Deber de programacion_tema1

UNIVERSIDAD CENTRAL DEL ECUADOR FACULTAD DE FILOSOFÍA, LETRAS Y CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN CARRERA DE PEDAGOGÍA DE LAS CIENC...
1. INSTALA ECLIPSE EN EL ORDENADOR QUE TENGA DESIGNADO PARA ESTE FIN, INDICANDO CÓMO SOLUCIONÓ CADA PROBLEMA QUE TUVISTE ✓...
✓ PROCEDEMOS A EJECUTAR UNA VES DESCARGADO
✓ SELECCIONAMOS LA OPCIÓN PRIMERA, UBICAMOS EL ORIGEN DE LA CARPETA DE INSTALACIÓN Y PRESIONAMOS LA OPCIÓN “INSTALL”.
✓ UNA VES INSTALADO LO EJECUTAMOS (LAUNCH)
✓ UBICAMOS LA CARPETA DONDE SE GUARDARÁ LOS PROGRAMAS Y ESPERAR QUE SE ABRA EL PROGRAMA.
2. INSTALACIÓN DE JDK ✓ Buscamos el complemento JDK en Google y lo descargamos.
✓ EJECUTAMOS LO QUE DESCARGAMOS SEGUIMOS LOS PASOS
✓ UNA VES INSTALADO APLASTAMOS EL BOTÓN CLOSE Y COMPLETAMOS LA DESCARGA
1. UNA VEZ ECLIPSE INSTALADO MUESTRA LA SALIDA DE LOS DATOS ✓ Abrimos Eclipse y creamos un nuevo proyecto con el nombre “H...
✓ Una ves creado el proyecto visualizamos que en la parte izquierda se crea todo, luego click derecho en el proyecto y cre...
✓ Una ves este listo colocamos el código y lo ejecutamos public static void main(String[] args) { System.out.println("Hola...
✓ Vizualizamos que el programa corra correctamente en la parte inferior
