterial mediante el control del tono vasomotor en el estado constante de contracción de las paredes vasculares que se modula por medio de la vasodilatación y vasoconstricción.  La vasoconstricción se lleva a cabo a través de nervios vasomotores del sistema nervioso simpático y la vasodilatación es una función del sistema parasimpático.
  16. 16. VASOCONSTRICCIÓN  Cuando la presión es baja los riñones secretan la enzima renina, que segmenta al angiotensinogeno circulante en la sangre y forma angiotensina I que se convierte en angiotensina II, por acción de la enzima convertidora de la angiotensina (ACE), la angiotensina II es un vasoconstrictor potente. Una hemorragia grave induce a la secreción de la hormona antidiurética o vasopresina, otro potente vasoconstrictor. VASODILATACIÓN  La acetilcolina de las terminaciones nerviosas en las paredes vasculares inicia la liberación de oxido nítrico del endotelio para que se difunda a las células del musculo liso donde activa el sistema de monofosfato de guanosina cíclico (cGMP), lo que da por resultado la relajación de las células musculares y la dilatación de los vasos.
  17. 17. CAPILARES LOS CAPILARES SURGEN DE LAS PORCIONES TERMINALES DE LAS ARTERIOLAS.
  18. 18. ESTRUCTURA GENERAL Canales vasculares mas pequeños Longitud: 50 µm. Diámetro: 8 a 10 µm. Formado por una sola capa de células endoteliales escamosas. Una característica de identificación de los capilares es el gran número de vesículas pinocíticas.
  19. 19. Los Pericitos:  Están a lo largo del exterior de los capilares y vénulas pequeñas.  Con prolongaciones primarias largas que se localizan a lo largo del capilar.  Del cual surgen prolongaciones secundarias que se envuelven alrededor del capilar y forman uniones comunicantes.
  20. 20. Observe tres pericitos rodeando a capilares
  21. 21. CLASIFICACIO N DE CAPILARES TEJIDO MUSCULAR NERVIOSO Y CONECTIVO PANCREAS INTESTINOS Y GLANDULAS ENDOCRINAS MEDULA OSEA HIGADO Y BAZO
  22. 22. CAPILARES CONTINUOS  Están en los tejidos muscular, nervioso y conjuntivo.  Las uniones intercelulares esta dado por fascias ocluyentes.  Sustancias como aminoácidos ,glucosa , pasan a través de la pared del capilar mediante transporte mediado por portadores.
  23. 23. CAPILARES FENESTRADOS  Se encuentran en páncreas , intestinos y glándulas endocrinas.  Los poros tienen un puente de diafragma ultra delgado ,que tienen ocho fibrillas.  El glomérulo renal, con capilares fenestrados sin diafragma.
  24. 24. CAPILARES SINUSOIDALES  Los capilares sinusoidales pueden tener células endoteliales y lamina basal discontinuas con muchos poros grandes sin diafragmas , que aumentan el intercambio entre la sangre y el tejido.  Están en médula ósea, hígado, bazo, etc.
  25. 25. REGULACION DEL FLUJO SANGUINEO EN UN LECHO CAPILAR ANASTOMOSIS ARTERIOVENOSAS  Conexiones vasculares directas entre arteriolas y vénulas que derivan el lecho capilar. GLOMOS  Órgano pequeño que recibe una arteriola carente de lamina elástica y adquiere una capa de células de musculo liso , así controla en forma directa el flujo sanguíneo.  Irriga: lechos de uñas y las puntas de las yemas de los dedos de las manos y los pies.
  26. 26. CONDUCTO CENTRAL Formado por metaarteriolas que forman parte de la porción proximal y los conductos de desagüe la porción distal.  Las metaarteriolas controlan sangre del sistema arterial.  El conducto de desagüe drenan el lecho capilar y vierten en vénulas.
  27. 27. VENAS  En los extremos de vaciamientos de los capilares se encuentran vénulas pequeñas estas vénulas vacían su contenido en venas mas grandes u el proceso continua conforme los vasos se hacen cada vez mas grandes.
  28. 28. CLASIFICACION DE LAS VENAS: Las estructuras de las venas no son siempre uniforme las venas tienen las mismas tres capas de las arterias.  TÚNICA INTIMA  TÚNICA MEDIA  TÚNICA ADVENTICIA
  29. 29. VENULAS Y VENAS PEQUEÑAS  Sus paredes son similares a las de los capilares, con un endotelio delgado rodeado por fibras reticulares y pericitos  Los pericitos de las vénulas poscapilares forman une red laxa intrincada que rodea el endotelio.
  30. 30. Los pericitos se sustituyen por células del músculo liso en vénula más grandes. Las células endoteliales de vénulas situados en ciertos órganos linfoides son cuboides en lugar de escamosas y se denominan vénulas endoteliales altas.
  31. 31. VENAS MEDIANAS.  Su túnica íntima incluye el endotelio y su lámina basal y fibras reticulares.  En ocasiones, el endotelio esta rodeado por una red elástica.
  32. 32.  Las células del musculo liso de la túnica media se encuentran en una capa organizada de manera laxa entremezclada con fibras de colágeno y fibroblastos  La túnica adventicia la mas gruesa de las túnicas, se compone de haces de colágeno y fibras elásticas dispuestas en sentido longitudinal junto con algunas células de musculo liso dispersas.
  33. 33. VENAS GRANDES  La túnica intima de las venas grandes es similar a la de las venas mediana.  La túnica adventicia de las venas grandes contiene muchas fibras elásticas, fibras de colágeno en abundancia y vasa vasorum.
  34. 34. Los vasos sanguíneos
  35. 35. Los vasos sanguíneos: Las arterias  Llevan la sangre desde el corazón a los tejidos.  Histología:  Túnica adventicia, externa, de tejido conjuntivo.  Túnica media, de fibra muscular lisa.  Túnica interna, de endotelio.
