TEMA 10
Los implícitos y su interpretación  Para el AD hay que plantearse la diferencia entre lo explícito y lo implícito, o sea,...
La presuposición pragmática  La presuposición semántica (también denominada implicación lógica) es la que se infiere nece...
El presupuesto como estrategia  El presupuesto es algo de lo que se supone previo conocimiento. P. ej., el EMISOR (E) uti...
El sobreentendido  El sobreentendido designa los efectos de sentido que aparecen en la interpretación del R cuando reflex...
Tipos de presupuestos y sobreentendidos  PRESUPUESTO COGNITIVO: el conocimiento implícito que entiende el R sin necesidad...
Análisis del documental “Una Verdad Incómoda”
Pautas a explorar en el documental The Inconvenient Truth • Determinar la estructura retórica del documental. Relacionarlo...
Una verdad incómoda (I) • Al Gore intenta convencer a la opinión pública por medio de distintos tipos de argumentos de que...
Una verdad incómoda (II) Estructura: La estructura del discurso es circular o recursiva, puesto que comienza y concluye co...
Una verdad incómoda (III) • Plano epidíctico: a este nivel no se espera que el destinatario emita un juicio sobre el conte...
Una verdad incómoda (IV) Las distintas técnicas para construir argumentos se ven representadas ampliamente en el documenta...
Una verdad incómoda (V) 3. Dar un ejemplo o un caso. A veces un ejemplo significativo puede ser más convincente que la pre...
Una verdad incómoda (y VI) • Al Gore despliega todo un arsenal de argumentos científicos, hábilmente dosificados, explicad...
Semana 12 (ADP)

Teoría de Lakoff y Johnson / Implícitos / Análisis del documental

Semana 12 (ADP)

  1. 1. Ejemplo: El tiempo es dinero (I)  Para hacernos una idea de cuál es la forma en que las expresiones del lenguaje cotidiano nos pueden indicar su naturaleza metafórica y cómo estructuran nuestras actividades cotidianas, consideremos el concepto metafórico EL TIEMPO es DINERO, tal como se refleja en nuestra lengua: “Me estás haciendo perder el tiempo”; “Este artilugio te ahorrará horas”; “No tengo tiempo para dedicártelo”; “¿Tienes un minuto?”; “¿En qué gastas tanto tiempo?”; “Esa rueda deshinchada me ha costado una hora”; “He invertido mucho tiempo en ella”; “Estás terminando con tu tiempo”; “Tienes que calcular las horas que te llevará”; “Reserva algo de tiempo para el partido”; “¿Vale la pena gastar ese tiempo?”; “Vive de tiempo prestado”; “No usas tu tiempo con provecho”; “Perdí mucho tiempo cuando caí enfermo”; “Gracias por tu tiempo”; “El tiempo es oro” (refrán); etc…
  2. 2. Ejemplo: El tiempo es dinero (II)  En nuestra cultura, el tiempo es una cosa valiosa. Es un recurso limitado que utilizamos para alcanzar nuestros objetivos.  En las sociedades industriales modernas (no en las tradicionales agrícolas) la metáfora EL TIEMPO es DINERO estructura nuestras actividades básicas cotidianas de manera muy profunda:  Las unidades de las llamadas telefónicas.  Los salarios por horas, semanas o meses.  Los precios de las habitaciones de hotel.  Los presupuestos anuales.  Los intereses en los préstamos, etc…  Hasta muchos pagos por servicios (como el de las prostitutas).
  3. 3. Ejemplo: El tiempo es dinero (III)  El que actuemos como si el tiempo fuera una cosa valiosa implica que concebimos el tiempo de esa manera. Es decir, entendemos y experimentamos el tiempo como el tipo de “objeto” que puede ser gastado, desperdiciado, calculado, invertido acertada o desacertadamente, ahorrado y despilfarrado.  Tanto EL TIEMPO es DINERO, EL TIEMPO es UN RECURSO LIMITADO y EL TIEMPO es UN OBJETO VALIOSO son conceptos metafóricos. Son metafóricos desde el momento en que estamos usando nuestras experiencias cotidianas con el dinero, los recursos limitados y las cosas valiosas para conceptualizar el tiempo.
  4. 4. Ejemplo: El tiempo es dinero (y IV)  No existe ninguna necesidad (natural) para conceptualizar el tiempo de esta manera: está ligada a nuestra cultura. Existen otras culturas en las que el tiempo no es ninguna de esas cosas.  De las expresiones anteriores anotadas bajo la metáfora EL TIEMPO es DINERO:  algunas se refieren específicamente al dinero (gastar, invertir, calcular, provecho, costar, ahorrar),  otras a recursos limitados (usar, tener, terminar con), y  otras a cosas valiosas (valer, tener, perder).  Este es un buen ejemplo de sistema coherente de conceptos metafóricos: en nuestra sociedad el dinero es un recurso limitado y los recursos limitados son cosas valiosas.
  5. 5. Diversidad de las manifestaciones gramaticales de las metáforas conceptuales  La metáfora puede manifestarse en todo tipo de elementos gramaticales. P. ej., supongamos una metáfora fundamental en muchas lenguas como es EL TIEMPO es ESPACIO, que puede aparecer en los siguientes modos:  El próximo día (adjetivo)  Este jueves (demostrativo)  Está lejos mi cumpleaños (adverbio)  Ojalá llegue el viernes (verbo)  Desde abril hasta ahora no ha llovido (preposición)  En el centro de la semana (nombre)
  6. 6. ¿Y las metáforas creativas?  Lakoff y Johnson se centran en las metáforas convencionales que estructuran el sistema conceptual ordinario de nuestra cultura, es decir, el lenguaje cotidiano. Pero, ¿qué pasa con las metáforas creativas, esto es, las que crean nuevos significados y son patrimonio de poetas, publicistas, filósofos e, incluso, científicos?  A las nuevas y creativas metáforas, Lakoff y Johnson les prestan menos atención, pero también pueden entenderse bien a la luz de su teoría cognitiva de la metáfora.  Podríamos pensar en las metáforas científicas (como la “doble hélice” del ADN, el “big bang” o el “agujero negro”), en aquellas que adoptan los historiadores y políticos (p. ej., “Europa es un mosaico de pueblos”), o las que acuñan los informáticos para que entendamos cómo debemos actuar si “entra un virus en nuestro ordenador” o si “el ratón se ha estropeado”.  Las metáforas creativas confieren sentido a nuestra experiencia de la misma manera que las convencionales: proporcionan una estructura coherente, destacan unos aspectos y ocultan otros. Son capaces de crear una nueva realidad, pues contra lo que comúnmente se cree no son simplemente una cuestión de lenguaje, sino un medio de estructurar nuestro sistema conceptual, y por tanto, nuestras actitudes y nuestras acciones.
  7. 7. Conclusiones generales  Para Lakoff y Johnson es nuestro afán por estructurar coherentemente nuestra experiencia lo que nos lleva a proyectar un dominio conceptual sobre otro, a entender una realidad en términos de otra: las metáforas nos permiten entender sistemáticamente un dominio de nuestra experiencia en términos de otro.  Entendemos los sentimientos, p. ej., el de "agobio”, organizándolo espacialmente como una carga sobre nuestras espaldas. No se trata de una desviación, sino que es lo que hacemos ordinariamente para conocer nuevos fenómenos. Nos hallamos pues ante una teoría constructivista del lenguaje y del pensamiento, pero se trata de una construcción a partir de la experiencia más común y cotidiana (nuestra disposición en el espacio, nuestra relación con nosotros y con los objetos, las relaciones culturales).  Las palabras por sí solas no cambian el “ámbito de lo real”, pero el hecho de cómo está estructurado nuestro sistema conceptual condiciona lo que es la realidad para nosotros y afecta a la forma en que percibimos el mundo, en cómo lo nombramos (conceptualizamos) y en cómo actuamos en él y sobre él.
  8. 8. Ej. Coronavirus y propaganda de guerra https://www.elsaltodiario.com/coronavirus/propaganda- guerra-covid-contradicciones-pandemia
  9. 9. EJ. Comparecencia en rueda de prensa de Pedro Sánchez el 21-03-2020 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PqSXi2fl8dg&t=160s
  10. 10. TEMA 10
  11. 11. Los implícitos y su interpretación  Para el AD hay que plantearse la diferencia entre lo explícito y lo implícito, o sea, entre lo que se dice y lo que no se dice pero se quiere dar a entender (sobreentendido) (está más en la intención del E) o se entiende (presuposición) (está más en la intención del R).  En la comunicación hay más cosas ocultas que visibles (teoría del iceberg), debido a la llamada economía discursiva. Por eso se comunica más que se dice o se informa.  Confiamos en que compartimos –como sujetos sociales que somos- una parte importante de nuestras experiencias y conocimientos con los demás, lo que nos lleva a realizar continuamente cálculos –no siempre conscientes- sobre lo que compartimos para poder asumir el contenido implícito en los mensajes.  Los implícitos pueden implicar dos ámbitos: el conocimiento y los valores:  Implícitos cognitivos: se refieren a aquellos conocimientos que no se ofrecen explícitamente, pero que forman parte de lo que se está comunicando.  Implícitos axiológicos: se refieren a cómo valoramos, enjuiciamos o sentimos en reacción a lo que no se dice explícitamente pero se comunica.  Hay dos tipos fundamentales de implícitos: la presuposición y el sobreentendido. Y de cada uno, dos subtipos: el cognitivo y el axiológico.  Se considera también como una forma de contenido implícito a la metáfora, puesto que se traspone un significado en el lugar de otro.
  12. 12. La presuposición pragmática  La presuposición semántica (también denominada implicación lógica) es la que se infiere necesariamente del significado de las palabras enunciadas y de ella depende que podamos someter a prueba de veracidad un enunciado. P. ej., “Mi hermano (no) volvió de Salamanca”: de cualquiera de ambos enunciados se infiere necesariamente que tengo un hermano.  Por su parte, la presuposición pragmática (que es la que le interesa al AD) escapa del análisis estrictamente lógico, ya que se basa en el conocimiento previo que se da por supuesto y compartido por las personas que participan en el acto comunicativo.  Depende de factores contextuales o extralingüísticos (relación entre los participantes, situación, marcos cognitivos compartidos, etc.) e incluye el conocimiento del mundo (también llamado conocimiento enciclopédico).  EJEMPLO: “Aquellos que todavía se empeñan en medir cráneos, presumir de factor RH y buscar diferencias raciales hasta por debajo de las piedras se han topado con un nuevo adversario: el genoma humano. Con los avances acumulados para descifrar el libro de instrucciones comprimido en cada una de nuestras células, los científicos empiezan a darse cuenta de que realmente todos somos iguales.” (ABC, 23/08/2000).  Hay dos presupuestos claros: nacionalistas vascos y factor racial diferenciador. En el primer caso, “Aquellos […]” así lo indica. En el segundo, “presumir de factor RH” nos remite un elemento molecular (es una proteína integrada en los glóbulos rojos) que, en otras ocasiones, los nacionalistas vascos han esgrimido como factor racial diferenciador, ya que en la población vasca hay una mayor concentración de individuos con el RH(-).
  13. 13. El presupuesto como estrategia  El presupuesto es algo de lo que se supone previo conocimiento. P. ej., el EMISOR (E) utilizaría un presupuesto si hiciera una afirmación como esta: “Todo esto tiene que ver con las clásicas teorías de McLuhan”: el E presupone que su RECEPTOR (R) ya conoce esas teorías, y por eso no tiene que explicarlas (economía discursiva).  Pero, a menudo, el presupuesto se utiliza estratégicamente puesto que el E entiende que su audiencia carece de ciertos conocimientos y plantea algo explícitamente de forma que no admita discusión posible. P. ej., puede decir: “porque todo lo que está pasando ahora en Siria es consecuencia de la guerra de Irak promovida por EE.UU, UK y España”. Lo normal es que el R dé por válida una afirmación así, puesto que en general carecerá de los medios para contrastarla o simplemente no querrá esforzarse en hacerlo.  De esta manera, es decir, transmitiendo una información desconocida para el R, pero interesada para el E, el E puede dominarlo (manipularlo), porque parte de un acontecimiento actual y conocido (conflicto en Siria) y lo vincula a un hecho/dato que el R puede desconocer (guerra de Irak promovida por EE.UU, UK y España). En cambio, si conocemos el hecho/dato y sabemos que el vínculo establecido es falso podemos parar el proceso comunicativo y protestar.  En estos casos, el presupuesto se usa como estratagema discursiva de carácter manipulador.
  14. 14. El sobreentendido  El sobreentendido designa los efectos de sentido que aparecen en la interpretación del R cuando reflexiona sobre las motivaciones del E al decir lo que ha dicho, y cuando se consideran estas motivaciones como parte integrante de aquello que ha sido dicho.  EJ. ¿Hay algún sobreentendido en este titular?: “Pablo Iglesias dice ahora que bajar el IVA de la luz ‘perjudica al Estado’, pero lo llevaba en su programa” (El Español, 15-01- 2021).  Ese “ahora” no funciona aquí como un deíctico temporal, sino como una forma de cuestionar aquello que se dice. Los textos no son sólo por lo que dicen, sino también por lo que provocan.  En el ejemplo del factor RH también se puede sobreentender que el ABC hace una crítica a los nacionalistas vascos por haber usado un factor biológico para buscar diferencias identitarias.
  15. 15. Tipos de presupuestos y sobreentendidos  PRESUPUESTO COGNITIVO: el conocimiento implícito que entiende el R sin necesidad de que el E lo explicite. EJ. “Aquellos que todavía se empeñan” (nacionalistas vascos) y presumen “de factor Rh” (factor biológico tomado por éstos como factor de diferenciación identitaria basado en la raza).  PRESUPUESTO AXIOLÓGICO: lo que el R valora, enjuicia o siente como reacción a lo que se entiende sin necesidad de que el E lo explicite. EJ. Valoramos que el ABC está criticando la tesis biologicista que esgrimen los nacionalistas vascos.  SOBREENTENDIDO COGNITIVO: el conocimiento implícito que el E quiere dar a entender. EJ. Inferimos que el ABC quiere dar a entender que habla de los nacionalistas vascos y de su argumento biologicista del Rh (-) como signo de identidad nacional.  SOBREENTENDIDO AXIOLÓGICO: lo que el R valora, enjuicia o siente como reacción a lo que el E quiere dar a entender. EJ. (1) Podemos sentir que el ABC le tiene inquina a los nacionalistas vascos y que, por tanto, esgrime el “argumento científico aportado por el PGH” para desacreditar sus pretensiones y demandas. O, p. ej., (2) podemos valorar que el ABC se extralimita en su crítica a los nacionalistas vascos porque la ciencia realmente no los cuestiona.
  16. 16. Análisis del documental “Una Verdad Incómoda”
  17. 17. Pautas a explorar en el documental The Inconvenient Truth • Determinar la estructura retórica del documental. Relacionarlo con los planos discursivos aristotélicos. • Justificar cómo funcionan los planos discursivos aristotélicos: epidíctico, deliberativo y judicial. • Establecer los tipos de recursos y estrategias para construir argumentos (con ejemplos ilustrativos) más frecuentes en el documental.
  18. 18. Una verdad incómoda (I) • Al Gore intenta convencer a la opinión pública por medio de distintos tipos de argumentos de que el problema del calentamiento global causado por la actividad humana es un problema real que precisa soluciones inmediatas. Los argumentos son de naturaleza:  científica,  social,  económica,  política,  ética y  hasta personal. • El enunciador del discurso estructura el material de tal forma que logra un “orden de inteligibilidad” que introduce un determinado punto de vista. Este nuevo “orden de inteligibilidad” se sobrepone al orden cronológico de los hechos y hace que, por una parte, el discurso pierda tensión narrativa pero, por otra, gane en capacidad argumentativa. • Dicho de modo sintético: la estructura no sigue un orden cronológico, propio de la narración, sino que sigue un orden de inteligibilidad, propio de la argumentación.
  19. 19. Una verdad incómoda (II) Estructura: La estructura del discurso es circular o recursiva, puesto que comienza y concluye con el “río de su niñez”, metáfora que nos remite a lo más preciado que hay que preservar. • Hay una alternancia entre los segmentos que yo llamo “Conferencia”, dedicados fundamentalmente a explicar los aspectos científicos, económicos y sociales del problema, y aquellos en los que Al Gore reflexiona en off sobre su carrera política, sus anhelos y convicciones, así como sobre su vocación de comunicar esta “verdad incómoda”. • Sin embargo, en tres ocasiones esta estructura alternante se interrumpe para dar paso a los segmentos que yo llamo “Relato personal”, en los que Al Gore narra con ciertos toques melodramáticos momentos importantes de su vida. Conferencia Conferencia Reflexión off Relato personal Conferencia “Río de la niñez” “Río de la niñez”
  20. 20. Una verdad incómoda (III) • Plano epidíctico: a este nivel no se espera que el destinatario emita un juicio sobre el contenido de lo contado sino que lo que se pretende es persuadirlo y/o convencerlo de que lo contado es una verdad incontrovertible y está en consonancia con valores universalmente aceptados como positivos. La pretensión del enunciador, por tanto, es que el destinatario de la información se adhiera a los argumentos y valores propuestos. PRESENTE SOBRE TODO EN SEGMENTOS “CONFERENCIA” Y EN ALGÚN SEGMENTO “RELATO PERSONAL” (p. ej., cáncer de la hermana). • Plano judicial: el discurso sitúa al destinatario en la tesitura de enjuiciar las incoherencias de la Administración Bush y hasta la sospecha de fraude electoral que se insinúa. PRESENTE EN SEGMENTOS “REFLEXIÓN OFF”. • Plano deliberativo: sitúa el discurso en la toma de decisión de los destinatarios con respecto a los hechos futuros relatados. Dentro de los discursos de género deliberativo destacan los discursos políticos, en especial los electorales, que pretenden configurar propuestas de realidad dirigidas a que los destinatarios pueden decidir sobre dichas propuestas con sus votos. PRESENTE EN SEGMENTOS “CONFERENCIA”, “REFLEXIÓN OFF” Y “RELATO PERSONAL”.
  21. 21. Una verdad incómoda (IV) Las distintas técnicas para construir argumentos se ven representadas ampliamente en el documental: 1. Dar una razón, causa o explicación. Las relaciones causa-efecto, las explicaciones inferidas, aportan credibilidad a lo expuesto. Ej. 1. La cantidad de ejemplos de sequías, inundaciones, huracanes que se vinculan directamente con el cambio climático, así como la disminución de los glaciales (v. a partir del minuto 16:23). Es decir, el calentamiento global es la causa de la frecuencia e intensidad de estos fenómenos (v. carátula que ilustra gráficamente esta relación causa-efecto). 2. Hacer una comparación, una analogía. Una buena analogía que encuentre una relación inesperada o poco intuitiva puede tener un gran poder persuasivo. Ej. 2. Por ejemplo, la animación que compara los gases de invernadero con matones que impiden que la radiación solar vuelva al espacio (v. a partir del minuto 9:56 del documental).
  22. 22. Una verdad incómoda (V) 3. Dar un ejemplo o un caso. A veces un ejemplo significativo puede ser más convincente que la presentación de evidencia estadística. Ej. 3. El caso de la muerte de su hermana por cáncer de pulmón debido al tabaco le sirve para reflexionar sobre la obstinación de no considerar las evidencias. Este ejemplo lo introduce mediante la potente metáfora de la “rana que se calienta en un recipiente” (v. a partir del minuto 1:08:28). 4. Citar una fuente autorizada. Los argumentos ad verecundiam, es decir, aquellos que recurren a la autoridad de los grandes personajes, al respeto a las costumbres ancestrales, instituciones reconocidas y autoridad en general, se usan para fortalecer posturas propias o generar un discurso probatorio. Ej. 4. Hay muchos casos de citas de autoridad, pero quizá la más destacada sea la referencia a Keeling, el discípulo aventajado del Prof. Revelle (y sus mediciones temporales de la concentración de CO2) (v. a partir del minuto 11:48).
  23. 23. Una verdad incómoda (y VI) • Al Gore despliega todo un arsenal de argumentos científicos, hábilmente dosificados, explicados y representados en gráficos, estadísticas, infografías dinámicas, animaciones, vídeos y fotografías de distintas regiones del globo, con los que pretende convencer al público de la naturaleza y magnitud del calentamiento global y persuadirlos de que deben tomar las decisiones correctas para cambiar el estado de las cosas. • También emplea relatos emotivos para concienciar a su audiencia (audiencia universal) de la urgencia en la toma de decisiones para frenar el calentamiento global. • A mi juicio, el documental cumple tres propósitos fundamentales: 1. Divulgar los conocimientos científicos que apoyan la realidad de un calentamiento global antropogénico. Función referencial. 2. Poner en evidencia las incoherencias de la Administración Bush. Función expresiva. 3. Apelar a la responsabilidad y a la acción política de los ciudadanos. Función apelativa.

