Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Qué es la balanza de Pago? Es un indicador macroeconómico que proporciona información sobre la situación económica del pa...
OBJETIVOS DE LA BALANZA DE PAGOS • Busca de la mejor manera de corregir y reparar los déficits de pagos por medio del aume...
ESTRUCTURA DE BALANCE DE PAGO Balance por cuenta corriente Es la más importante ya es las que más se utiliza para conocer ...
RESULTADO DE LA BALANZA DE PAGO Balance positiva o superávit comercial Cuando se exporta una mayor cantidad de productos d...
Es importante porque refleja un equilibrio adecuado entre las finanzas, los estados financieros y la economía de un país. ...
GRACIAS UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLIVAR Facultad de Ciencias Administrativas INFORMATICA II Nombre: Miguel Ángel Ledesma
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Economy & Finance
47 views
Jun. 10, 2021

La balanza de pago

Balanza

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La balanza de pago

  1. 1. ¿Qué es la balanza de Pago? Es un indicador macroeconómico que proporciona información sobre la situación económica del país de una manera general. ¿ Quién realiza la balanza de pago? Son los residentes del país, empresas y el mismo estado los que realizan estas transacciones. ¿Quién pones las reglas? Es el FMI que establece la normativa de su elaboración armonizada para todos los países.
  2. 2. OBJETIVOS DE LA BALANZA DE PAGOS • Busca de la mejor manera de corregir y reparar los déficits de pagos por medio del aumento controlado de las exportaciones que se realicen • Brinda información detalladamente con respecto a todas las transacciones que se realiza de forma internacional EN QUE CONSISTE LA BALANZA DE PAGOS Consiste en establecer la relación que se da entre el dinero que un país gasta en otros países comprando bienes y servicios y la cantidad de dinero que los demás países gastan en él. Características de la balanza de pagos La balanza de pagos debe tener un equilibrio casi perfecto pues los pagos no deben ni pueden sufrir de un déficit o un superávit.de pagos Se divide en flujos corrientes y flujo de capitales, los cuales deben de ser iguales Es una cuenta que se realiza entre los residentes de un país determinado con los residentes de otro diferente.
  3. 3. ESTRUCTURA DE BALANCE DE PAGO Balance por cuenta corriente Es la más importante ya es las que más se utiliza para conocer el estado de la economía de un país Aquí se incluyen las importaciones y exportaciones de bienes y servicios, además de las rentas y transferencias Balance de cuenta capital Se registran el movimiento de capitales, por ejemplo las ayudas que llegan del extranjero o la compra y venta de bienes que no son financieros Balance de cuenta financiera Se recogen los préstamos que pide un país al extranjero, las inversiones o depósitos que los países extranjeros efectúan a un país Cuenta de errores y omisiones Esta cuenta se incluye dada la dificultad de calcular con extrema precisión el total de exportaciones e importaciones de un país. Existen cuatro cuentas principales
  4. 4. RESULTADO DE LA BALANZA DE PAGO Balance positiva o superávit comercial Cuando se exporta una mayor cantidad de productos de los que ingresan en el país, por parte de otros países Balance negativo o déficit comercial Cuando las importaciones son mayores a las exportaciones Suelen ser los bancos centrales los que realizan el estudio y cálculo de la balanza de pagos. EQUILIBRIO Se busca un equilibrio entre las transacciones que se realizan de manera independiente para que si el saldo de la balanza comercial es cero se produzca un equilibrio externo
  5. 5. Es importante porque refleja un equilibrio adecuado entre las finanzas, los estados financieros y la economía de un país. Refleja los pagos y pasivos con el extranjero y es uno de los principales indicadores de la situación que presenta . Importancia de la balanza de pagos Balanza de Pagos Para calcular la balanza comercial, basta con restar las importaciones netas del país a las exportaciones netas, tal como se muestra en la siguiente fórmula: Balance = exportaciones - importaciones
  6. 6. GRACIAS UNIVERSIDAD ESTATAL DE BOLIVAR Facultad de Ciencias Administrativas INFORMATICA II Nombre: Miguel Ángel Ledesma

×