  36. 36. Los vasos sanguíneos: Las venas  Devuelven la sangre desde los tejidos hasta el corazón.  Histología:  Túnica adventicia, más gruesa que en arterias.  Túnica media, más delgada que en las arterias.  Túnica interna.  Tienen válvulas que evitan el retroceso de la sangre
  37. 37. Vasos sanguíneos
  38. 38. CORAZONCORAZO N
  39. 39. CAPAS DE LA PARED DEL CORAZON PRESENTA 3 CAPAS QUE SON: ENDOCARDIO MIOCARDIO EPICARDIO
  40. 40. ENDOCARDIO Compuesta de endotelio y tejido conjuntivo fibroelástico con fibroblastos dispersos .  Mas abajo presenta capa de tejido conjuntivo denso con abundantes fibras elásticas unidas a m. liso.  En plano profundo se encuentra un tejido conjuntivo laxo, con fibras de Purkinje además de otros.
  41. 41. CAPA SUBENDOCÁRDICA LIMITE DEL ENDOCARDIO AL UNIRSE CON ENDOMISIO DEL MUSCULO CARDIACO .
  42. 42. MIOCARDIO Capa media gruesa del corazón. Con células de m. cardiáco. NODO SINOAURICULAR (MARCAPASO) Ubicado en unión de VCS y aurícula derecha Donde controla la frecuencia cardiaca alrededor de 70/min
  43. 43. EL SNA , modula frecuencia y volumen por latido. Nervios simpáticos aceleran la Frecuencia cardiáca Nervios parasimpáticos la lentifican. Células del m. cardiaco están más en la pared auricular y tabique interventricular producen y secretan péptidos como : ATRIOPEPTINA POLIPEPTIDO AURICULAR NATRIURETICO CARDIODILATINA CARDIONATRINA
  44. 44. FIBRAS DE PURKINJE Musculo cardiaco núcleos fibras de Purkinje tejido conjuntivo MIOCARDIO
  45. 45. EPICARDIO  Capa mas externa del corazón llamada, capa visceral del pericardio  Compuesta por epitelio escamoso simple  Con pericardio visceral y parietal en raíces de vasos que entran y salen del corazón. Donde se oblitera por adherencias entre el epicardio y la capa serosa del pericardio
  46. 46. ESQUELETO CARDIACO: Compuesto de Tej. Conectivo Denso, incluye tres estructuras principales:  ANILLOS FIBROSOS en AORTA , PULMONAR TRIGONO FIBROSO válvula AORTICA TABIQUE MENBRANOSO parte superior de tabique inteventricular.
  47. 47. SISTEMA VASCULAR LINFÁTICOCONSISTE EN VASOS QUE REÚNEN EL EXCESO DE LÍQUIDO INTERSTICIAL Y LO REGRESAN AL SISTEMA CARDIOVASC ULAR. Dos vasos linfáticos pequeños (VL). Tinción de pararrosanilina azul de toluidina.
  48. 48. SISTEMA VASCULAR LINFÁTICOSUS CAPILARES ESTÁN COMPUESTOS POR UNA CAPA DE CÉLULAS ENDOTELIALES ATENUADA CON UNA LÁMINA BASAL INCOMPLETA.
  49. 49. CAPILARES Y VASOS LINFÁTICOS:ESTOS VASOS SE ENCUENTRAN EN TODOS LOS TEJIDOS EXCEPTO EN EL SISTEMA NERVIOSO CENTRAL, CUYO SISTEMA CIRCULATORIO SE DENOMINA SISTEMA CEREBROESPINAL. LOS CAPILARES LINFÁTICOS SE UNEN PARA FORMAR CONDUCTOS MÁS GRANDES QUE SE ENTRELAZAN CON LAS ARTERIAS Y CON LAS VENAS. EN ESTOS CONDUCTOS MÁS GRANDES, QUE SON SIMILARES A VENAS DILATADAS Y FINAS, LA LINFA ES TRANSPORTADA POR LOS MOVIMIENTOS MUSCULARES DEL CUERPO EN SU CONJUNTO; A LO LARGO DE DICHOS CONDUCTOS EXISTEN VÁLVULAS COLOCADAS DE FORMA REGULAR, QUE EVITAN EL RETROCESO DE LA LINFA. Ultraestructura de un capilar. Obsérvese la superposición de los bordes libres de las células endoteliales, la lámina basal discontinua (flechas) y la trama de fibrillas colágenas de anclaje (FA).
  50. 50. CONDUCTOS LINFÁTICOS: CONDUCTOS LINFÁTICOS, CUYA ESTRUCTURA ES PARECIDA A LA DE LAS VENAS GRANDES, SON LOS DOS VASOS COLECTORES FINALES DEL SISTEMA VASCULAR LINFÁTICO. EL CONDUCTO LINFÁTICO DERECHO, CORTO, VACÍA SU CONTENIDO EN EL SISTEMA VENOSO EN LA UNIÓN DE LAS VENAS YUGULAR INTERNA Y SUBCLAVIA DERECHAS.
  51. 51. El conducto torácico, más grande, inicia en el abdomen en la cisterna del quilo y asciende, a través del tórax y el cuello, para vaciar su contenido en la unión de las venas yugular interna y subclavia izquierdas. El conducto linfático derecho reúne linfa del cuadrante derecho superior del cuerpo, en tanto que el conducto torácico recolecta linfa del resto del cuerpo.
  52. 52. Túnica íntima Túnica media Túnica adventicia Corte transversal que muestra parte de un conducto linfático. Tinción de pararrosanilina y azul de toluidina.
  53. 53. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN

